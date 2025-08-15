Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.15.25

Good Friday morning.

It may not feel like it, but it has been more than two months since John Thrasher — decorated U.S. Army veteran, towering figure in Florida politics, and 15th president of FSU — died at the age of 81.

Whether during his time leading the House or his tenure at the top of Nole Nation, his legacy in the rolling hills of Tallahassee lives on, and it will doubtless take many more months for some to process their grief.

Closure is an important step, and the students who dipped out of the capital city after final exams last semester are being given the opportunity by way of an encore celebration of life ceremony at FSU next week.

The event is slated for Tuesday at the historic Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. It will be open to the entire FSU and Tallahassee community, including students, faculty, staff and the public.

Doors at Ruby Diamond open at noon, with parking available in the lots adjacent to the Westcott Building.

In addition to the event, FSU has set up an online memorial for the President Emeritus with information about his life and legacy at thrasherlegacy.fsu.edu.

Washington is getting another lobbying and public affairs firm with deep Florida ties, which have become an enviable advantage on K Street since Donald Trump retook the White House.

The new shop, Foundry Public Affairs, is being helmed by Brad Stewart, a seasoned political adviser and former aide to Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

Stewart spent six years working for Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, including as the Congressman’s Deputy Chief of Staff. His resume also includes serving as Chief of Staff to Iowa Republican Rep. Zach Nunn.

Foundry is a spinoff of Impression Strategy, a political consulting, digital and strategic communications shop also founded by Stewart. The new operation says clients can expect expert-level assistance navigating the Trump administration’s overhaul of the State Department, foreign assistance and export control issues related to everything from artificial intelligence to foreign military sales.

About a dozen clients of Impression — which has boomed since Mast’s ascension to Committee Chair — were quick to sign with Foundry, Stewart said.

Rounding out the firm are Libby Derrick, Mast’s former legislative director, along with Kimberly Makrai, who is based in Mast’s district and will focus on grassroots and digital engagement. Foundry is also bringing on Nate Lance, who has experience running advocacy campaigns focused on foreign policy, international development and human rights. He most recently led government relations for World Vision.

—@Cameron_Easley: Here’s your striking poll finding for the day: Trump’s net approval rating among Medicaid recipients is down 37 points since his first week in office, per @MorningConsult data.

—@SenAshleyMoody: From launching the first man to the Moon at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to now hosting 36% of the world’s launches, the Free State of Florida has long understood the importance of space leadership. Thank you, President Trump, for putting America first as we reach new frontiers. This is a huge WIN for our economy and national security. Time to get to work!

—@RepLuna: When you get elected to Congress, they give you 2 rules: Never vote down a rule and never vote against your party. Within the first week, I broke both and have been on the naughty list ever since.

—@GovGoneWild: Thank you, @POTUS, for standing strong against politically motivated debanking. No citizen should ever lose economic freedom because of their personal beliefs!

—@TheCalvinCooli1: Report: Former President George W. Bush and his brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, held a fundraiser on Monday in Kennebunkport, Maine, for their cousin Jonathan Bush, who has already formed an exploratory committee to run for Governor of Maine in 2026

“Florida to use shuttered prison as 2nd immigration detention center after ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis announced the state will open a second immigration detention center inside a now-shuttered state prison in North Florida as the fate of its first such facility in the Everglades lies in the hands of a federal judge. Florida plans to spend up to $6 million to stand up Baker Correctional Institution — which is 15 minutes away from an airport in Lake City — to hold more than 1,300 people awaiting deportation. Baker was “temporarily closed” amid ongoing staffing problems in the state prison system. DeSantis had previously said the state was looking to set up a second center at Camp Blanding, the primary training facility for the Florida National Guard located in North Florida. But state officials decided instead that it would be cheaper and more efficient to use the closed state prison. The new center, which is being called “Deportation Depot,” is expected to be operational in about two weeks.

“Judge to rule within a week on whether to temporarily shutter Alligator Alcatraz” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — The fate of Alligator Alcatraz is now in the hands of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who over the last four months sanctioned Attorney General James Uthmeier and blocked police from enforcing a new state immigration law. On Wednesday, following days of testimony about the environmental impacts of the Everglades immigration detention camp, she said she plans to rule no later than Aug. 21 on a request to shut it down temporarily. Were she to side with the plaintiffs, it would be a significant blow to the Trump and DeSantis administrations, which have touted the hastily constructed detention center as a successful new tool in the President’s mass-deportation campaign.

