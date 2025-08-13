Janet Barek apologizes to Citrus County senior staffer for offensive remark

A Citrus County Commissioner is in hot water for what officials say was racist remark she made during a senior staff meeting earlier in the week.

During a discussion about minorities in the workplace, Commissioner Janet Barek said African Americans were admitted to college in the 1960s because of their race.

A staffer who attended the meeting captured Barek’s comment in an email to County Administrator Steve Howard.

“During a discussion about DEI, minority and women-led companies, and local government contracts, Commissioner Barek, while attempting to draw a parallel, said, ‘Just like in the 1960s, the only reason why “they” got into college was because they were Black,’” the staffer wrote. “She then reiterated that it was true after staff attempted to move the conversation along.”

The staffer, Tourism director Auvis Cole, said Barek’s comments left him “shaken and emotional.”

“I cannot speak to her intent, but I do know that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 exists for a reason,” Cole, who is Black, wrote. “My purpose in writing this is not to debate the factual accuracy of her statement, but to emphasize how unnecessary and harmful it was, especially coming from an elected official.”

Howard forwarded the staffer’s complaint to Barek and the four other Commissioners, with this added note: “I please ask for you to be mindful of comments that are made may be offensive to others. In this instance the statement you made caused offense.”

The Citrus Insider first reported the email’s existence.

In an interview, Barek stood by her opinion but said she apologized to the staffer.

“I did not make offensive remarks towards Blacks,” she said. “I made a statement. It was offensive to the employee. I apologized to the employee. If someone has a problem with me, I’m sorry. I’m not prejudiced toward anyone.”

Barek, 75, said her experience suggests minority preferences were prevalent during the Vietnam War years.

“I could prove it. I was in college when it happened,” she said. “Ask someone who went to college in the late 1960s. It was what color you were. A lot of spots were given to people just for that reason. I don’t get upset anymore about it, but it’s an actual fact.”

Barek said she spoke to the employee Tuesday morning prior to the County Commission meeting.

“I apologized and he accepted my apology,” she said. “I’m sorry if it offended him. He knows what I did was maybe appropriate, maybe not appropriate. It didn’t seem to offend anyone but one person.”

Barek said too much is being made of the incident.

“I will not retract my statement,” she said. “I will apologize for having said it.”