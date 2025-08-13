Florida Poly celebrates record Fulbright participation

Florida Polytechnic University is welcoming the largest cohort of distinguished Fulbright awardees in its history.

A total of 21 international scholars and students will pursue advanced research and graduate studies in the upcoming 2025-26 academic year.

The robust participation in the prestigious U.S. State Department program reflects Florida Poly’s commitment to global collaboration and advancing innovative research, its leaders say.

“Florida Polytechnic University is entering a new decade of academic and research excellence, attracting world-class innovators, leading researchers, and visionary solution-makers,” said Mustapha Achoubane, senior global affairs officer at the University. “This dynamic convergence of talent firmly positions Florida Poly as a powerhouse for driving the industries of the future and shaping global competitiveness.”

Among the record-setting group is graduate fellow Maimouna Keita, who is pursuing data science in what she describes as an inspiring new chapter in her academic journey.

“As a proud native of Guinea, I see education as the pathway that transforms ambition into impactful change,” Keita said. “I look forward to expanding my knowledge, building meaningful connections, and thriving in a forward-thinking academic environment.”

The latest Fulbright cohort also includes representatives from Florida Poly, including Joseph Noble, a rising junior pursuing a degree in computer engineering who will study at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Ajeet Kaushik, an assistant professor of chemistry at Florida Poly, and Assistant Professor of Engineering Assistant Professor Chris Kelley served as Fulbright Specialists over the Summer.

The State Department recognized Florida Poly as a top producer of U.S. Fulbright STEM scholars in February. The honor puts Florida Poly among just 5% of four-institutions nationwide to earn the distinction.

The influx of both international scholars and homegrown talent fuels impactful collaborations throughout multiple disciplines at Florida Poly, the school said.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Rawa Adla at Florida Poly on advancing vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems,” said Dr. Xavier Fernando, a Canadian Fulbright scholar and professor of electrical, computer, and biomedical engineering at Toronto Metropolitan University in Canada.

“Our work will focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies like visible light communication, AI algorithms, and IoT (Internet of Things) sensor fusion to enhance safety and decision-making in intelligent and autonomous transportation systems.”

Visiting scholars and students are expected to contribute new ideas, cultural perspectives, and a passion for innovation that will enrich the Florida Poly community.

“I’ve become someone who pops ‘What if?’ questions like balloons, just to see what’s inside,” said Tugba Güneysu, a graduate fellow from Germany. “My upcoming time at Florida Poly is another one of those ‘What if?’ moments, and I’m excited to see how it will shape me.”