“Ron DeSantis says White House should ‘award’ Florida another congressional seat” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is advocating for an unprecedented move, urging the Trump administration to award Florida and Texas additional congressional seats before the 2026 Midterms. Citing Florida’s historic population growth over the past few years, DeSantis argues the state is underrepresented and that its current congressional map, based on the 2020 Census, is outdated. He suggests the administration should unilaterally reallocate seats from other states to Florida and Texas to correct this “unfairness.” This controversial proposal would force a redrawing of congressional maps and almost certainly trigger significant legal challenges from any state that stands to lose a representative. DeSantis claims such an adjustment is appropriate to reflect the state’s dramatic demographic shifts.

—@Fineout: At a Tampa press conference today, Senate President @Sen_Albritton told a TV reporter that he is “open-minded” about mid-decade redistricting and repeated his manta that it’s important to “measure three times and cut once” and that he’s in the process of gathering information

“Federal judge finds Florida’s K-12 book removal law ‘overbroad and unconstitutional’” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — A federal judge dealt a significant blow to a Florida law restricting books in school libraries, ruling that its prohibition on materials describing “sexual conduct” is unconstitutionally overbroad. Siding with authors and publishers, U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza found that schools have been yanking classic works like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” without clear guidance on what the statute actually forbids. The ruling marks a significant victory for free speech advocates against the state’s efforts to shield students from what DeSantis calls “pornographic” content. While DeSantis has pledged to appeal, publishers celebrated the decision as a “sweeping victory for the right to read.”

“Leaders tout new state program to connect farmers, food banks and hungry Floridians” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The new program, Farmers Feeding Florida, expands Florida food bank infrastructure so that fresh produce, meat and other products from the Sunshine State can end up in food banks and help feed hungry people, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Senate President Albritton said. Within the past month, about 170,000 gallons of milk — or about 2.7 million cartons — ended up going to needy families, Simpson said. Albritton called the program a “hand up, not a handout.” … “We’re setting a precedent here, folks,” Albritton said. “We’re setting a precedent that food insecurity is not imaginary. It’s real. It’s real, and most importantly, we can do something about it.”

“Deficit looms for Florida’s health insurance trust fund for state workers” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s state employee health insurance program, which covers over 371,000 people, is projected to face a deficit exceeding $200 million by 2026-27, potentially growing to $1.1 billion by 2029. Despite lawmakers injecting over $600 million in extra funding in recent years, the program’s costs continue to outpace its revenue. Legislators must now decide whether to increase state funding, raise employee premiums — which have remained flat for a decade and are significantly lower for high-ranking officials — or find other ways to cut costs. However, major reforms, such as a proposed drug formulary, have faced vetoes from DeSantis over concerns about impacting families’ access to and cost of prescription drugs, complicating the path to solvency.

“Hemp industry pushes for clarity as state tackles intoxicating product regulations” via News Service of Florida — As part of a yearslong effort to keep intoxicating hemp products away from children, Florida regulators held a workshop to take comments on a proposed rule aimed at defining what a “cartoon” means on packaging of gummies, sodas and other items. The proposed rule seeks to carry out a 2023 Florida law that prohibits hemp products from being “attractive to children,” which includes restrictions on products shaped like “humans, cartoons, or animals.” The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ proposal would define a cartoon as “any drawing or other depiction of an object, person, animal, creature, or any similar caricature” that meets specific criteria, including “the use of comically exaggerated features,” the “attribution of human characteristics” to animals, plants or other objects, or the “attribution of unnatural or extra-human abilities, such as imperviousness to pain or injury, X-ray vision, tunnelling at very high speeds, or transformation.”

“Judge denies Florida’s push to block kids from using Snapchat” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida’s attempt to block children from the popular app Snapchat hit a wall this week, as a federal judge denied the state’s bid to cut off access for younger users. State Attorney General Uthmeier sued parent company Snap Inc. earlier this year, claiming the app was “openly” defying Florida’s law restricting social media access for children while exposing minors to harmful content regarding alcohol, tobacco and drug use. But Judge Mark Walker, who earlier this year blocked the social media law, rejected Uthmeier’s push for a temporary injunction on Wednesday, which aimed to make Snapchat deplatform many children.

The only story that matters — “Florida moves to reopen Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting in January” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — State wildlife officials voted to reopen Apalachicola Bay to limited oyster harvesting in January 2026, nine months earlier than staff recommended. Overruling a cautious staff proposal, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rejected a plan to limit harvesters to just 10 people, instead allowing anyone with a proper license to participate. The decision comes after the iconic fishery was closed in 2020 following a population crash blamed on overharvesting. While local seafood workers and officials celebrated the accelerated reopening as a return to a vital cultural and economic tradition, some scientists and fishing guides expressed concern that harvesting too many oysters too soon could jeopardize the fragile recovery of the oyster reefs and harm other marine species.

“Florida home insurer says it requested steep rate decreases for home and condo policies” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — One of Florida’s largest property insurers says it has requested the largest rate decreases for home and condo unit owners in the company’s 20-year history. Boca Raton-based Florida Peninsula said it has proposed average decreases of 8.4% for its homeowner policies and 12% for condo unit policies. The decreases, if approved by state insurance regulators, would take effect Oct. 31. They would be another welcome development for Florida homeowners who have recently endured multiple years of steep cost inflation. Cost hikes are finally beginning to slow, and in some cases recede, as legislative reforms of 2022 and 2023 are reducing insurers’ claims and litigation costs, industry experts say.





“‘A fundamental misunderstanding’: Will Donald Trump’s Alaska summit achieve anything?” via Damir Marusic, David Ignatius and Max Boot of The Washington Post — The hope is that Trump, having committed so much to ending a war that he rightly condemns as a bloodbath, will lean hard enough on Russian President Vladimir Putin to get terms that reasonable people could sell to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his country. The fear is that Trump will listen to Putin’s demands and either seek to impose them on Ukraine or walk away from his diplomatic mission. “If I had to guess, I’d opt for the fearful version,” said David Ignatius.

“Trump cold-called Norwegian minister to ask about Nobel Peace Prize” via Elena Giordano of POLITICO — Trump called Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg out of the blue last month to discuss trade tariffs — as well as his bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv first reported the call on Thursday. This was not the first time Trump had raised the prize in discussions with Stoltenberg, Dagens Næringsliv noted. “It is true that President Trump called me a few days before his conversation with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Several of the President’s staff members also participated in the conversation, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Greer,” Stoltenberg, the former NATO Secretary-General, said.

“The auctioneer and the Treasury chief: Billy Long’s quick fall at the IRS” via Andrew Duehren and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — The meeting between Long and Trump in the gilded Oval Office last month was supposed to mark a victory for both men. For Trump, the ceremonial swearing-in of Long to his role as the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service underscored that he at last had a political loyalist and friend, rather than the typical technocrat, at the head of the powerful tax agency. For Long, a former Republican Congressman from Missouri, it signified the completion of a political comeback. As members of his family and close aides from his time in Congress looked on, he was put in charge of one of the federal government’s most visible and fundamental agencies, responsible for collecting roughly $5 trillion in tax revenue each year. By all appearances, Long had the full support of the President, who had also invited him to a private lunch that day and structured the July 18 swearing-in around it.

“Susie Wiles intervened to save RFK Jr.’s top vaccine aide” via David Lim, Dasha Burns and Tim Röhn of POLITICO — Following pressure from MAGA influencer Laura Loomer and a pharmaceutical company, Trump fired FDA regulator Vinay Prasad. However, Trump quickly reversed his decision and rehired Prasad after an intervention by Chief of Staff Wiles. Wiles was lobbied by Health Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, who argued Prasad was integral to Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement and a key part of the Trump coalition. The unusual reversal marks a significant, though fragile, victory for Kennedy’s agenda against corporate interests and demonstrates the limits of Loomer’s influence. The power struggle continues, with Loomer now vowing to target other Kennedy aides within the administration.

