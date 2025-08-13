Christine Hunschofsky named ‘Elected Official of the Year’ by Florida chapter of NASW

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who is set to lead House Democrats during the 2026-28 term, is adding another laurel to her mantle.

The Florida chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW-FL), which represents more than 3,900 members statewide, has named Hunschofsky its “Elected Official of the Year.”

The group cited her advocacy and leadership on issues impacting the social work profession and the communities they serve as key to its decision to pick her.

Hunschofsky received the award at the NASW-FL Annual Conference Award Luncheon in Orlando.

“We are honored to recognize Rep. Christine Hunschofsky as a true champion for the social work profession,” NASW-Florida Executive Director Christina Cazanave-McCarthy said in a statement.

“From our very first meeting, it was clear that Rep. Hunschofsky leads with compassion and conviction — uplifting our voices, valuing our contributions, and pushing forward meaningful legislation that strengthens our communities.”

A former Mayor of Parkland, Hunschofsky dedicated several bill slots this past Session to social work-focused legislation. Two passed: HB 809, which eliminated barriers for school social workers; and SB 1620, which strengthened Florida’s behavioral health system by building on recommendations from the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.

She also successfully carried another bill (HB 27) in the House that would have allowed social workers to practice across state lines through an interstate compact. The measure died unheard in the Senate.

Hunschofsky said in a statement that she is “honored to show up for social workers and the people they serve across our state.”

“These essential workers, who are a crucial part of our behavioral health care system, deserve policies that empower them to serve our communities to the best of their ability,” she said.

Hunschofsky won her state seat in 2020. She represents House District 95, which covers an inland portion of Broward County that includes Coconut Creek, Margate, Parkland and parts of Coral Springs.

She won re-election unopposed last year.