Traci Callari drops out of Broward County Commission race, citing family loss

Two months after she filed, Hollywood Commissioner Traci Callari is dropping out of the race for the Broward County Commission’s District 6 seat, citing the death of a close family friend.

Callari also signaled that while she intends to complete her term on the City Commission through next year, she may not run for re-election.

“The loss of my entire family’s dearest friend, a cherished member of our chosen family has reminded me how fragile life is and how important it is to focus on what truly matters: relationships and service to others,” she said in a statement.

“I have recognized that the time and effort I commit to my many roles, as with any position, comes with its highs and lows. Moving forward, I want to refocus my energy where I can make the most meaningful and lasting impact, and where I can do good for others in a less politically divided arena.”

But she promised to continue serving out her term on the Commission.

“(My) role as a City Commissioner has been a source of great pride. Over the past 13 years, I have worked hard alongside so many to accomplish meaningful change, and I am committed to serving out the remainder of my tenure with the same 110% dedication,” Callari said.

“After careful reflection, I have decided to withdraw from the County Commission race. This is not stepping back, but standing firm in my values, leading with compassion, reducing stress, focusing on what matters most, and avoiding the political division and rhetoric that too often overshadow the work that truly helps people.”

Callari, who said she will continue working as a registered nurse for the county’s public Memorial Healthcare System, entered what is currently the Broward Commission’s only contested race in early June.

She has since reported raising $4,410 through 16 individual checks, with donors including Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Isaac Salver and fellow Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez.

Four fellow Democrats are still actively running: Dania Beach Commissioner A.J. Ryan, Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham, former Broward Director of Policy and Public Affairs Eugen Bold and maritime logistics executive Jeffrey Jones.

Shuham is far and away the fundraising front-runner so far with more than $195,000 collected through her campaign account since April. Bold reported raising about $35,000 since February, while Ruan and Jones, the latter of whom unsuccessfully challenged Furr in 2022, haven’t reported any campaign finance activity.

District 6 encompasses Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Pembroke Park and West Park, and parts of Davie, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

The 2026 Primary is Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.