“White House suspicious of Corey Lewandowski’s ‘temp’ work” via Brittany Gibson and Marc Caputo of Axios — Controversial Trump adviser Lewandowski is reportedly gaming the system to prolong his influential, temporary role at the Department of Homeland Security. Serving as a “special government employee” and de facto Chief of Staff to Secretary Kristi Noem, Lewandowski is limited to 130 workdays per year. However, administration officials allege he is deliberately undercounting his hours — avoiding swiping his badge and using personal devices — to bypass this limit. While DHS officially reports he has worked only 69 days, sources claim he has already exceeded his allowed time. The White House began monitoring his work amid concerns over his outsize power and close, controversial relationship with Noem, whom he frequently accompanies on official travel.

“Anna Paulina Luna says lawmakers have evidence of ‘interdimensional beings’” via Ashleigh Fields of The Hill — Luna said during a Wednesday podcast episode with Joe Rogan that lawmakers have seen evidence of “interdimensional beings.” “I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have,” Luna said during the podcast. “And that’s not something that I came up with on my own. That’s based on stuff that we’ve seen. That’s based on information that we’ve been told,” she added. In February, Luna and Rep. James Comer sent letters to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe requesting a briefing on all records in their possession related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, with the ultimate goal of “deliver[ing] transparency to the American people.”

“Luna says KGB documents will help Congress find truth about JFK assassination” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Luna told prominent podcaster Rogan that Russian intelligence has information on John Kennedy’s assassination. But she said the CIA destroyed its own copies of those records years ago. Now she says agents from Russia will share the vital information with her. In an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the St. Petersburg Republican said her House Select Committee on Government Secrets has worked to declassify information about the assassination. On that front, Luna revealed she has spoken to Russian intelligence about gaining information from files overseas. “The KGB had actually come forward with their own independent investigation, and they actually gave it at Kennedy’s funeral to U.S. officials. We never got those documents, and it’s my belief that the CIA actually destroyed that information and evidence because it would have confirmed with this the KGB,” Luna said.

“Concerns about FEMA remain as Tropical Storm Erin gathers strength” via Emily Goodin and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — FEMA is staffing up again after a seven-month hiring freeze, but worries remain about the federal agency’s ability to react if a hurricane strikes. Trump’s pause on new federal jobs expired on July 15, and employment opportunities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency appeared on USAJobs — the federal government’s employment website — in the past two weeks. But key positions at the agency remain unfilled and there are concerns its reduced workforce could result in reimbursement delays if a hurricane strikes. Local governments in Florida are also stockpiling cash in case overall federal aid is cut.

“Ashley Moody builds strong re-election support with endorsement from Florida contractors” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Moody is continuing to coalesce support as she readies to run to fill the final two years of former U.S. Sen. Rubio’s term. The latest support comes from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida. ABC of Florida represents about 2,500 general contractors, suppliers and other members in five regional chapters in Florida. It’s an advocacy group for commercial construction, encouraging fair competition and “limited government interference.” ABC of Florida held an event in Tampa to announce the endorsement. “Sen. Ashley Moody has always fought to ensure fairness in the construction industry. Her steadfast commitment to free and open competition and her proven leadership make her exactly the kind of representative Florida needs in Washington,” said Kelvin Enfinger, Chair of ABC of Florida.

“Catalina Lauf hints at possible run for Rep. Byron Donalds’ congressional seat” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Lauf, a former appointee of Trump, is signaling she may run in the Republican Primary for Florida’s 19th Congressional District. In an Instagram post, Lauf announced her Love America Uphold Freedom (LAUF) PAC has raised nearly $600,000 since launching in February, saying the haul reflects “an unmistakable signal that Americans are hungry for real change.” The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Donalds, who is running for Governor. “It is clear that Americans all across the country are DONE with career politicians, DC puppets and ego-driven people running for office,” Lauf said.

“Union worker first Democrat to jump into SD 14 Special Election” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Following Sen. Jay Collins’ appointment as Lieutenant Governor, Democrats see an opportunity in the upcoming Special Election for his Senate District 14 seat. Navy veteran and union leader Brian Nathan has filed to run as a Democrat, campaigning on a platform of supporting working families. Despite the open seat, Nathan faces a significant uphill battle. Republicans hold a nearly seven-point voter registration advantage in a district Collins flipped red by 10 points in 2022. This reflects a broader rightward shift in the region, which has seen other local offices flip to GOP control. Reclaiming the seat will be a formidable challenge for Democrats, even with a newly energized candidate.

