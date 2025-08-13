August 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Christine Hunschofsky named ‘Elected Official of the Year’ by Florida chapter of NASW

Jesse SchecknerAugust 13, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Sarasota Republicans call for Tom Edwards’ resignation, but he brushes that off as a distraction

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.13.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

FederalHeadlines

Byron Donalds, Aaron Bean join Tobacco Harm Reduction Caucus

Hunschofsky, Christine
‘From our very first meeting, it was clear that Rep. Hunschofsky leads with compassion and conviction.’

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who is set to lead House Democrats during the 2026-28 term, is adding another laurel to her mantle.

The Florida chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW-FL), which represents more than 3,900 members statewide, has named Hunschofsky its “Elected Official of the Year.”

The group cited her advocacy and leadership on issues impacting the social work profession and the communities they serve as key to its decision to pick her.

Hunschofsky received the award at the NASW-FL Annual Conference Award Luncheon in Orlando.

“We are honored to recognize Rep. Christine Hunschofsky as a true champion for the social work profession,” NASW-Florida Executive Director Christina Cazanave-McCarthy said in a statement.

“From our very first meeting, it was clear that Rep. Hunschofsky leads with compassion and conviction — uplifting our voices, valuing our contributions, and pushing forward meaningful legislation that strengthens our communities.”

A former Mayor of Parkland, Hunschofsky dedicated several bill slots this past Session to social work-focused legislation. Two passed: HB 809, which eliminated barriers for school social workers; and SB 1620, which strengthened Florida’s behavioral health system by building on recommendations from the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.

She also successfully carried another bill (HB 27) in the House that would have allowed social workers to practice across state lines through an interstate compact. The measure died unheard in the Senate.

Hunschofsky said in a statement that she is “honored to show up for social workers and the people they serve across our state.”

“These essential workers, who are a crucial part of our behavioral health care system, deserve policies that empower them to serve our communities to the best of their ability,” she said.

Hunschofsky won her state seat in 2020. She represents House District 95, which covers an inland portion of Broward County that includes Coconut Creek, Margate, Parkland and parts of Coral Springs.

She won re-election unopposed last year.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSarasota Republicans call for Tom Edwards' resignation, but he brushes that off as a distraction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories