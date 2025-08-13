Veteran law enforcement leader Matt Walsh to helm Department of Juvenile Justice

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Matt Walsh as the new Secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), tapping a veteran law enforcement leader with nearly three decades of experience to oversee the state agency.

In a statement accompanying an appointment, the Governor said he is confident Walsh “will serve Florida well” in his coming role.

“He will continue the great work of the department to ensure the safety of those in their custody and care and improve outcomes for Florida’s at-risk youth,” DeSantis said.

Walsh, in turn, thanked DeSantis for entrusting him to lead the DJJ.

“I look forward to working with DJJ’s dedicated staff and partners,” he said, “to build stronger youth, stronger families, and safer communities in Florida.”

Walsh comes to the Secretary job after serving as Deputy Executive Director for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), where he led the Public Safety Command that oversees a host of subagencies, including the Capitol Police and Protective Services, Information and Technology, High Tech Cyber, Targeted Violence Prevention and Officer Wellness divisions.

He began his policing career at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, serving for nearly six years before joining FDLE in 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. Over the next two decades, Walsh held leadership roles in Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tallahassee while investigating violent crime, homicide, public corruption and organized crime.

He also served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Governor’s Office said.

In 2020, DeSantis appointed Walsh as interim Sheriff of Clay County after the suspension of then-Sheriff Darryl Daniels, who was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence in connection with a misconduct investigation.

Walsh earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southern Vermont University and a master’s degree in social work from Florida State University. In an interview with FSU shortly after his 2020 appointment, he stressed the importance of mental wellness and stress management in law enforcement.

He credited his wife, Michelle, a licensed clinical social worker, as the person who most influenced him to pursue a graduate degree in the field.

During his career with FDLE, Walsh founded and coordinated the agency’s Critical Incident Stress Management and Peer Support Team, providing mental wellness and stress management services to officers across Florida. That includes a program he helped launch last year called the Post Critical Incident Seminar, a confidential and free peer-to-peer program offering education on trauma, patterns of resolution and evidence-based coping strategies for law enforcement personnel.

He also served as the sole law enforcement representative on Florida’s delegation to the Governor’s Challenge, a multiagency initiative to reduce suicide among service members, veterans and their families.

Walsh takes over for acting DJJ Secretary Timothy Niermann, who again stepped up to temporarily lead the agency after his predecessor in the role, Eric Hall, left to become President of Pasco-Hernando State College in June.

Hall, who served as DJJ Secretary for three and a half years, praised Walsh’s appointment.

“Florida’s juvenile justice system is in great hands with Matt Walsh,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to the great work he and the DJJ team will continue to do to build on the success of enhancing public safety in serving Florida’s youth and families.”