School Board Chair says he’s being called by God to challenge Randy Fine in CD 6 GOP Primary

Will Furry, the Chair of the Flagler County School Board, is the latest Republican who hopes to make GOP U.S. Rep. Randy Fine a one-termer.

“Faith, family, and freedom are the foundation of our nation, and they must be protected,” Furry said in a statement announcing his run. “I’m committed to defending our liberties and securing the border, especially for the families who’ve suffered unimaginable loss from the fentanyl crisis. District 6 deserves a leader who embodies the strength, values, and spirit of our community.”

Furry’s bet is that Republican voters in Florida’s 6th Congressional District will prefer someone who has lived there for a long time, rather than someone who moved there recently in pursuit of political office.

“I’ve answered the call from the people of District 6 who want a representative that reflects their priorities, not someone who parachuted in and doesn’t know our community. I live here, I serve here. It’s about the Will of the People and I’m ready to take that fight to Washington” Furry said.

Furry has suggested that God is on his side in talking up his run, and he may need divine intervention against Fine, a former state Representative and state Senator who was President Donald Trump’s pick to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz in Congress.

Fine closed the second quarter of 2025 with more than $380,000 in cash. No opponent as of yet has more than $1,000 on hand.

Furry is just the latest Republican to say they are challenging Fine, joining Aaron Baker, Shohreh Fontaine, Charles Gambaro, Alexandra Van Cleef and Joshua Vasquez in the race.

The district includes Daytona and extends northward toward St. Augustine and west toward Ocala and Gainesville.

Fine won his last Primary, which included Baker, with 83% of the vote.

Though the district is 46% Republican and 27% Democratic, opposition party members are indeed presenting as candidates. But fundraising is a challenge.

Democrat James Stockton holds just over $2,000. Purvi Bangdawala has a little more than $925 on hand. Ron Murchison-Rivera of Sorrento hasn’t recorded fundraising activity.