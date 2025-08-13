August 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tim Enos to resign from Sarasota Co. School Board
Tim Enos. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesAugust 13, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNew Administration

Leaving a top Donald Trump administration post? There may be an ambassadorship waiting.

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.13.25

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Fabián Basabe calls for firing of Bay Harbor Islands Town Attorney who preceded him in the House

Tim Enos
He is expected to take a job as the School District's Police Chief, a post he previously held for 3 years.

Sarasota County School Board Chair Tim Enos is expected to announce his resignation Wednesday morning.

Sources working with the District say the retired police officer will take the job of Police Chief for the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, a position he held from November 2018 to January 2022.

Enos retired from that job months before successfully winning a seat on the School Board, where he was elected as part of the conservative “ZEM” ticket, endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis during an election cycle where the Governor’s backing proved effective through most of the state in securing School Board seats.

Now, it appears DeSantis will get to appoint Enos’ successor in his District 5 seat. Whomever the Governor selects for the role will serve out the rest of Enos’ term, which ends in 2026.

The ZEM ticket included sitting School Board member Bridget Ziegler and former teacher Robyn Marinelli, all Republican Party of Sarasota-backed candidates who won four-year terms in August 2022 over Democrat-backed opponents.

Immediately after taking office, the conservative majority, which included then-School Board member Karen Rose, made waves with the ouster of Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

Two years later, backlash — driven in part by a sex scandal involving Ziegler — saw Democrats win the two Board elections in 2024 even as Republicans performed well statewide. School Board member Tom Edwards, who has been criticized regularly by local Republicans, won a second term. Liz Barker, a Democrat-backed challenger, unseated Rose.

But conservatives still held the majority thanks to the ZEM ticket. The Board, however, may be in a 2-2 lock for a period until DeSantis names a replacement for Enos.

Enos’ departure also means that the majority will not all stand for re-election, if any do.

There is wide speculation that Ziegler will not run for a fourth term on the School Board, whether she retires from the post or seeks a House seat.

Heidi Brandt, Vice President of the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota, is running for Ziegler’s District 1 seat. She is the only candidate to file for School Board in any of the seats up in 2026.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeaving a top Donald Trump administration post? There may be an ambassadorship waiting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories