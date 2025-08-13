The race to replace Gina Driscoll is on, and Rick Kriseman is already weighing in

With a Special Election looming across the Bay in Tampa for a vacant City Council seat, it’s easy to forget there’s a City Council election cycle approaching in St. Petersburg, too.

And quietly, the race has begun attracting attention about a year ahead of any voting.

Two candidates have already filed to run for the District 6 seat currently held by Council member Gina Driscoll, who can’t seek re-election due to term limits. One of them has already gotten a high-profile endorser.

Former Mayor Rick Kriseman is supporting Terry Balliet, a local nonprofit leader who serves as the CEO of the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County. In that role, Balliet oversees a $120 million budget and more than 300 employees who work to improve child welfare services and human trafficking response across the Tampa Bay region.

“Having served on the City Council, I understand how important it is to elect candidates who are running, not because they seek power, influence, or prestige, but because they are committed to making a difference in our community, who are focused on creating a city where everyone can thrive, not simply survive,” Kriseman said.

“Terri Balliet has spent more than 20 years of her life working at various nonprofits dedicated to assisting those in our community who are struggling — the elderly, the disabled, those with behavioral health issues, and, most recently, as Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County.”

Balliet is co-creator of the Community Assistance and Life Liaison (CALL) program used by the St. Pete Police Department to allow social workers, rather than law enforcement, to respond to nonviolent 911 calls involving homelessness, substance use or mental health issues.

The program is being used as a national model to improve compassionate response to nonviolent crises, while allowing law enforcement to focus its efforts on violent crime and other issues for which officers are professionally trained to handle.

Balliet has received a number of recognitions for her work, including the Community Champions Award for her work reducing the number of kids in foster care. She also was one of 20 women honored by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as Business Women of the Year. The Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation named Balliet a Community Hero and she was tapped to serve on the St. Pete Police Citizen Review Committee.

“With Terri’s experience, I have great confidence that she will be a strong voice on the council for those whose voice is seldom heard. I am honored to offer my support to Terri and look forward to calling her Councilwoman,” Kriseman said.

In addition to her recent work, Balliet also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services.

“Mayor Kriseman’s leadership helped shape the modern St. Pete we know and love, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” Balliet said.

“Like him, I believe leadership is about service, collaboration, and results. I’ve spent my career solving problems — from launching the CALL program to connect people in crisis with trained social workers, to leading child welfare agencies that serve thousands of families. On City Council, I’ll work every day to keep our neighborhoods clean and safe, expand affordable housing, strengthen our stormwater systems, support small businesses, and ensure St. Pete is a place where everyone can thrive.”

Balliet so far faces Linsey Grove, a nonprofit consultant who owns and runs The Hypatia Collaborative, a nonprofit shared services organization that provides administrative and support services and consulting to small nonprofits in the region.

She previously was a professor in various capacities at the University of South Florida, including as an adjunct professor in the College of Public Health and as a program coordinator at USF St. Pete, where she also taught health sciences. Grove holds a doctorate of public health from USF.

As of the end of June, Balliet had raised nearly $7,500 for her race. Grove filed in late July and has therefore not yet posted any financial activity.

As of Wednesday, no other candidates had filed for 2026 City Council races, which include even-numbered districts.