“First responders show up for Luis Viera in HD 67 race” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Viera, a current Tampa City Council member known for working well with the public safety community, has earned support from the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, the West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association, Hillsborough Firefighters Local 2294, and Tampa Firefighters Local 754. “I’m honored to have the support of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” Viera said. Viera is running for the seat currently held by term-limited House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. Viera, also a Democrat, so far does not face a Primary opponent. Nearly 38% of the electorate is registered Democrats, compared to just 27% who are Republicans, making it a likely blue District in 202,6, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

“‘An essential ally’: Joe Gruters endorses’ patriot’ Yoni Anijar for HD 100 in Broward County” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three GOP candidates are running to succeed term-limited Rep. Chip LaMarca in House District 100, but only one has the backing of Sarasota Sen. Gruters. Gruters, a past Chair of the Florida GOP who is poised to take over the Republican National Committee soon, wants U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Anijar, a lawyer, to represent Broward County in the HD 100 seat next year. Gruters said he’s “enthusiastic” in his support. “In these critical times, Florida needs proven fighters who are unequivocally committed to the America First agenda, and Yoni Anijar is precisely that leader,” Gruters said. “He is a patriot who understands the principles that made our country and our state great, and he will be an essential ally in Tallahassee in our fight to support President Trump’s vision for the nation.”

“Traci Callari drops out of Broward County Commission race, citing family loss” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two months after she filed, Hollywood Commissioner Callari is dropping out of the race for the Broward County Commission’s District 6 seat, citing the death of a close family friend. Callari also signaled that while she intends to complete her term on the City Commission through next year, she may not run for re-election. “The loss of my entire family’s dearest friend, a cherished member of our chosen family, has reminded me how fragile life is and how important it is to focus on what truly matters: relationships and service to others,” she said in a statement. “ … After careful reflection, I have decided to withdraw from the County Commission race. This is not stepping back, but standing firm in my values, leading with compassion, reducing stress, focusing on what matters most, and avoiding the political division and rhetoric that too often overshadow the work that truly helps people.”

“‘Our schools can do better’: Jessie Bastos launches bid for Broward County School Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The race for the District 6 seat on the Broward County School Board is now a three-person contest. Democratic tech leader Bastos, a longtime Davie resident and elected member of the Broward Soil and Water Conservation District, is running to supplant Republican School Board member Adam Cervera on the technically nonpartisan School Board. Bastos vows, if elected, to eliminate wasteful spending by the School District, increase teacher pay, boost school safety and expand access to career and technical education. “I grew up in Broward’s public schools and now my children walk the same halls I once did,” Bastos said.

“These Miami ZIP codes saw steep drops in gun homicides. A report credits community programs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Residents in Miami ZIP codes long plagued by gun violence saw local homicide rates plummet between 2020 and 2024, and a new report says it’s due in large part to community-based violence prevention and victim service programs. The analysis by Scaling Safety found firearm-related homicides fell over that span by 83% in ZIP code 33147, which covers much of the Liberty City neighborhood, and 60% in ZIP code 33142, which largely spans Allapattah. Gun killings in ZIP code 33147 dropped from 31 in 2020 to just five in 2024. That included a 72% decline between 2023 and 2024 alone. In ZIP code 33142, firearm homicides declined from 20 in 2020 to eight last year. ZIP codes 33147 and 33142 — along with ZIP code 33054, which covers the cities of Miami Gardens and Opa-locka — have historically had some of the highest homicide rates in Miami-Dade County.

“‘Signature bridge’ project in Miami hits another snag, now won’t open until at least 2029” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The hits keep coming for Miami transportation-related construction projects. Last week, Trump’s administration informed the city that it was canceling a $60 million federal earmark for a long-planned urban park designed to reconnect previously highway-divided neighborhoods. Now the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is saying that a repeatedly delayed project to double-deck a portion of the Dolphin Expressway and erect a “signature bridge” flourish over Interstate 395 in Miami is, well, delayed again. It’s not going to open until at least 2029 — two years later than the last delayed deadline and six years past the date when shovels first hit dirt on the long-planned development. Oh, and it’s now going to cost $866 million, up from $840 million estimated in 2023 and $64 million more than the original price tag Florida and Miami-Dade County put on it in 2018.

