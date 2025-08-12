August 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Monique Worrell asks court what records can be released from grand jury case
Image via Facebook.

Gabrielle RussonAugust 12, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

School Board Chair says he’s being called by God to challenge Randy Fine in CD 6 GOP Primary

HeadlinesInfluence

Live Local gap: New watchdog report says updated law still overlooks Florida’s ‘missing middle’

HeadlinesSW Florida

Sarasota Republicans call for Tom Edwards to leave School Board over leadership of pride organization

Monique Worrell
'This is an issue of fundamental integrity, and we look forward to receiving clarity from the Court.'

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is asking the courts to weigh in on whether she can publicly release records connected to a grand jury case against her.

The secretive grand jury case revolves around accusations that Worrell and her former Chief of Staff improperly handled public records, the Orlando Sentinel reported this month.

Those accusations stemmed in part from Eric Edwards, a former chief investigator in the State Attorney’s office when it was run by a DeSantis appointee. Edwards is now suing to force the release of records from Worrell’s Office.

Worrell received a public records request for “documents that may contain or reference testimony or proceedings of a grand jury, as well as internal agency communications and investigative materials,” according to her lawyer, Rep. Michele Rayner. Now, Rayner has filed an action for declaratory judgment seeking input from the court about the release of those records.

“These documents are inextricably intertwined with a grand jury investigation. These records were created for the sole purpose of a grand jury investigation,” Rayner said in a statement.

“The respondent, who previously worked for the State Attorney’s Office, should know the documents are exempt. In fact, we believe this public records request is part of a larger, politically motivated scheme. This is an issue of fundamental integrity, and we look forward to receiving clarity from the Court.”

Worrell, a Democrat, was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023 and then won her re-election to return to office in January. As Worrell reclaimed the office, media reports swirled about a grand jury investigation that Democrats feared could cost Worrell her job again.

Edwards’ lawsuit gives the first known information into the secret grand jury investigation in Polk County.

Worrell called Edwards’ lawsuit “baseless and defamatory.”

“This lawsuit arises from a sham and politically and also selfishly motivated investigation in which those actively engaged in the investigation have repeatedly shown themselves to be just plain bitter and disgruntled about this community’s decision to re-elect me as their state attorney,” Worrell said, according to the Sentinel.

Edwards worked in the SAO under Andrew Bain, whom DeSantis tapped to replace Worrell after he kicked her out of office.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLive Local gap: New watchdog report says updated law still overlooks Florida’s ‘missing middle’

nextSchool Board Chair says he's being called by God to challenge Randy Fine in CD 6 GOP Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories