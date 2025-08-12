Monique Worrell asks court what records can be released from grand jury case

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is asking the courts to weigh in on whether she can publicly release records connected to a grand jury case against her.

The secretive grand jury case revolves around accusations that Worrell and her former Chief of Staff improperly handled public records, the Orlando Sentinel reported this month.

Those accusations stemmed in part from Eric Edwards, a former chief investigator in the State Attorney’s office when it was run by a DeSantis appointee. Edwards is now suing to force the release of records from Worrell’s Office.

Worrell received a public records request for “documents that may contain or reference testimony or proceedings of a grand jury, as well as internal agency communications and investigative materials,” according to her lawyer, Rep. Michele Rayner. Now, Rayner has filed an action for declaratory judgment seeking input from the court about the release of those records.

“These documents are inextricably intertwined with a grand jury investigation. These records were created for the sole purpose of a grand jury investigation,” Rayner said in a statement.

“The respondent, who previously worked for the State Attorney’s Office, should know the documents are exempt. In fact, we believe this public records request is part of a larger, politically motivated scheme. This is an issue of fundamental integrity, and we look forward to receiving clarity from the Court.”

Worrell, a Democrat, was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023 and then won her re-election to return to office in January. As Worrell reclaimed the office, media reports swirled about a grand jury investigation that Democrats feared could cost Worrell her job again.

Edwards’ lawsuit gives the first known information into the secret grand jury investigation in Polk County.

Worrell called Edwards’ lawsuit “baseless and defamatory.”

“This lawsuit arises from a sham and politically and also selfishly motivated investigation in which those actively engaged in the investigation have repeatedly shown themselves to be just plain bitter and disgruntled about this community’s decision to re-elect me as their state attorney,” Worrell said, according to the Sentinel.

Edwards worked in the SAO under Andrew Bain, whom DeSantis tapped to replace Worrell after he kicked her out of office.