“‘Have to find a way:’ Black leaders in Miami weigh defunded Overtown park’s future” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — A week after Miami officials were notified a $60 million federal grant to fund a planned urban park in Overtown was rescinded, community and business leaders are focused on next steps to bring the park to the historically Black neighborhood. Plans for the Underdeck park have been in the works for at least three years, with an expected completion of 2027. Still, Miami Commission Chair Christine King said the lack of funding would delay the project, not suspend it indefinitely. King said Commissioners are still trying to process everything but said the immediate next steps would be for them to identify additional funds for the $82 million project, adding that the city, the Omni CRA and the Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA have already invested in the project. Those conversations could happen as soon as September when Commissioners return from recess.

“Coral Gables Mayor and Spanish radio station reach settlement in defamation suit” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Actualidad Media Group have settled a defamation lawsuit the Mayor filed about remarks made on a local Spanish-language radio station, court records show. The recent settlement ends a lengthy court battle between Lago and the station, which aired host Roberto Rodriguez Tejera’s show on Actualidad 1040 AM. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed. Lago sued in 2023, saying his personal and professional reputation were damaged after Tejera and Coral Gables Commissioner Ariel Fernandez, who was then a candidate, falsely claimed during an on-air segment that Lago was the subject of a Miami-Dade Ethics Commission investigation regarding a potential conflict of interest.

“Cellphone use by students at school? Palm Beach County to enforce new rules” via Wayne Washington of The Palm Beach Post — A new state law prohibits elementary and middle school students from using their cellphones at any point during the school day. “Those phones can be taken away,” Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke said on Aug. 8 as he addressed back-to-school issues. “They can be sent to the office and held till the end of the day until the parent retrieves it. So, we will be taking those measures.” District policy stipulates that middle and elementary school students must power off cellphones and put them away upon entering school property. They can’t use them at any point during the school day, including between classes, at lunch or on restroom breaks. The new state law, which has an exception for medical emergencies and students with individual education plans, does not change the rules for high school students. They can use their phones outside of instructional time, such as between classes and during lunch.

“Orange School District to review library book by transgender man after state criticism” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orange County School District is reviewing a memoir by a transgender YouTuber after state leaders threatened the Hillsborough County School District for having the same book on some of its campuses. “Trans Mission, My Quest To A Beard” by Alex Bertie has been the target of online criticism by Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas and Attorney General Uthmeier. Orange County Public Schools has four copies of the book in four different high schools. The book is now under review by a committee of educators, but is still in the four schools’ libraries, district spokesperson Michael Ollendorff said. Only one student has checked the book out since 2021, he added. Two copies of the book in Lake County high schools have been pulled off the shelves, District spokesperson Sherri Owens said Monday. She said the book had “already been determined to be inappropriate for school districts in Florida,” and that the Superintendent directed it to be removed.

“CFX paves way for two toll roads through sensitive lands in Orange and Osceola” via Natalia Jaramillo and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Two controversial toll road projects are set to pave through environmentally sensitive land after transportation officials declared a section of protected land in Orange County necessary for a roadway through Split Oak Forest and presented a path for a separate road through a wildlife crossing in Osceola County. On Thursday, the Central Florida Expressway Authority voted 7-3 to label a piece of Eagles Roost, a 232-acre, Orange County-owned park, as “necessary” right of way for the agency’s preferred route for a new segment of State Road 534, already planned to run through a southern wedge of the Split Oak Forest preserve. The agency also endorsed for the first time its preferred route for the Southport Connector, a 15-mile tolled expressway in Southern Osceola County that will traverse the Florida Wildlife Corridor and pass near the Disney Wilderness Preserve.

“Melbourne City Council narrowly approves 65% raise, effective after 2026 Elections” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — With some reluctance, the Melbourne City Council voted 4-3 to approve a 65% pay raise for the Mayor and Council members that would take effect after the November 2026 Election. Even with the increase, their salaries would remain well below those of their counterparts in several Florida cities with comparable populations. Under the measure, the Mayor’s annual salary would increase from the current $10,350 to $17,077.50. The salaries of the other six Council members would rise from the current $7,475 to $12,333.75. The last time the Melbourne City Council approved a salary increase was in August 2005, with the raise taking effect in November 2006.

