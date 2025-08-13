August 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UWF opens revamped engineering building just in time for Fall semester
Faculty, staff and supporters celebrate the opening of a renovated engineering studies building at the University of West Florida this week. Image via University of West Forida.

Drew DixonAugust 13, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Bay Harbor Islands removes Joe Geller as Town Attorney after public push by Fabián Basabe

HeadlinesJax

Melissa Nelson exonerates cop in violent Jacksonville traffic stop

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 8.13.25: Deegan doubts?

UWFBUILDING
The revisions cost about $1.5M at the Pensacola building.

The University of West Florida is launching a new civil engineering program after finishing major renovations at a building on campus.

UWF’s Tyler Chase Norward Construction Management Program was already housed in what’s known as “Building 80” before it underwent the makeover. After opening the revamped building this week, UWF will now offer the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering program, where students can earn a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

“The upgraded facility reflects the University’s commitment to academic innovation and preparing graduates to meet regional and national workforce needs in design, construction and sustainability,” said Mohamed Khabou, Dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering and professor at the school based in Pensacola.

“Both the civil engineering and the construction management programs will produce highly-qualified graduates to fill high paying jobs in the local economy.”

The overhaul of the facility cost $1.5 million and was paid for with contributions from major donors. The opening comes after the UWF Board of Trustees approved work to refurbish the building in March 2023.

The construction management program is named in memory of Tyler Chase Norward, who graduated from UWF and mentored students on the campus. He tragically passed away at age 27 during a duck hunt on the Mississippi River.

Norward’s family said they’re proud of his legacy at UWF.

“Our family has always been proud of Tyler and his commitment to helping those around him,” said Kathleen Norwood Shear. “We are thankful to honor his life and legacy through this endowment that will help current and future students in the Tyler C. Norwood Construction Management Program.”

The building will feature laboratories for trade demonstrations in studies such as masonry, carpentry and welding. There will also be other labs for concrete mechanics and soil applications.

The building will be open to students as classes get underway at the campus beginning Aug. 25.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProtesters rally as St. Pete gets DOGE'd, but Gov. DeSantis is unmoved

nextJeff Brandes: Florida forgot Its Friedman — a $280 million case study in bureaucratic failure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories