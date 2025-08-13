August 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Melissa Nelson exonerates cop in violent Jacksonville traffic stop
A controversial traffic stop of William McNeil draws outrage; Harry Daniels and Ben Crump represent him.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 13, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Bay Harbor Islands removes Joe Geller as Town Attorney after public push by Fabián Basabe

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 8.13.25: Deegan doubts?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jeff Brandes: Florida forgot Its Friedman — a $280 million case study in bureaucratic failure

JSO traffic stop copy
'Comply with commands at the roadside and save the legal battle for the courtroom.'

State Attorney Melissa Nelson says a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was not at fault in a Jacksonville traffic stop that made global news via video showing it broke down into a physical confrontation.

Nelson’s Office released an investigative memorandum defending the actions of the arresting officer in the case of William McNeil Jr.

“The State Attorney’s Office has reviewed this matter to determine whether any of Officer Bowers’ actions constitute a crime. We conclude they do not,” Nelson’s Office said.

The SAO memo contextualizes arresting JSO officer Donald Bowers’ use of a “one-time, open-handed strike to McNeil’s face” as consistent with proper police technique and having a “legitimate tactical purpose — to get McNeil out of the SUV and to show his hands.”

The second strike, the memo argues, was because McNeil was resisting officers, despite “12 individual, lawful orders” to comply.

“McNeil’s refusal to provide his identification, registration, and proof of insurance, followed by his refusal to exit the SUV, show his hands, and obey the officers’ orders, created a dangerous situation for all involved,” the memo says.

McNeil, meanwhile, has hired civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels to represent him civilly.

In the opinion of the State Attorney’s Office (SAO), there was probable cause for a stop that evidence showed was justified.

The SAO remarks that Bowers saw McNeil leaving a house near Edgewood and Commonwealth in Northwest Jacksonville that was “known for drug activity.” Furthermore, a large serrated knife was in the floorboard of McNeil’s SUV, while drug paraphernalia was found elsewhere in the vehicle.

“It is important we take this opportunity to emphasize public safety during traffic stops. The narrative surrounding this incident has stirred up misinformation and, frankly, dangerous advice on how to conduct oneself during a stop. The criminal justice system provides many avenues for citizens to challenge the actions of police officers; however, physical resistance is not one of them,” Nelson said.

Going forward, she said it “is vital for everyone’s safety to comply with commands at the roadside and save the legal battle for the courtroom.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 8.13.25: Deegan doubts?

nextBay Harbor Islands removes Joe Geller as Town Attorney after public push by Fabián Basabe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories