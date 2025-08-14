Last Call for 8.14.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

From the swamplands to the spreadsheets, Ron DeSantis and his hand-picked CFO are widening the net on both the immigration crackdown and government efficiency raids.

Soon, “Alligator Alcatraz” will share the spotlight with “Deportation Depot” — a Baker County offshoot built on the same model as its Everglades predecessor, right down to the made-for-headlines alliteration. The branding isn’t filler; it’s a framing tactic meant to lock in the state’s narrative on a national flashpoint before critics can counter.

Alligator Alcatraz proved the approach works — polling showed nearly nine in 10 Florida voters recognized the name within weeks of its first mention. Short, sticky labels set the conversation’s boundaries from day one, and “Alligator Alcatraz” and “Deportation Depot” do exactly that.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia is working from a similar playbook in St. Petersburg, where his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) audit is in full swing. DOGE may be a borrow-word from Trumpworld, but it’s no less effective. And the strategy most associated with it — move fast and break things — is evident on both fronts.

In Baker County, that means converting a former prison to stage and fly out detainees before legal challenges can mount. In St. Pete, it’s setting up shop in the Municipal Services Center and combing through 18,000 city documents tied to targeted spending — from DEI programs to environmental resiliency, homeless support, mental health, and transit — leaving local officials to justify their priorities from the back foot.

“We’re setting a precedent here, folks … food insecurity is not imaginary. It’s real. It’s real, and most importantly, we can do something about it.”

— Senate President Ben Albritton, announcing a new state program that connects farmers, food banks and hungry Floridians.

Dolphins look for more from starters in second preseason game

The Miami Dolphins play their second preseason game of 2025 on Saturday when they travel to Detroit to face the Lions (1 p.m. ET, WFOR).

The Dolphins opened the preseason with a 24-24 tie against the Chicago Bears. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa directed a 15-play drive that relied on the short passing game. The Dolphins’ running game failed to capitalize on four straight runs from inside the Chicago 10-yard line.

Tagovailoa completed five of six passes for 27 yards in his one drive of work. Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers quarterbacked the team the rest of the way.

The Lions opened the preseason with a 17-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in a game that was suspended in the fourth quarter after Lions safety Morice Norris Jr. was taken from the field in an ambulance after a head injury. Most of the Lions’ starters did not play in the game, so Saturday will offer the first look at Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and most of the other stars for the Lions.

After Saturday’s game, the Dolphins’ final preseason contest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.

