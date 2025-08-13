Melissa Nelson exonerates cop in violent Jacksonville traffic stop

State Attorney Melissa Nelson says a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was not at fault in a Jacksonville traffic stop that made global news via video showing it broke down into a physical confrontation.

Nelson’s Office released an investigative memorandum defending the actions of the arresting officer in the case of William McNeil Jr.

“The State Attorney’s Office has reviewed this matter to determine whether any of Officer Bowers’ actions constitute a crime. We conclude they do not,” Nelson’s Office said.

The SAO memo contextualizes arresting JSO officer Donald Bowers’ use of a “one-time, open-handed strike to McNeil’s face” as consistent with proper police technique and having a “legitimate tactical purpose — to get McNeil out of the SUV and to show his hands.”

The second strike, the memo argues, was because McNeil was resisting officers, despite “12 individual, lawful orders” to comply.

“McNeil’s refusal to provide his identification, registration, and proof of insurance, followed by his refusal to exit the SUV, show his hands, and obey the officers’ orders, created a dangerous situation for all involved,” the memo says.

McNeil, meanwhile, has hired civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels to represent him civilly.

In the opinion of the State Attorney’s Office (SAO), there was probable cause for a stop that evidence showed was justified.

The SAO remarks that Bowers saw McNeil leaving a house near Edgewood and Commonwealth in Northwest Jacksonville that was “known for drug activity.” Furthermore, a large serrated knife was in the floorboard of McNeil’s SUV, while drug paraphernalia was found elsewhere in the vehicle.

“It is important we take this opportunity to emphasize public safety during traffic stops. The narrative surrounding this incident has stirred up misinformation and, frankly, dangerous advice on how to conduct oneself during a stop. The criminal justice system provides many avenues for citizens to challenge the actions of police officers; however, physical resistance is not one of them,” Nelson said.

Going forward, she said it “is vital for everyone’s safety to comply with commands at the roadside and save the legal battle for the courtroom.”