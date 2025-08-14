August 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Our schools can do better’: Jessie Bastos launches bid for Broward County School Board
Image via Jessie Bastos.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 14, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Gov. DeSantis remains ready to handle international deportation flights

2026Headlines

Indivisible plans rallies around Florida to halt redistricting effort

2026Headlines

‘An essential ally’: Joe Gruters endorses ‘patriot’ Yoni Anijar for HD 100 in Broward County

Jessie Bastos
‘I’m ready to fight for the resources, safety, and opportunities our kids deserve.’

The race for the District 6 seat on the Broward County School Board is now a three-person contest.

Democratic tech leader Jessie Bastos, a longtime Davie resident and elected member of the Broward Soil and Water Conservation District, is running to supplant Republican School Board member Adam Cervera on the technically nonpartisan School Board.

Bastos vows, if elected, to eliminate wasteful spending by the School District, increase teacher pay, boost school safety and expand access to career and technical education.

“I grew up in Broward’s public schools and now my children walk the same halls I once did,” Bastos said in a statement.

“But I’ve seen the promise of those schools fade — aging buildings, underpaid teachers, and fewer opportunities for students. I’m stepping up because I believe our schools can do better, and I’m ready to fight for the resources, safety, and opportunities our kids deserve.”

A senior key account manager in health care mobility at Samsung Electronics America for the past eight and a half years, Bastos previously worked for more than 13 years for T-Mobile, where she rose to lead business account sales, according to her LinkedIn page.

She attended Silver Ridge Elementary, Tequesta Trace Middle and Western High in Broward, her campaign says, before earning a bachelor’s degrees in communication disorders and music at Florida State University.

In addition to her service on the Soil and Water Conservation District, where she’s held Seat 4 since January 2023, Bastos chairs Davie’s Agriculture and Environmental Advisory Committee and is a member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board.

She also served this year on Broward Schools’ Superintendent Task Force on Structure and Policy and is a food bank community garden volunteer with The Caring Community and a member of the Davie Area Land Trust.

Bastos is one of two candidates challenging Cervera, a shareholder at law firm Becker & Poliakoff whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the School Board in late April following the resignation of Brenda Fam.

The other is Democrat Roberto Fernandez III, a U.S. Army veteran and history teacher who helped write Florida’s controversial guidelines for Black history studies and now is advocating for the rules to be rewritten.

Since filing to run in February, Fernandez campaign account has raised more than $9,000, by far the most in the field so far.

District 6 includes Broward schools in Cooper City, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise and Weston.

Bastos, Cervera, Fernandez and any other candidate who files for the race will square off in next year’s Primary on Aug. 18. If no candidate gets more than half the vote, the top two vote-getters will compete in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis remains ready to handle international deportation flights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories