Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.14.25

Good Thursday morning.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is throwing its weight behind Emily Duda Buckley in one of the most closely watched open House races of the 2026 cycle.

The pro-business group announced Wednesday it is endorsing the Oviedo Republican in House District 38, praising her ties to Seminole County and her leadership at one of Florida’s oldest and largest agribusinesses.

“Emily is a local business leader with her family business, A. Duda and Sons, and with that background and her experience, we are confident in Emily’s commitment to the free market and her willingness to fight to create good-paying jobs to make Florida even more competitive,” Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said.

Buckley, who launched her campaign in April, has made lowering costs for families and strengthening the state’s business climate central themes. She said the Chamber’s support carries special meaning given her family’s eight-decade membership in the organization.

“As a free-market conservative, I firmly believe we can fuel prosperity and lower costs for families by empowering job creators, reducing taxes and eliminating burdensome regulations. I look forward to working with the Florida Chamber as a member of the State House,” she said.

The Chamber endorsement follows backing from the Associated Industries of Florida last month. Buckley is one of three Republicans seeking to succeed term-limited Rep. David Smith, alongside Marcus Hyatt and Austyn Cydney Spell. She leads the field in fundraising.

HD 38 covers part of Seminole County and has become increasingly competitive in recent cycles. Smith won a fourth term in 2024 with less than 51% of the vote and district-level data from MCI Maps shows Kamala Harris carried it over Donald Trump in 2024. Democrats are expected to target the seat again in 2026.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@TafromCA: Why is the mainstream media spending so much time fawning over (Vladimir) Putin as some superhuman hypnotist, only after spending decades running cover for the West’s naive leadership that got us into all these messes around the world? They clearly know nothing about Putin, Trump or resolving conflicts! It’s not even clear if the media wants a resolution to this bloodbath. So sad.

Tweet, tweet:

—@BrianStelter: Deny the data. Disrupt the data collectors. And demand a different result. That is what we’re seeing now from some federal officials. It’s a common theme in several of this week’s biggest stories, and it has big implications for news coverage.

Tweet, tweet:

—@TeahCartel: Jeanine Pirro, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, said that a man who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal officer has been charged with a felony.

—@RepLuna: I don’t care how much the establishment fights back. I am still moving forward with the legislation to *actually* ban insider trading in Congress. My loyalty is to the Constitution and the American people who put me here. They demand financial accountability for their elected representatives. Nobody is above the law!

—@ComChrisLatvala: Pinellas Co Govt gave the DogeFLA folks and @GovGoneWild a couple hundred thousand pages of documents last week. It is not that hard to be transparent and forthcoming. St. Pete should do the same. The Gov and CFO are doing important work.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 1; ESPN streaming app launches — 7; ’Peacemaker’ season two premieres — 7; Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights begins — 15; FSU/Alabama game — 16; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 19; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 21; NAACP Florida State Conference Convention begins — 21; theatrical release of ’Hamilton’ — 22; the Emmys — 31; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 34; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 35; ’Tulsa King’ season three premieres — 38; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 43; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 47; Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ drops — 50; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 53; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 53; ’Tron: Ares’ premieres — 57; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season opening day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 68; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 74; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 82; ’Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 99; ’Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 104; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 106; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 111; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 111; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 117; ’Knives Out 3’ premieres — 120; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 125; ’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 127; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 133; Legislative Session begins — 152; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 176; last day of the Regular Session — 211; F1 Miami begins — 260; Untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 281; FIFA World Cup™ begins — 301; ’Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 491; Another untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 491; Tampa Mayoral Election — 565; Jacksonville First Election — 586; Jacksonville General Election — 642; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 660; ’The Batman 2’ premieres — 778; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 855; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1065; U.S. Presidential Election — 1181; ’Avatar 4’ premieres — 1581; ’Avatar 5’ premieres — 2312.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis weighs in on Jay Collins’ and Casey DeSantis’ political futures” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis on Wednesday cast his newly appointed Lieutenant Governor, Collins, as a “compelling” potential candidate for Governor in 2026 but stopped short of a formal endorsement, strategically leaving his options open in the race to succeed him.

The Governor also downplayed persistent speculation that his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, would enter the race, framing a potential run as “not anything she has ever outwardly sought.” His comments highlight the significant role he aims to play in shaping the future of the state’s Republican leadership.

The move positions DeSantis as a potential kingmaker against the current GOP front-runner, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who has already secured the endorsement of Trump. This sets the stage for a possible proxy war between Florida’s two most powerful Republicans, as DeSantis has declined to back Donalds.

While praising Collins’ powerful backstory as a decorated Green Beret, DeSantis emphasized the long road ahead. “We have a full year before the Primary. That’s a lifetime in politics,” he said. However, he added that Collins “definitely has the ingredients of what it would take to be a compelling candidate that can grab attention.”

DeSantis sought to project a unified front, stating that the First Lady was “really excited and inspired” by the selection of Collins. The Governor’s careful political maneuvering elevates his new deputy’s profile while preserving his own influence over a Primary that is still taking shape.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis blames Barack Obama for current congressional maps” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is pushing for another congressional redistricting before 2026, offering justifications that raise serious timeline questions. He blames an “Obama/(Eric)Holder gerrymander” for issues with the 2022 map that his own staff crafted and he signed into law. DeSantis now claims that the same map contains “lingering” racial gerrymandering and that Florida was “gypped” out of a seat, despite Republicans already holding a 20-8 supermajority that outpaces their voter registration advantage. Arguing population growth necessitates new “fairer” districts, he is making his case for a do-over. Meanwhile, the House Speaker is already forming a Redistricting Committee, signaling the Legislature may proceed independently of the Governor’s narrative for redrawing the lines yet again.

“Cha-ching! DeSantis hands out $5K bonuses to new law enforcement recruits” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis handed out another round of $5,000 law enforcement recruitment bonuses as the state’s program hit a major milestone, he said. Calling it “one of the most significant things that we’ve been able to do to show our appreciation for law enforcement,” DeSantis touted the state giving more than 8,700 bonuses since the program began in 2022. DeSantis passed out 40 checks to employees from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and announced 715 more checks are in the mail this week to law enforcement officials across the state. “You net $5,000, so we put in more for the taxes and everything like that,” DeSantis said. “You know, Uncle Sam is Uncle Sam.”

“Veteran law enforcement leader Matt Walsh to helm Department of Juvenile Justice” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has named Walsh as the new Secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), tapping a veteran law enforcement leader with nearly three decades of experience to oversee the state agency. In a statement accompanying an appointment, the Governor said he is confident Walsh “will serve Florida well” in his coming role. “He will continue the great work of the department to ensure the safety of those in their custody and care and improve outcomes for Florida’s at-risk youth,” DeSantis said. Walsh, in turn, thanked DeSantis for entrusting him to lead the DJJ. “I look forward to working with DJJ’s dedicated staff and partners,” he said, “to build stronger youth, stronger families and safer communities in Florida.”

—“DeSantis rips quality, price of toys for his kids” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“James Uthmeier invokes executive action to ban 7-OH in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Uthmeier says Florida is immediately banning the substance 7-OH, an acronym for hydroxymitragynine. Uthmeier said he is invoking an executive order to ban the drug, which he says is an extension of the opioid crisis. The drug 7-OH was readily available at smoke shops, vape stores, convenience stores and gas stations before the ban in Florida. It is a derivative of the kratom plant, which is cultivated generally in Asian countries and has been drawing increasing attention as the use of the substance is growing. “We are taking executive action to prohibit and reschedule 7-OH,” Uthmeier said at a news conference in Tampa. “It is chemically manipulated in a way to where it is actually very dense and actually, I’m told by medical experts, it can be up to 13 times more potent than morphine.”

“Judge strikes down parts of a Florida law used to ban school library books” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — A federal judge on Wednesday struck down provisions of a Florida law that’s been used to remove hundreds of books from public-school libraries since it was enacted in 2023. “It’s a complete knockout. There’s not a single issue that the court did not side with the plaintiffs on,” said Dan Novack, attorney for Penguin Random House, which filed the lawsuit along with other publishers, several authors and parents, who argued the state law infringed on their First Amendment rights. Judge Carlos Mendoza of the U.S. Middle District Court of Florida struck down part of the law (HB 1069) that made it easier to challenge books if they included any sexual content. The law prompted worried public-school educators across Florida to remove from shelves classic novels, such as Anna Karenina, and picture books that had drawings of children’s bare bottoms, such as “No, David!”

“Florida approves first bear hunt in a decade, defying a surge of opponents” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s Wildlife Commissioners set aside pleas and arguments from black bear advocates today and approved a December hunt of the state’s shy but increasingly troublesome species. The Board’s unanimous 5-0 vote — with two Commissioners absent — followed more than two hours of rancorous public comment with hunters and wildlife defenders trading barbs and disagreeing about how much science the state used to craft rules for Florida’s first bear hunt in a decade, with additional hunts to follow annually. “Hunting is the tool most commonly used to manage bear populations in states that have healthy populations,” George Warthen, the state’s conservation chief, said during the meeting in Havana, Florida, in Gadsden County, north of Tallahassee on the state’s panhandle.

—“FWC approves Florida black bear hunting season amid protests, possible lawsuit” via James Call and USA Today Network

“Christine Hunschofsky named ‘Elected Official of the Year’ by Florida chapter of NASW” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Hunschofsky, who is set to lead House Democrats during the 2026-28 term, is adding another laurel to her mantle. The Florida chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW-FL), which represents more than 3,900 members statewide, has named Hunschofsky its “Elected Official of the Year.” The group cited her advocacy and leadership on issues impacting the social work profession and the communities they serve as key to its decision to pick her. Hunschofsky received the award at the NASW-FL Annual Conference Award Luncheon in Orlando. “We are honored to recognize Rep. Christine Hunschofsky as a true champion for the social work profession,” NASW-Florida Executive Director Christina Cazanave-McCarthy said in a statement.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Extend federal tax credits and keep working Floridians insured, conservatives say” via Rosanne Dunkelberger of Florida Politics — Florida business and health care leaders are sounding the alarm that 4.7 million Floridians face a “burning dumpster fire” if Congress allows enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire at the end of 2025. Brewster Bevis of Associated Industries of Florida warns lawmakers must act before open enrollment begins or they will face “a lot of very dissatisfied and upset constituents who have no access to health care.” The subsidies expanded eligibility for premium assistance, and without them, KFF estimates 2.3 million Floridians could become uninsured. Panelists stressed these individuals won’t qualify for Medicaid, and community clinics are too strained to absorb the impact. “If not this, then what?” asked Mary Mayhew of the Florida Hospital Association.

“Greg Steube refiles pot rescheduling bill as Donald Trump teases a move” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Steube is reintroducing a bill to reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, calling the current classification alongside heroin “ridiculous.” “This is a common sense change that will finally allow real scientific research into its medicinal value and ensure our drug laws reflect reality,” Steube said. His effort aligns with recent signals from Trump, who has confirmed he is considering reclassifying cannabis, with a decision expected in the coming weeks. This potential federal shift comes as Trump has previously aligned himself with pro-legalization efforts, including Florida’s own Amendment 3. Steube’s legislation, which he has filed for four years, aims to move cannabis to a category with drugs like codeine and testosterone.

“The U.S. citizenship test might soon get harder for immigrants to pass” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — For millions of permanent residents hoping to become U.S. citizens, the journey could soon get harder, as federal officials are preparing to revive a tougher version of the citizenship test. The move could be coming soon, said Joseph Edlow, the new director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Edlow believes the current test is simply too easy. “The test, as it’s laid out right now, is not very difficult,” said Edlow. “It’s very easy to kind of memorize the answers. I don’t think we’re really comporting with the spirit of the law.”

“The 18-year-old vigilante ICE agent is coming” via Adrian Carrasquillo of The Bulwark —Dean Cain, the ’90s TV Superman, announced he’s joining ICE as an “honorary officer” to aid in recruitment, a move widely mocked but indicative of a serious shift. The Department of Homeland Security, under Secretary Kristi Noem, has eliminated age restrictions for ICE applicants, now allowing anyone 18 or older to apply. This dramatic lowering of standards, combined with an aggressive push to hire 10,000 new agents, is raising alarms. Critics, including immigrant rights groups and former DHS officials, warn that relaxing hiring requirements could lead to a surge in poorly trained, immature, and potentially dangerous recruits. They fear this will create an agency rife with corruption and abuse, filled with individuals motivated by ideology or desperation rather than professionalism.

