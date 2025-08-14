August 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Union worker first Democrat to jump into SD 14 Special Election
Image via Brian Nathan campaign.

Janelle Irwin TaylorAugust 14, 20255min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

DOL: Florida saw small dip in new unemployment claims last week

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Gov. DeSantis says Florida is opening new ‘Deportation Depot’ in Baker County

HeadlinesSt. Pete

St. Pete DOGE audit enters second day with Blaise Ingoglia ‘hell-bent’ on tax relief

Brian Nathan
With Jay Collins elevated to Lieutenant Governor, Democrats are eyeing a possible gain in the Senate.

Democrat Brian Nathan, Vice President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 915, is the first Democrat to file for the Senate District 14 Special Election.

The seat was vacated this week after previous officeholder Jay Collins, a Republican, was appointed as Lieutenant Governor.

Nathan is a Navy veteran and Orlando native who moved to Tampa in 2008 after his military career concluded. He attended Hillsborough Community College and earned his undergraduate degrees in philosophy and sociology from the University of Tampa.

“Nathan, a longtime leader in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, brings a proven record of fighting for working families on issues like good-paying jobs, affordable housing to ensure Floridians can live where they work, quality education, and accessible health care,” Nathan’s campaign announcement reads.

“His candidacy has energized voters and community leaders, positioning him as the leading contender for District 14.”

Nathan is a Journeyman who, before joining IBEW, worked as an electrical foreman and industrial electrician for Electro Design Engineering in Tampa.

Nathan filed for the race Monday and, therefore, has not yet posted any financial information. For now, he has filed for the 2026 race for the seat, as a Special Election has not yet been formally scheduled.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Collins as Lieutenant Governor earlier this week, setting up an open race for Collins’ Senate seat that will no doubt attract competitive campaigns from both sides of the aisle.

Collins was first elected to the Senate in 2022, flipping the seat red after former Sen. Janet Cruz had flipped it blue just four years before.

For Democrats to win the seat back — even ahead of a Midterm cycle that, if history is any indication, should favor Democrats as the party not in power in Washington — it would still be an uphill climb. Republicans control about 38.66% of the electorate, with Democrats having just under 32%. More than 29% of the district’s voters are registered with no party affiliation, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

And even without a registration advantage, political winds in Florida have been blowing to the right for some time, with historic gains in races even in areas, such as Hillsborough County, that had been trending more to the left.

The year that Cruz lost to Collins, the margin was about 10 percentage points. Worse, at the time, Democrats had a voter registration advantage, albeit slight, at just 2 percentage points. Republicans also shocked political onlookers by not only flipping the Hillsborough County Commission, but by nearly sweeping it. Two Democrats lost their seats, robbing Democrats of a 5-2 majority on the board and handing the GOP a 4-3 majority. Two years later, they lost another seat, giving the GOP a 5-2 majority, which it still enjoys today.

While Collins is not running, he is still listed as a candidate for the district next year, along with perennial candidate Amaro Lionheart, who is also a Republican.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDOL: Florida saw small dip in new unemployment claims last week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories