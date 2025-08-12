August 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

School Board Chair says he’s being called by God to challenge Randy Fine in CD 6 GOP Primary
Will Furry. Image via campaign.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 12, 20259min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Monique Worrell asks court what records can be released from grand jury case

HeadlinesInfluence

Live Local gap: New watchdog report says updated law still overlooks Florida’s ‘missing middle’

HeadlinesSW Florida

Sarasota Republicans call for Tom Edwards to leave School Board over leadership of pride organization

Will Furry CD 6 candidate image via campaign
The challenger believes the incumbent 'parachuted' into the district.

Will Furry, the Chair of the Flagler County School Board, is the latest Republican who hopes to make GOP U.S. Rep. Randy Fine a one-termer.

“Faith, family, and freedom are the foundation of our nation, and they must be protected,” Furry said in a statement announcing his run. “I’m committed to defending our liberties and securing the border, especially for the families who’ve suffered unimaginable loss from the fentanyl crisis. District 6 deserves a leader who embodies the strength, values, and spirit of our community.”

Furry’s bet is that Republican voters in Florida’s 6th Congressional District will prefer someone who has lived there for a long time, rather than someone who moved there recently in pursuit of political office.

“I’ve answered the call from the people of District 6 who want a representative that reflects their priorities, not someone who parachuted in and doesn’t know our community. I live here, I serve here. It’s about the Will of the People and I’m ready to take that fight to Washington” Furry said.

Furry has suggested that God is on his side in talking up his run, and he may need divine intervention against Fine, a former state Representative and state Senator who was President Donald Trump’s pick to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz in Congress.

Fine closed the second quarter of 2025 with more than $380,000 in cash. No opponent as of yet has more than $1,000 on hand.

Furry is just the latest Republican to say they are challenging Fine, joining Aaron BakerShohreh Fontaine, Charles Gambaro, Alexandra Van Cleef and Joshua Vasquez in the race.

The district includes Daytona and extends northward toward St. Augustine and west toward Ocala and Gainesville.

Fine won his last Primary, which included Baker, with 83% of the vote.

Though the district is 46% Republican and 27% Democratic, opposition party members are indeed presenting as candidates. But fundraising is a challenge.

Democrat James Stockton holds just over $2,000. Purvi Bangdawala has a little more than $925 on hand. Ron Murchison-Rivera of Sorrento hasn’t recorded fundraising activity.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMonique Worrell asks court what records can be released from grand jury case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories