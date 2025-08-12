Rick Scott says Donald Trump will make D.C. safe for his grandkids

President Donald Trump’s decision to mobilize the National Guard to deal with crime in the nation’s capital is drawing praise from a Florida Senator.

During a chat with Charlie Kirk, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott revealed that the unorthodox decision to deploy makes him feel better about family visiting him in Washington, D.C.

“I’m very thankful. Guess what? This is going to be a place where I can tell my grandkids, ‘Hey, you want to come here and enjoy the city now,'” the Naples Republican predicted.

“Before I would have to say, ‘Oh, you can come here, but you’ve got to be very careful, you can’t be out after dark. You can’t go, you’ve got to be careful going to a restaurant or anything after dark.’ So he’s going to change (D.C.) dramatically. It’s going to be great.”

In his executive order announcing the Guard mobilization, Trump depicted Washington as a place where government staffers are increasingly threatened by the criminal element.

“The District of Columbia has lost control of public order and safety in the city, as evidenced by the two embassy staffers who were murdered in May, the Congressional intern who was fatally shot a short distance from the White House in June, and the Administration staffer who was mercilessly beaten by a violent mob days ago,” the order reads in part.

Scott’s read of events jibes with this dystopian description.

“D.C. is not safe. People don’t just walk the streets in D.C. and feel safe, anywhere around D.C. I mean, I’ve got to be careful what I do. But I’ve got people in my office, they’re very careful about where they go,” Scott said.

The order extends elastic powers to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, giving him latitude to “mobilize the District of Columbia National Guard and order members to active service, in such numbers as he deems necessary, to address the epidemic of crime in our Nation’s capital.”