Gov. DeSantis remains ready to handle international deportation flights

Gov. Ron DeSantis is willing to help out the federal government by providing one-way flights for people being removed from the U.S. All the feds have to do is ask.

“We have not done any flights ourselves, right? I mean, it’s all the federal government that’s doing it. I think we would be able to help them with some of the flights internationally, if that’s what they would need to be done,” DeSantis said at the soon-to-be-opened “Deportation Depot” at Sanderson’s Baker Correctional Institution.

If this sounds familiar, it should.

DeSantis has been angling for a piece of this action since days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

DeSantis posted to social media in January that he’s “happy to send flights from Florida down that way with deportees in tow,” in the wake of Trump saying he’s telling the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to “begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay” for an influx of undocumented immigrants.

In April, DeSantis said the state could run flights to El Salvador for the same purpose given a “green light” from the White House. Illegal immigrants have been held at CECOT there.

The Governor, of course, facilitated migrant flights from Texas to California and Martha’s Vineyard as well in the run-up to his presidential campaign.

Though it doesn’t appear approval for the latest incarnation of Air DeSantis has wings as of yet, it’s clear the Governor is willing to offer reminders that he’s got planes on standby if needed.