“Duke has the resources to stand up to Trump. Does it have the principles?” via Ned Barnett of the Miami Herald — One of the most striking aspects of the Trump administration’s demand that the Duke University School of Medicine and other parts of the Duke Health system end efforts to advance minorities is one of the names at the bottom of the administration’s letter – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy, as Trump’s Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, along with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, notified Duke Health systems may be violating the Civil Right Act by using “racial preferences in hiring, student admissions, governance, patient care, and other operations.” Pending a review, the administration has frozen $108 million in National Institutes of Health funding to Duke Health.

“Leaving a top Trump administration post? The President may have an ambassadorship for you” via Will Weissert and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press — Diplomacy may be soft power, but in Trump’s administration, it’s also lately a soft landing. National security adviser Mike Waltz was nominated as United Nations ambassador after he mistakenly added a journalist to a Signal chat discussing military plans. Trump tapped IRS Commissioner Billy Long to be his ambassador to Iceland after Long contradicted the administration’s messaging in his less than two months in the job. And Trump last weekend named State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as deputy representative to the U.N. after she struggled to gel with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s close-knit team.

“New Miami U.S. Attorney sworn in by Attorney General Pam Bondi in Washington” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Former Miami-Dade County Judge Jason A. Reding Quiñones was sworn in Wednesday as the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. But the afternoon ceremony making his appointment by Trump official didn’t happen in the district’s home base, Miami, according to tradition. Nor was he sworn in by the district’s chief judge, which has been customary for decades. Reding Quiñones was administered the oath of office by U.S. Attorney General Bondi at the Justice Department in Washington — indicating that the nation’s first top federal prosecutor confirmed by the Senate earlier this month will be an ardent loyalist as the Trump administration carries out its agenda against illegal immigrants, gangs and drug traffickers.

“Byron Donalds, Aaron Bean join Tobacco Harm Reduction Caucus” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — U.S. Reps. Bean and Donalds, both Republicans, have joined the House Tobacco Harm Reduction Caucus, adding their names to a bipartisan coalition aimed at adopting harm reduction methods and innovation as part of a comprehensive approach to tobacco control. U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat, also previously joined the caucus. Donalds has criticized the Joe Biden administration for what he described as a bureaucratic approval process that allowed illegal vaping products to flood consumer markets. Illicit vape products have been a top target, particularly among Republicans, because many come into the U.S. from China. “To be clear, I’m not against Americans who want to use vaping products or tobacco products,” Donalds said during a hearing with the Food and Drug Administration in April.

— ELECTIONS —

“Suspended Regina Hill’s trial seems unlikely before November election” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The criminal trial for suspended Orlando Commissioner Hill seems destined to be after the November election, where Hill is seeking to be returned to her seat, setting up a complicated scenario that could play out for months. Hill had a brief court hearing Wednesday morning, where her attorney Fritz Scheller and prosecutors agreed to have another hearing Oct. 22, five days before early voting begins and about two weeks before the Nov. 4 election. A trial date hasn’t been set. Scheller said he was still deposing witnesses this week and next month as he prepares a defense for Hill, who is facing seven felony charges related to allegations of fraud and elder abuse. “We have some discovery issues to resolve, some depositions to take – it’s going well for us,” Scheller said. “We’re going to get her justice. Whatever time it takes, no matter how fast or how long.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Cuban exiles honored at Miami’s ‘Ellis Island of the South’ as Trump ramps up immigrant arrests” via The Associated Press — For decades, its powerful lighthouse illuminated Miami’s Biscayne Bay, and during the height of the Cold War, what was known as the Freedom Tower stood as a beacon of hope for hundreds of thousands of Cubans fleeing communist rule. The 14-story Spanish Revival skyscraper was where, from 1962 to 1974, the U.S. State Department welcomed Cuban refugees with medical services, English classes, and comfort kits containing essentials and something wholly exotic to the new arrivals: peanut butter. After decades of neglect, what was once Miami’s tallest building is getting a well-deserved facelift. Next month, it will reopen as a museum honoring the history of Cuban exiles with immersive, state-of-the-art exhibits that explore the meaning of migration, freedom and homeland.

