Ashley Moody builds strong re-election support with endorsement from Florida contractors

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is continuing to coalesce support as she readies to run to fill the final two years of former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s term.

The latest support comes from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida. ABC of Florida represents about 2,500 general contractors, suppliers and other members in five regional chapters in Florida. It’s an advocacy group for commercial construction encouraging fair competition and “limited government interference.”

ABC of Florida held an event in Tampa to announce the endorsement.

“Senator Ashley Moody has always fought to ensure fairness in the construction industry. Her steadfast commitment to free and open competition and her proven leadership makes her exactly the kind of representative Florida needs in Washington,” said Kelvin Enfinger, Chair of ABC of Florida.

“She understands the value our members bring to the state and knows that public projects should be awarded based on qualifications and performance — not politics. ABC of Florida is proud to support her continued service in the U.S. Senate.”

Moody assumed the seat in January after President Donald Trump nominated Rubio to become Secretary of State. But Rubio’s term was not set to expire until 2028. Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis was able to appoint his replacement, but an election will still be held in 2026 to determine who finishes the rest of Rubio’s term.

Moody thanked ABC of Florida for getting behind her re-election bid..

“As your newest U.S. Senator, I’m committed to protecting and advancing the policies that make Florida the best state to own a business and raise a family. The Associated Builders and Contractors represent folks across the Sunshine State who make the American Dream a reality,” Moody said as she accepted the endorsement in front of huge construction cranes in Hillsborough County Thursday.

“Construction isn’t just a sector of our economy, it’s a main driver of our prosperity from the Panhandle all the way to the Florida Keys — and the cranes you see behind me are a report card for how great our state is doing. I am honored to earn ABC’s endorsement as I continue my race to return to the U.S. Senate next year, and I look forward to working with them to ensure our free and fair market principles make Florida and our nation safer and stronger for generations to come.”

Moody has wasted little time in building her re-election war chest. In mid-July, she reported that she already holds more than $2.6 million to fund her campaign.