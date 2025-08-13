August 13, 2025
Cha-ching! Gov. DeSantis hands out $5K bonuses to new law enforcement recruits
Ron Desantis and Jay Collins. Image via Desantis Rumble

DeSantis Collins Rumble
Gov. Ron DeSantis handed out another round of $5,000 law enforcement recruitment bonuses as the state’s program hit a major milestone, he said.

Calling it “one of the most significant things that we’ve been able to do to show our appreciation for law enforcement,” DeSantis touted the state giving more than 8,700 bonuses since the program began in 2022.

DeSantis passed out 40 checks to employees from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and announced 715 more checks are in the mail this week to law enforcement officials across the state.

“You net $5,000, so we put in more for the taxes and everything like that,” DeSantis said. “You know, Uncle Sam is Uncle Sam.”

The majority of the new recruits are Floridians joining the profession for the first time. Others have transferred to the Sunshine State from other major U.S. cities, such as Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, DeSantis said.

In addition to the one-time $5,000 bonuses, the state’s new budget this fiscal year allocates about $50 million for annual pay increases for sworn law enforcement officials, DeSantis said. The budget raises the minimum pay and also increases veteran officers’ pay by 15%.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the recruitment bonuses are helping the Sheriff’s Office beef up its ranks.

Seven years ago, the county was short 249 deputies, he explained.

“For the first time in over 33 years that I’ve been here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, with the staffing of the next couple upcoming law enforcement deputy academies, we will be fully staffed,” Chronister said as he thanked DeSantis for investing in law enforcement.

One deputy said her colleagues are using the bonuses to pay for child care, house payments or other needs.

The check presentation came at a Tampa press conference where the Governor was joined by his new No. 2 in command, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, who was sworn in this week.