“Broward Sheriff defends himself against threat accusation involving Deerfield City Manager” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony defended himself Wednesday against accusations that he violently threatened Deerfield Beach City Manager Rodney Brimlow. These allegations have forced the city’s attempt to negotiate a contract with the Sheriff’s Office to take a decided back seat to a political conflict. Tony disputed the allegation that he threatened to “run over” Brimlow if the two encountered each other in public, and he challenged Brimlow’s assertion that he did not file an official complaint with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE is investigating the threat allegation, Tony said, but a preliminary finding shows officials do not think he made any statement that could be interpreted as a “direct, overt threat” to Brimlow’s safety.

“Bay Harbor Islands removes Joe Geller as Town Attorney after public push by Fabián Basabe” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Just over a week after Republican Rep. Basabe called for his ouster, Bay Harbor Islands has fired Geller as its Town Attorney. The Town Council voted 6-1 to remove Geller, who has held the job since 2021, and replace him with another lawyer from his firm, Greenspoon Marder. He cited a “long list of pending items” Geller hadn’t handled promptly, from resolutions and ordinances to lease renewals, easements, infrastructure agreements and public records requests. “Every delay costs us all time, money and momentum,” he said. “Removing him will allow someone to fully serve this town and also give him the opportunity to do his School Board job properly, which is what our children deserve.”

“George Pino pleads not guilty to new manslaughter charge in fatal boat crash case” via David Goodhue and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Doral real estate broker Pino — who piloted the boat that killed a 17-year-old girl when it crashed into a concrete channel marker in Biscayne Bay — pleaded not guilty Wednesday to his new manslaughter charge. Pino’s defense attorney, Mark Shapiro, entered the plea on Pino’s behalf before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez. Pino, 54, appeared at the hearing via Zoom.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Osceola toll road through Split Oak Forest may need more protected public land” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A proposed toll road through Split Oak Forest, which has outraged environmental groups, may end up cleaving acres from another sensitive protected area in Central Florida: Eagles Roost, a park bought 20 years ago with millions from Orange County taxpayers. The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will decide Thursday whether to label part of the 232-acre public property west of the forest as “necessary” right of way for the planned extension of State Road 534, also known as the Osceola County Parkway. An agency Committee already deemed it so last month, voting 6-1, with Orange County’s rep casting the lone “no.” The agency says it needs just about 3.4 acres of the park, in the southwest corner of the property.

“Public education advocates say private schools need more accountability” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County public schools are losing more than $200 million this school year as the state diverts taxpayer money to private school vouchers, School Board member Stephanie Vanos said. Meanwhile, those private schools face little transparency and accountability, Vanos and others complained. “One of the ways that we can make sure our families and our communities understand what is happening in these schools is to pass legislation to make these schools subject to our Sunshine Laws,” Vanos said. “We deserve to know what is happening in these schools that are receiving our money.”

“Teachers try to beat the heat” via McKenna Schueler of In These Times — This year is trailing just behind 2024 as the world’s hottest on record. In 2024, the Florida Policy Institute found the state led the nation in hospital visits for heat-related illnesses. Between 2017 and 2021, the report estimates 150 Floridians died of a heat-related condition. Decades of state disinvestment in public education have left schools in Orange County unprepared. All told, Orange County is just one of an estimated 41% of public-school districts in the United States that need to update or replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in “at least” half of their schools.

“Melbourne City Council narrowly approves 65% raise, effective after 2026 Elections” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — With some reluctance, the Melbourne City Council voted 4-3 to approve a 65% pay raise for the Mayor and Council members that would take effect after the November 2026 Election. Even with the increase, their salaries would remain well below those of their counterparts in a number of cities in Florida with comparable populations. Under the measure, the Mayor’s annual salary would increase from the current $10,350 to $17,077.50. The salaries of the other six Council members would increase from the current $7,475 to $12,333.75. The last time Melbourne City Council approved a salary increase was in August 2005, with the raise taking effect in November 2006.

“‘We have gone above and beyond’: Motion to consider rehiring ousted Brevard teacher fails” via FInch Walker of Florida Today — Five months after a parent’s complaint triggered an investigation that would ultimately result in a Satellite High teacher losing her job, a Brevard School Board member made a motion to consider rehiring her following the state OK’ing her to return to teaching. Despite a slew of public comments from community members signed up to support Melissa Calhoun, the teacher in question, the motion died for lack of a second at the Aug. 12 School Board meeting. The motion, made by Board member John Thomas, came at the end of a four-hour meeting, the first of the new school year and one at which another much-debated move, the adoption of a restrictive cellphone ban during school hours, was approved.

“Death row inmate Tommy Zeigler wins new hearing” via Martin E. Comas of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After nearly 50 years on Florida’s death row, convicted murderer Zeigler will get what his attorneys say is his last chance at winning freedom. Circuit Judge Leticia Marques on Tuesday agreed to hold an evidentiary hearing that will consider the most recent DNA results from the bloody 1975 crime scene. Hundreds of samples of clothing and other items were collected where four people — Zeigler’s wife, in-laws and a customer — were killed on Christmas Eve that year at his family’s Winter Garden furniture store. The hearing is scheduled to begin Dec. 1 at the Orange County Courthouse and will likely last a week. “This is absolutely fabulous news for Mr. Zeigler,” said Terry Hadley, the attorney who has represented Zeigler since his 1976 trial. “We’ve been trying for years and years. …We are very delighted.”

“Janet Barek apologizes to Citrus County senior staffer for offensive remark” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — A Citrus County Commissioner is in hot water for what officials say was a racist remark she made during a senior staff meeting earlier in the week. During a discussion about minorities in the workplace, Commissioner Barek said African Americans were admitted to college in the 1960s because of their race. A staffer who attended the meeting captured Barek’s comment in an email to County Administrator Steve Howard. “During a discussion about DEI, minority and women-led companies, and local government contracts, Commissioner Barek, while attempting to draw a parallel, said, ‘Just like in the 1960s, the only reason why “they” got into college was because they were Black,’” the staffer wrote. “She then reiterated that it was true after staff attempted to move the conversation along.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Protesters rally as St. Pete gets DOGE’d, but DeSantis is unmoved” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis dismissed a protest against his state-led budget review of St. Petersburg, asking, “What are they protesting?” while activists decry the move as political retaliation. Organizers argue the state’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is overstepping by targeting city spending on diversity, sustainability, and homeless services. DeSantis, however, frames the inquiry as a taxpayer-focused effort to root out waste and justify property tax cuts, specifically questioning expenses like “$3 million on DEI consultants.” He casts the scrutiny as a hunt for budget bloat beyond essential services, positioning the state against local officials over who truly controls the municipal purse strings and spending priorities in a clash over local versus state authority.

“The race to replace Gina Driscoll is on, and Rick Kriseman is already weighing in” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — With a Special Election looming across the Bay in Tampa for a vacant City Council seat, it’s easy to forget there’s a City Council election cycle approaching in St. Petersburg, too. And quietly, the race began attracting attention about a year ahead of any voting. Two candidates have already filed to run for the District 6 seat currently held by Council member Driscoll, who can’t seek re-election due to term limits. One of them has already gotten a high-profile endorser. Former Mayor Kriseman is supporting Terry Balliet, a local nonprofit leader who serves as the CEO of the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County.

“Two labor unions back Thomas Scott for Tampa City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The West Central Florida Labor Council, AFL-CIO and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 are backing Scott in his race for Tampa City Council, District 5. Scott is running in a Special Election to replace Gwen Henderson, who died unexpectedly earlier this year. Scott is one of 13 candidates who filed in the race. He is a former Tampa City Council member and former Hillsborough County Commissioner. He ran in 2020 to regain a seat on the County Commission but lost in the Democratic Primary. Still, it makes Scott the only candidate in the race with prior elected experience.

“How Florida’s new education chief is rattling schools with public threats” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The X post by Florida’s Education Commissioner caught Hillsborough County School District officials off guard. It showed the cover of a book, “Trans Mission,” which Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said was filled with unspecified inappropriate content. And it came with a warning: Get rid of the book, written by a transgender YouTube personality, or face the state’s wrath. “It’s disappointing that, at this point, leadership is communicating with us through Twitter instead of a phone call or an email or something professional, where we have the opportunity to have a collaborative relationship about what’s best,” said Hillsborough School Board Chair Jessica Vaughn, whose district already was facing accusations that it had pornographic materials on its shelves.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville City Council President and two Council members texted about bill as Committee discussed it” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico exchanged text messages with two City Council members about legislation during a Council Committee meeting, even though long-standing guidance from city lawyers has been for Council members to never use text messages for official business. In addition to the advice by the city’s Office of General Counsel, the state’s “Government in the Sunshine” Manual says a government Board should not “take part or engage in private discussions of Board business” by using text messages. Carrico said the text messages sent during the Aug. 4 meeting of the Council’s Neighborhoods Committee were about the legislative process rather than the substance of the legislation.

