Last Call for 8.12.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

First Shot

CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston moderated a discussion Tuesday that fit squarely into the Florida Chamber’s vision for talent development and tech-driven economic growth.

The panel, part of the 2025 Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit, brought together USF President Rhea Law and Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson — two institutions positioning themselves as essential engines in the state’s innovation economy.

Stephenson said Florida Poly’s all-STEM mission, top regional ranking by U.S. News & World Report, and graduates’ No. 1 in-state salaries all reflect its founding purpose as an economic driver.

From a student-designed inhaler that improves medication delivery by 50% to NASA-approved technology built for the International Space Station, he framed Florida Poly’s agility and industry partnerships — with Publix, Lockheed Martin, Disney, and others — as a direct response to market needs.

Even its solar racing team, he noted, models a culture of applied engineering excellence that feeds Florida’s competitive edge.

Law detailed USF’s new College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing, launching its first class in two weeks.

With “porous edges” extending into every USF discipline, the program aims to prepare graduates across fields to navigate and secure AI-driven systems. More than 200 faculty, bolstered by 14 new hires, will help meet a global shortage of 4 million cybersecurity workers.

She also teased the inaugural Cyber Bay 2025 conference in Tampa, slated for October, which will showcase public-private collaboration on tech workforce growth.

Both presidents reinforced a theme echoed throughout the Chamber event: Florida’s economic momentum depends on adaptable, industry-aligned institutions producing talent at the speed of business. Advisory councils, CEO engagement, and embedded AI tools were all cited as strategies to keep programs — and the state’s workforce — ahead of the curve.

“When you’ve lived a life of service … you don’t flinch when that next mission comes up. You just say, ‘Yes sir, let’s go.’”

— New Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, following his swearing-in ceremony.

Marlins look to bounce back in Cleveland

The Miami Marlins open a three-game series in Cleveland against the Guardians (6:40 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Net Florida).

Miami lost four of five in Atlanta, including being swept in a doubleheader on Saturday. Still, the Marlins are hanging around in the wild card race. With 44 games left in the regular season, they are six games out of the final wild card spot in the National League and are one of eight teams within seven games of the three available wild card spots.

Right-hander Janson Junk is scheduled to start for the Marlins tonight. In his last outing, Junk allowed three runs in five innings as he picked up his sixth win of the season, a 6-4 decision against the Astros. He did not pitch in the series in Atlanta.

Cleveland is also in wild-card contention. The Guardians enter play tonight having won eight of the last 10 games and sit a game out of the American League wild card race and six and a half games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central.

After the series in Cleveland, the Marlins are scheduled to face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park for three games before returning home for nine straight games in South Florida starting Aug. 18.

