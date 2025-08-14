First responders show up for Luis Viera in HD 67 race

Several major first responder advocacy organizations are endorsing Luis Viera in his race for House District 67.

Viera, a current Tampa City Council member known for working well with the public safety community, has earned support from the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, the West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association, Hillsborough Firefighters Local 2294, and Tampa Firefighters Local 754.

“I’m honored to have the support of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” Viera said. “As a City Councilman, I’ve fought for the resources and respect our first responders deserve — and I’ll continue that fight in Tallahassee.”

Viera has a strong track record on public safety, including securing funding for fire stations — No. 23 in New Tampa in 2017, No. 25 in Sulphur Springs in 2022, and No. 24 in North Tampa. He also was a leading voice pushing for a public safety master plan to address citywide public safety needs through strategic, long-term planning.

As a City Council member, Viera has consistently supported pay increases and full funding for Tampa Police, and he has voiced opposition to efforts to reduce public safety funding, including to police.

Viera is also the current Chair of the city of Tampa’s Public Safety Committee, working hand-in-hand with first responders to strengthen emergency response, enhance community policing and protect lives and property.

Viera is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the House Democratic Leader who is leaving office due to term limits. Both are Democrats. Viera so far does not face a Primary opponent.

He’s off to a strong fundraising start in the race, hitting more than six figures raised in just the first few weeks of his campaign.

Viera has served on the Tampa City Council since 2019. He has been active in the community for far longer, serving on the Hillsborough County Bar Association Diversity Committee and the Tampa Civil Service Board.

A Democrat is favored to hold the HD 67 seat. Nearly 38% of the electorate are registered Democrats, compared to just 27% who are Republicans, according to the most recent L2 voter data.