“JSO officer in viral stop had third, unspoken reason why he pulled driver over” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) cop who stopped William McNeil Jr. in February — leading to a violent encounter that has reignited long-simmering questions about the agency’s treatment of Black residents — was prompted not by McNeil’s allegedly darkened headlights in the rain or his lack of a seat belt, the reasons Officer Donald Bowers offered that winter day. There was a third, undisclosed reason that Bowers stopped McNeil: The officer later told integrity investigators that he saw McNeil’s SUV leave what JSO believed to be a drug house. This explanation, offered for the first time in State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s Office’s legal analysis of the stop, raises questions about whether Bowers was interested in searching the car regardless of McNeil’s compliance.

“Pensacola welcomes Florida DOGE but pushes back on claim city tax burden increased” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves responded to Florida DOGE with a letter that simultaneously welcomes them and pushes back on DOGE’s assertion that the tax burden has increased on city residents by 70%. “We are proud of the track record that we have here in the city of Pensacola in terms of our fiscal responsibility, our bond rating, and our annual audits that happen,” Reeves said during an Aug. 13 news conference. ” … I certainly look forward to having any conversation that they’d like to have about how we spend our money here at the city of Pensacola, and how we spend our citizens’ taxpayer dollars.” Florida DOGE sent a letter to the city on Aug. 7 demanding access to city premises and 62 specific requests for information or otherwise risk losing state funding. Reeves sent a response … saying the city would “enthusiastically provide full transparency” in responding to the request.

“Leon County Schools afterschool care programs at risk again after feds cut grant funds” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Leon County School District was shorted half a million dollars in its 21st Century grant. It may not be able to recover the funds, once again placing the afterschool care program’s sustainability in jeopardy. The Trump administration previously froze the money nationwide to ensure compliance with federal grant regulations and that it wouldn’t be “grossly misused” to promote a “radical left-wing agenda,” according to a White House budget official. With the new school year quickly approaching, the grants were reinstated on July 18 to scrambling school districts across the nation to cover vital services for students. But the reduction was not expected, Superintendent Rocky Hanna told School Board members.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota Sheriff’s Office requests $225 million budget, but what is it going toward?” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Faced with rising costs, an expanding population, tourism growth and complex economic crime, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman is asking County Commissioners for a 12% budget increase. But what is that money going toward? The sheriff’s office proposed budget of more than $225 million includes more than $160 million for personnel costs, $50 million for corrections, $11 million for courts and $2 million for internal county service charges. Sarasota County Commissioners will host one more budget workshop on Aug. 19, a public hearing on Sept. 10 and a final public hearing on Sept. 24 before adopting the county’s total proposed $2.5 billion budget.

“Tim Enos resigns from Sarasota Co. School Board” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota County School Board Chair Enos is resigning from the Board to return to his old job. The District announced that the retired police officer will take the job of Police Chief for the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, a position he held from November 2018 to January 2022. His last day on the Board will be Aug. 24. “While it has been an honor to serve as a School Board member and Board Chair, my deepest passion has always been ensuring the safety of our students and staff,” Enos said in a statement. “This new role allows me to focus all my efforts on strengthening school safety and continuing the work I have dedicated much of my career to.” He also previously served as Executive Director of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers and testified to the Legislature on school safety after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in 2018.

“Sarasota Republicans call for Tom Edwards’ resignation, but he brushes that off as a distraction” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota County School Board member Edwards just joined a nonprofit promoting diversity programs. Now, local Republicans say he should resign his public office, but the incumbent brushed that off as a desperate attempt to distract from other bad news for the GOP. Project Pride SRQ last week announced that Edwards, a second-term School Board member, had taken over as Executive Director of the Sarasota organization. “Project Pride envisions a silo-free community that is proud, resilient, and unified by shared values, not tribal policies,” Edwards said last week. “I am so excited that Project Pride has given me this platform to do this important work.” But the Republican Party of Sarasota (RPOS) immediately called out Edwards’ new job as a conflict.

