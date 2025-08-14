Gov. DeSantis says Florida is opening new ‘Deportation Depot’ in Baker County

Florida is opening a new immigration detention center at the Baker County Correctional Institute that can hold up to 1,300 detainees, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The North Florida facility, which will be called “Deportation Depot,” is set to be open “soon,” according to the Governor. But he did not provide a specific timeline for the opening.

“The reason for this is not to just house people indefinitely. We want to process, stage and then return illegal aliens to their home country,” DeSantis said. “That is the name of the game.”

DeSantis said the Baker County location makes sense for a new facility because “a massive part” is vacant and has “ready-made infrastructure.” The Sanderson prison, which is one hour north of Gainesville, is also 15 minutes away from Lake City Gateway Airport, adding to its appeal for state officials looking to easily fly migrants out of the country.

Previously, the state had been eyeing Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, outside Jacksonville, as another detention facility.

“In fact, setting up here at Baker, because we have so much existing infrastructure, it’s about a $6 million buildout — that would have been a lot more at Blanding, and obviously it was more at Alligator Alcatraz,” DeSantis said during his Thursday press conference. “Logistically, it makes sense, even though we’re getting reimbursed.”

The proposed Baker processing and deportation facility could eventually hold up to 2,000 detainees in the seven dormitory buildings that are surrounded by a 12-foot chain link fence with razor wire, said Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Guthrie also described the facility as having 24/7 medical care for detainees, indoor and outdoor recreational yards, legal services and clergy support.

“This facility is a permanent, preexisting structure, meaning that our teams can get in here, get it operational quickly, officially and without delay,” Guthrie said.

DeSantis has often declared Florida as the leading state to help fulfill President Donald Trump’s agenda of mass deportation.

In the Everglades, at least 600 detainees have been deported from Alligator Alcatraz detention, DeSantis said during an Aug. 1 press conference.

Critics are also pushing back against these efforts.

Environmentalists are suing over Alligator Alcatraz, saying it’s a threat to protected lands and wildlife.

Immigration activists are also speaking out, calling Florida’s effort inhumane in a state where many undocumented immigrants work, pay taxes and play an important part in the community.