WalletHub analysis: Florida is sixth-best state to live in

When it comes to the best states to live in, a new WalletHub analysis places Florida just outside the top 5.

WalletHub, a personal finance management company, looked at all 50 states and compared dozens of factors to determine the list. Those factors include cost of living, job availability, quality of education and safety, among other criteria.

Each state was then given a total score. Florida landed at 58.51, placing it as the sixth-best state to reside in.

According to WalletHub economists, Florida ranked third for safety and fourth for quality of life.

Florida takes a hit, though, for its affordability, ranking 32nd in the nation. Florida was in the middle of the pack for education and health, landing at 26th. Its strong economy, however, ranks 11th.

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key.”

Massachusetts topped the overall list thanks to solid rankings in every factor except for affordability, which landed at 44th. Idaho placed in a close second. New Jersey was third, followed by Wisconsin in fourth and Minnesota in fifth.

Florida was the only Sun Belt state in the top 10. Virginia was the only other Southern state to make the top 20, ranking 14th.

New Mexico was listed as the worst state to live in. That was preceded by Louisiana at 49th and Arkansas at 48th. There were nine Sun Belt states among the bottom 10 states on the list.