“Palm Coast seeks Randy Fine’s aid for wastewater treatment plant woes” via Gabriel Velasquez Neira of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The city of Palm Coast has a serious wastewater problem, and the local government officials are hoping their local Congressman can help out. U.S. Rep. Fine toured Wastewater Treatment Plant #1 on Wednesday, Aug. 13, with a group of local government officials. There were high hopes given that Fine recently pulled in $5.6 million in federal funds for the city of Bunnell to tackle its wastewater problem. Wastewater Treatment Plant #1 operated over capacity for four months in 2024, had sanitary sewer overflows from the wastewater collection system, and had water samples that failed to meet parameters, according to Carl Cote, Palm Coast’s director of stormwater & engineering, during a Council workshop in February.

“Triple dipping? Vince Nowicki accused of trying to be his own aide, serve as Treasure Island City Manager” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Commissioner Nowicki inquired about serving as his own legislative aide and keeping the additional salary for himself, and sought a position as City Manager for Treasure Island while serving on the County Commission. Nowicki said the aide’s salary was a joke and that the City Manager job was merely an inquiry into whether it would be appropriate. The two efforts were revealed by Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala during a Commission work session discussing, among other things, the county budget and ongoing Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts seeking to trim budgets and reduce tax burden. At the end of a more than three-hour meeting, Latvala expressed his appreciation for Nowicki’s support for the DOGE mission.

Happening today — Rep. Adam Anderson will hold a news conference to celebrate the new partnership between the University of South Florida and the Sunshine Genetics Act programs in support of further pediatric rare disease research and medical innovation. Anderson will be joined by USF President Rhea Law and Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of USF Health Morsani College of Medicine: 10 a.m., USF Morsani College of Medicine, 560 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

“City Attorney questioned for hiring father-in-law’s firm” via Mike Mendenhall of Jacksonville Today — Jacksonville city lawmakers will ask the Florida Ethics Commission to weigh in on a decision by the city’s top attorney to hire a family member’s law firm to handle a subpoena from the State Attorney’s Office. The City Council voted 12-5 to seek an advisory opinion from state ethics officials on the selection of the Bedell Law Firm by General Counsel Michael Fackler to research and respond to the subpoena related to an illegal gun registry kept by the city in 2023. The legislation — Resolution 2025-0475 filed by Council member Mike Gay — says Fackler’s father-in-law owns the Bedell Law Firm. Fackler is married to Katie Coxe Fackler, daughter of criminal defense lawyer Hank Coxe.

“Alachua County School Board holds workshop to reflect on new public comment policy” via Elliot Tritto of The Gainesville Sun — The Board reflected on its new policy for public comment during a workshop less than two weeks after a rowdy meeting sparked by Chair Sarah Rockwell’s online comments about the death of Hulk Hogan. With a focus on balancing Board responsibilities, Alachua County Public Schools Attorney David Delaney gave a presentation that included recent court decisions and how they impact public officials regarding social media and public comments during Board meetings. Regarding social media, Delaney said Board members can post opinions on their personal social media accounts. Delaney said if a Board member wishes to exercise that right, social media posts should include the disclaimer, “This is the personal page of (Board member). The views expressed here are strictly my own.”

“State agency failed him, bill says, but lawmaker, others fight for brain-damaged boy, 11” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — An 11-year-old Fort Myers boy with brain damage tied to his mother’s past drug use has a lawmaker in his corner. For the fourth year in a row, Florida Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, has filed a bill to compensate the child after the state Department of Children and Families failed to protect him, according to SB 4 filed Aug. 1. DCF, which runs the state’s foster care system, had received half a dozen calls on the child abuse hotline about the mother’s drug use before and after he was born. The child now lives with his paternal grandmother in Lee County.

Sarasota County delegation meeting set for November — The Sarasota County Legislative Delegation will hold its 2025 public meeting Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in Venice, delegation Chair and Rep. Fiona McFarland announced. In a memo, McFarland advised those wishing to present to the delegation submit a request form to her office by Oct. 31. Forms and details are available by phone at (941) 899-0940 or by email at [email protected].