“How will minor curfew enforcement work in Manatee County? What officials say” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — As the proposal to implement a juvenile curfew in Manatee County moves along, officials are still working through enforcement details. On Aug. 5, Manatee County Commissioners voted 6-1, approving staff and the County Attorney’s Office to create a draft ordinance for a juvenile curfew. The curfew would prohibit minors under the age of 17 from being unsupervised in public places and establishments. Minors caught in violations of the curfew are subject to fines of up to $100, according to a rough draft of the ordinance. But who will enforce the new rule? And how will it impact parents and children in Manatee County? “Law enforcement officers may stop and question minors suspected of violating this ordinance and may transport them to a designated curfew center or the minor’s home,” the draft states.

— TOP OPINION —

“Cory Mills’ many messes shouldn’t surprise GOP voters” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — With George Santos gone, it was hard to imagine a member of Congress generating more cringe-inducing controversies. Yet Rep. Mills has apparently accepted the challenge, racking up an astonishing list of ugly headlines in just the last six months, including accusations of revenge porn, unpaid rent, assault, and stolen valor.

The reality, however, is that nobody should be surprised. When Mills first ran for Congress in 2022, Republican Primary voters in his Central Florida district had a choice between serious, policy-minded conservatives and bomb-throwing extremists. They overwhelmingly chose the latter. While thoughtful candidates discussed the economy, Mills ran ads threatening to tear gas the media, and voters ate it up.

This outcome was the predictable result of partisan gerrymandering. Mills’ district, once a purple area that elected moderates, was redrawn by GOP legislators to be heavily Republican. In such a safe district, the only election that matters is the Primary, creating a race to the far-right fringe where thoughtful discourse is beaten to a bloody pulp by sound and fury.

True to form, Mills began embarrassing himself in his first week in office, joking about the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The accusations have only grown more serious since, though Mills denies them all, blaming a bad breakup, the fog of war, and political targeting for his troubles.

Now, national Republicans are “quietly fret[ting]” and hoping Mills’ various messes will simply disappear. But they can hope all they want. The party and its voters were shown exactly what kind of politician he was from the very beginning, and they enthusiastically chose him anyway.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Why is the state fighting its mandate to protect manatees?” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Earlier this year, the state of Florida showed up in court, demanding an acknowledgment that it has no duty under federal law to defend manatees. And now state environmental officials are on their way to the appeals court, repeating that request in increasingly urgent tones. You read that right: Florida officials believe they don’t have to follow the federal Endangered Species Act when it comes to protecting manatees. And having argued that once — only to be spanked with a stern ruling by Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza — they are at it again, taking their complaints to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Manatees and Floridians alike deserve better.

“Here are 10 signs your child’s Florida school is under siege by ICE” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Kids should not be permitted to speak with ICE agents without parental consent. And ICE agents shouldn’t be allowed unlimited access to school grounds without first getting a warrant signed by a judge. Student records are also protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law that requires ICE agents to get a court order to release student information without parental consent. Even so, schools remain a target. And it’s unclear what the limits of authority are when school resource officers are part of agencies that have been deputized by ICE in cooperation agreements under what is called the 287(g) program.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Tour Championship now offers official money and richest prize in golf with a $40 million purse” via Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press — The Tour Championship now has the richest individual prize fund in golf with the PGA Tour making the FedEx Cup payoff count as official money for the first time. The total purse is $40 million, with $10 million to the winner. Since the FedEx Cup began in 2007, the bonus pool at the end of the Tour Championship was unofficial money, with part of it deferred. Prize money was eliminated at the Tour Championship when the postseason was reduced from four to three tournaments in 2019, and the FedEx Cup bonus pool increased.

“Amazon to broadcast 17 NBA Cup games, including championship, on Prime Video” via The Associated Press — Amazon announced its NBA Cup broadcast schedule on Wednesday, with Prime Video slated to show 17 of the games, including the championship. The league also announced the overall NBA Cup schedule on Wednesday, with several matchups already assigned to broadcast networks. Prime will show 10 NBA Cup group games and the knockout rounds. Its NBA on Prime Cup Nights will feature five straight weeks of group play doubleheaders starting Oct. 31. That night, Boston will visit Philadelphia and Memphis will host the Los Angeles Lakers.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Rep. Shane Abbott, John Konkus, Wilton Simpson, Jr., and Meredith Stanfield.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.