AARP makes bright lights shine in Sunshine State to honor 90 years of Social Security

Thursday marks the 90th anniversary of Social Security, and AARP Florida is looking to shine a light on the program’s impact.

Several lights, actually.

AARP Florida is behind a “Skyline Salute” across Florida and the U.S. this week, shining red and white lights in various cities to commemorate the legislation becoming law.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act on Aug. 14, 1935. That came just over a year after Roosevelt created the Committee on Economic Security to study the issue. The President pushed Congress for such a plan, part of his various efforts to offer more social support to Americans suffering from the Great Depression.

“Social Security is a promise kept — and we’re proud to light up buildings across the state in recognition of its legacy and importance,” said Jeff Johnson, State Director of AARP Florida. “It has helped millions of Floridians stay out of poverty and afford the basics, and it’s something worth celebrating — and protecting.”

As part of AARP’s program, lights have already begun shining bright at various buildings and landmarks across the state, and additional ceremonies will take place this week. Here’s a list of participating sites:

— Pembroke Pines City Hall: Aug. 11-15.

— Old City Hall in Tampa: Aug. 12-15.

— Sulphur Springs Water Tower in Tampa: Aug. 12-15.

— Doral Government Center: Aug. 13-17.

— Coral Gables City Hall: Aug. 14.

— Hialeah City Hall: Aug. 14.

— Lake Eola Park Fountain in Orlando: Aug. 14.

— Miramar City Hall: Aug. 14.

But that’s not the only way Florida municipalities are celebrating the program. Several governments are also holding proclamation ceremonies to sign documents commemorating the anniversary, with some already taking place and others stretching into September.

Here are the dates for those ceremonies:

— Walton County: July 22.

— Pembroke Pines: Aug. 6.

— Hialeah: Aug. 12.

— Tallahassee: Aug. 12.

— Doral: Aug. 13.

— Orlando: Aug. 13.

— Plantation: Aug. 13.

— Jacksonville: Aug. 14.

— Pensacola: Aug. 14.

— St. Petersburg: Aug. 14.

— Hollywood: Aug. 27.

— Miramar: Sept. 3.

— Coral Gables: Sept. 10.

AARP is the largest nonprofit organization nationwide supporting America’s seniors, making the health of Social Security a top priority.