11 days after deciding, Gov. DeSantis announces appointment of Kristine Van Vorst to 8th Circuit bench

Alachua County Judge Kristine Van Vorst is bound for the 8th Judicial Circuit bench, courtesy of an appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Governor’s Office announced the move Tuesday, 11 days after informing Van Vorst of his decision and three days after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida dropped a lawsuit over the matter.

Van Vorst has served as an Alachua County Judge since 2017, when then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed her, according to her 8th Circuit bio. She previously worked in private practice and as a general magistrate and hearing officer for the 8th Judicial Circuit, which includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

Her soon-to-be former assignments with the County Court include the Criminal and Civil Traffic divisions, and the County Canvassing Board.

She holds a Juris Doctor and bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida. The Florida Bar admitted her in 2002.

Van Vorst fills a vacancy on the 8th Judicial Circuit created by the April retirement of Judge Mark Moseley. She was one of five people who applied to succeed him. Others include Michael Lee Becker, Joy Leigh Lane Danne, Doreen T. Inkeles and Lorelie Papel Brannan, the wife of Macclenny Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan.

Van Vorst’s appointment was the subject of a complaint that the ACLU of Florida filed with the Florida Supreme Court last week. The complaint alleged DeSantis had “refused to perform his duty to fill a vacancy” on the 8th Circuit by the constitutionally mandated deadline of Aug. 3.

Under Florida law, an appointment must be made within 60 days of a Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) issuing recommendations. For this vacancy, that JNC acted on June 4, prompting the early August deadline.

But in a Friday filing, DeSantis’ Office showed that the group’s assertion was incorrect, providing a letter dated Aug. 1 that the Governor sent Van Vorst informing her of her appointment. The ACLU, in turn, withdrew its complaint, but noted that DeSantis’ Office had nevertheless ignored its queries about the court vacancy and held off announcing the appointment until well after the group sued on behalf of resident Gary Edinger.

“Despite making the at-issue appointment eight days ago, the Governor chose not to announce his action until after business hours a week later, only after Petitioner filed suit. Nor did the Governor’s counsel respond to undersigned counsel’s repeated pre-filing inquiries about whether the appointment was made,” ACLU lawyer Nick Warren wrote.

“Florida’s Constitution requires our government to operate in the sunshine, not in secret.”

Van Vorst lives in Gainesville with her husband. The couple has three children. According to her bio with Trellis, Van Vorst has been a member of the James C. Adkins American Inns of Court, served on the Board of the Queen of Peace Catholic Academy and volunteered with Alachua County Public Schools and the Gainesville Sunrise Rotary.