UWF opens revamped engineering building just in time for Fall semester

The University of West Florida is launching a new civil engineering program after finishing major renovations at a building on campus.

UWF’s Tyler Chase Norward Construction Management Program was already housed in what’s known as “Building 80” before it underwent the makeover. After opening the revamped building this week, UWF will now offer the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering program, where students can earn a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

“The upgraded facility reflects the University’s commitment to academic innovation and preparing graduates to meet regional and national workforce needs in design, construction and sustainability,” said Mohamed Khabou, Dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering and professor at the school based in Pensacola.

“Both the civil engineering and the construction management programs will produce highly-qualified graduates to fill high paying jobs in the local economy.”

The overhaul of the facility cost $1.5 million and was paid for with contributions from major donors. The opening comes after the UWF Board of Trustees approved work to refurbish the building in March 2023.

The construction management program is named in memory of Tyler Chase Norward, who graduated from UWF and mentored students on the campus. He tragically passed away at age 27 during a duck hunt on the Mississippi River.

Norward’s family said they’re proud of his legacy at UWF.

“Our family has always been proud of Tyler and his commitment to helping those around him,” said Kathleen Norwood Shear. “We are thankful to honor his life and legacy through this endowment that will help current and future students in the Tyler C. Norwood Construction Management Program.”

The building will feature laboratories for trade demonstrations in studies such as masonry, carpentry and welding. There will also be other labs for concrete mechanics and soil applications.

The building will be open to students as classes get underway at the campus beginning Aug. 25.