“Manatee County buys riverfront land to expand this preserve and widen busy road” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County leaders have voted to add nearly 10 acres of riverfront land to Rye Preserve in Parrish. It’s the second purchase recently approved by the county to expand the nature haven in East Manatee. In June, county leaders voted to purchase 4.5 acres to buffer the eastern edge of the preserve and the historic Rye Cemetery from encroaching development. The new 9.7-acre parcel is right at the entrance of the park, on the western edge. While small compared to Rye’s existing 550-acre span, the new property has some special features. It contains a mix of pine forest and wetlands — two land types that are “important to protect,” according to Debra Woithe, the county’s conservation lands manager.

“This evangelical pastor wants to replace women’s right to vote” via David French of The New York Times — I’m going to share with you the words of Douglas Wilson, an evangelical pastor who calls himself a “paleo-Confederate.” He believes the American South was “right on all the essential constitutional and cultural issues surrounding the war,” viewing its defeat at Appomattox as the fall of the “last nation of the older order.” This is not an aberration; his writings are an ocean of ignorant and unchristian commentary, and his home church is based in Moscow, Idaho.

His extremism extends far beyond the Civil War. He has referred to women as “small-breasted biddies” and argues that sex is an act where a man “penetrates, conquers, colonizes, plants.” His denomination includes pastors who advocate for repealing the 19th Amendment in favor of “household voting,” where the husband casts the ballot for the family. He is also hostile to religious diversity, claiming you cannot put “alien world views together, cheek by jowl, and have peace,” specifically citing the presence of Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan.

A man this cruel and extreme should be on the fringe, yet his influence is growing, with figures like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth belonging to his denomination. The reason for his rise is squarely rooted in politics. When Trump won the presidency, he inherited the role of de facto religious leader for Republicans. The cruelty that often seems to be the point of the Trump administration created a new demand for pastors who mirror that same spirit. Empathy became a sin, and Wilson’s aggressive “Moscow mood” perfectly matches the Trumpist evangelical age.

This phenomenon exists because White evangelical support for the GOP is more cultural and tribal than theological. Evangelicals have supported vastly different men — from the devout Bush to the profane Trump — with unwavering loyalty. This proves that the Republican nominee, regardless of his character or platform, instantly becomes the most influential political thinker in evangelical America. His political ideology and temperament become the ideology and temperament of millions.

This reality puts the Republican nominee at the center of White evangelical politics. When the party chooses its leader, evangelicals are effectively choosing their next political pope, the single-most-influential person shaping their church’s future. The cultural and political direction of American evangelicalism hangs on this choice. We should pray fervently that the next person to hold that power is a better one than Trump.

“America’s new segregation” via David Brooks of The New York Times — Our democracy is threatened not just by Trump, but by a deeper ailment: segregation. This isn’t merely racial, but a pervasive class segregation that divides our nation into different planets. After attempting to bridge this gap by starting a nonprofit, I’ve come to a central conviction. The college-educated class has siloed itself into exclusive neighborhoods, professions, and social circles, creating a caste system where opportunity and respect are hoarded. This self-segregation is the fertile ground from which global populism grows. While resisting Trump is necessary, it only treats the symptom. The crucial, more difficult work is to reform the systems that produced him by disrupting this caste system through policy changes, institutional integration, and simple, cross-class social engagement.

“What’s more inhumane in Florida, bear hunts or sloppy, error-prone ICE raids?” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Florida is on the verge of a multi-species depravity, simultaneously sanctioning hunting seasons for both bears and people. A decade after a bloody and cruel trophy hunt, the state is reviving its bear hunt, using a recent fatal attack as a convenient justification. This “harvest” of unwanted bears seems disturbingly similar to the ongoing dragnet for undocumented humans ramped up by ICE. Both hunts target perceived “excess” populations, using baiting tactics and demonizing language. While bear hunters face quotas and restrictions, the hunt for people is an open-ended political project with children and pregnant women deemed suitable prey. This dual season of cruelty reveals a grim reality in Florida, where both wildlife and vulnerable humans are treated as nuisances to be managed and removed.

