Universal says Epic Universe’s economic impact is … well, epic

Universal’s Epic Universe is expected to generate a $2 billion impact in its first year open in Florida, the company said.

“The creation of Epic Universe has stimulated economic growth and generated thousands of jobs nationwide,” said Melanie Becker during Thursday’s International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce meeting. Becker is the Vice President of Government Relations for Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The luncheon was held in friendly territory at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando Resort.

Becker presented an economic study done by Sean Snaith, the Director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting.

Epic Universe’s construction created 65,000 jobs. The first year Epic is open will add another 17,500 jobs in operations, according to the figures shared by Universal.

Since 2023, Universal has generated 94,000 jobs in areas that are “highly skilled engineers, construction crews, and software specialists to artists, architects, set designers, support staff,” the company said.

Epic Universe’s three new hotels add another 2,000 hotel rooms, which is projected to generate $13 million more in tax revenue for Orange County via the county’s 6% hotel tax, otherwise known as the tourist development tax.

The park officially opened to the general public in May, making its long-anticipated debut six years after owners Comcast Corp. announced their plans to build a third Orlando theme park gate in 2019.

Epic Universe has five themed lands and is the most technologically advanced park the company has ever built, its leaders said. They hope the new expansion will keep guests at Universal for a full week and make up ground against competitor Disney World.

Epic Universe’s theming taps into popular intellectual property from Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon.

At Thursday’s luncheon, Becker and other Universal leaders discussed the company’s latest projects from a special ticketed nighttime event expanding at Volcano Bay this fall to Halloween Horror Nights attractions opening in Chicago and Las Vegas as well as a family-themed land opening in Texas in 2026.