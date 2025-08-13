August 13, 2025
Florida Council of 100 launching tech business accelerator program in South Florida
AT&T is expanding fiber internet in Okaloosa County.

Drew DixonAugust 13, 20253min0

Banking DIgital Online Internet payment and financial technology FIntech concept.
Startup entrepreneurs can experience mentorship, networking and other tech business enhancements if they join accelerator.

A business accelerator program is getting underway in South Florida that will run into the Fall with the hope of helping innovate in the tech space.

The Gold Coast Tech Accelerator Program is being organized by the Florida Council of 100 this week. The Florida Council of 100, a business development organization, is collaborating with its own foundation, eMerge Americas and Related Ross to launch an eight-week hybrid business accelerator program designed to develop financial technology and dual-use and defense tech startup businesses.

The intent of the program is to connect participants with business and tech resources as well as providing mentorships from some of the leading CEOs and other business leaders.

“The accelerator program illustrates our commitment and positions Florida as a leading hub for tech-driven global business, particularly along the Gold Coast corridor from Miami to West Palm Beach,” said Stephen Ross, CEO of Related Ross, a residential building development firm.

“We are witnessing a dynamic technology surge in this region, with more Fortune 500 tech companies considering South Florida as their next expansion opportunity. As a member of The Florida Council of 100, the Related Ross team is proud to partner with eMerge Americas and Melissa Medina to launch this intense accelerator program.”

The accelerator is expected to accept up to a dozen startup business representatives into the program. The benefits of the accelerator experience include mentorships, corporate partnerships, market access, investor networking and office space.

“Companies can scale here and expand across the state learning ways to navigate various regions with advice from some of the brightest business minds in the world,” said Michael Simas, President and CEO of the Florida Council of 100. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime for a startup looking to advance in a state with significant and consistent economic development.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

