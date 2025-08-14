August 14, 2025
Florida Chamber backs Emily Duda Buckley in HD 38
Emily Duda Buckley
Buckley is one of three Republicans vying to succeed David Smith in the Seminole County-based swing district.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is throwing its weight behind Emily Duda Buckley in one of the most closely watched open House races of the 2026 cycle.

The pro-business group is endorsing the Oviedo Republican in House District 38, praising her ties to Seminole County and her leadership at one of Florida’s oldest and largest agribusinesses.

“Emily is a local business leader with her family business A. Duda and Sons, and with that background and her experience, we are confident in Emily’s commitment to the free market and her willingness to fight to create good-paying jobs to make Florida even more competitive,” Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said.

Buckley, who launched her campaign in April, has made lowering costs for families and strengthening the state’s business climate central themes. She said the Chamber’s support carries special meaning given her family’s eight-decade membership in the organization.

“As a free-market conservative, I firmly believe we can fuel prosperity and lower costs for families by empowering job creators, reducing taxes, and eliminating burdensome regulations. I look forward to working with the Florida Chamber as a member of the State House,” she said.

The Chamber endorsement follows backing from the Associated Industries of Florida last month. Buckley is one of three Republicans seeking to succeed term-limited Rep. David Smith, also a Republican, alongside Marcus Hyatt and Austyn Cydney Spell. She leads the field in fundraising.

HD 38 covers part of Seminole County and has become increasingly competitive in recent cycles. Smith won a fourth term in 2024 with less than 51% of the vote, and district-level data from MCI Maps shows Kamala Harris carried it over Donald Trump in November. Democrats are expected to target the seat again in 2026.

Categories