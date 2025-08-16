Takeaways from Tallahassee — Curse of being No. 2

When Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped Jay Collins this week to be Florida’s next Lieutenant Governor, the Tampa Republican instantly went from an SD 14 freshman to a heartbeat away from the top job.

He’s also rumored to be mulling a 2026 run for Governor — a race that, if he enters, would put him directly in the path of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who’s already got Donald Trump’s blessing and, without going Back to DeFuture, it’s tough to think of a recent Florida pol with the kind of fundraising operation the Naples Republican has in place right now.

To put Donalds’ early money lead into perspective: the last time a non — household-name Congressman ran for Governor with nothing but a Trump endorsement and a truckload of determination, they raised $53.5 million total — as in, from launch through Election Day — and Donalds is already about halfway there with a full year to go before the Primary.

Overcoming Donalds’ head start would be hard for anyone. But there’s another hurdle staring down the would-be challenger: Florida history.

Since the office of Lieutenant Governor was resurrected in January 1969 (after an 80-year constitutional hiatus), the number of LTs who have made it to the Governor’s chair is a grand total of … two. And if you’re picturing long, legacy-making terms, adjust your expectations.

The first to make the jump from No. 2 to Chief Executive was Wayne Mixson, who filled the gap between then-Gov. Bob Graham’s resignation to join the U.S. Senate and then-Governor-elect Bob Martinez’s swearing-in. His tenure lasted three days, which in ’80s Florida was considered short for a bender … more of a “first line on the desk” than a “mountain in the study,” if you will.

A decade later came Buddy MacKay, stepping in after Gov. Lawton Chiles died in office. He served from Dec. 12 to Jan. 5 — 24 days of governance, just enough time to send out holiday cards on official stationery and pack up again. Adding insult to brevity, he took office a month after losing to Jeb Bush by double digits, which was considered a blowout in his era. If that were the gap today, FDP would blast an email touting “major progress” and asking for $20.30 to help “bring it home” next time.

All told, modern Florida Lieutenant Governors have held the big chair for just 27 days combined, or about as long as “The Courage to Be Free” commanded full MSRP (get your signed copy here … no rush).

And then there’s the supporting cast in this dubious tradition.

In the “kinda” category, Jeff Kottkamp technically became “Acting Governor” for 100 minutes on June 18, 2008, while Charlie Crist was under anesthesia for knee surgery. It’s in the official record, but you’d need a magnifying glass to find it — and no, there’s no commemorative plaque. (If anyone gets the bright idea, it would put the future Florida TaxWatch President in a very awkward spot come “Budget Turkey” time … on the other hand, June 18 is National Splurge Day, so maybe FTW can look the other way just this once.)

Next is the “well, actually” crowd’s favorite: Toni Jennings. Yes, she handled ceremonial duties when Bush was out of state. No, she never met the constitutional threshold for “Acting Governor.” That title only applies with a vacancy, impeachment, incapacity, or formal handoff. Bush never gave her that, so the history books didn’t either.

And for the political trivia ringers, there’s Marcellus L. Stearns, who became Governor in 1874 when Ossian B. Hart died from campaign-exhaustion-induced pneumonia during a swing through Jacksonville. Stearns served nearly three years before losing re-election — perhaps because his name sounded like a character in a sweded Tarantino flick. In any case, his version of the Lieutenant Governor’s office was a different creature entirely, sharing no real DNA with the one Collins took the oath for on Tuesday.

The stat that matters most for Collins’ 2026 calculus: No Florida Lieutenant Governor has been elected Governor. Ever. Not in this era, and not in the last one, either.

Could Collins be the one to break the curse? Sure, he could De Oppresso Liber-ify Florida second fiddles … stranger things have happened. But as of today, his best shot at a promotion is for DeSantis to take a stressful trip to the Bold City during Mercury retrograde. Barring that, his only solace is that history hasn’t been any kinder to First Ladies — even those still coasting on a presidential-campaign wardrobe budget and a regional Emmy.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

‘Chuck Norris of Florida’ — Collins has officially been sworn in as the state’s new Lieutenant Governor after his appointment to the position by DeSantis. Collins replaces Jeanette Nuñez, who left to become President of Florida International University. DeSantis said he wanted Nuñez’s successor to be someone strong on policy and a staunch conservative who knows how to deliver results. Collins’ appointment comes amid lingering questions over who will replace the term-limited DeSantis. The Governor stopped short of explicitly endorsing Collins to succeed him but said he would be a formidable contender for the post.

Early retirement? — Senate President Ben Albritton is hinting that he may not finish out his Senate term. At both a Charlotte County legislative delegation meeting and later at a Hardee County legislative delegation meeting, the Wauchula County Republican said his current round of similar gatherings would be his last. “This is our 16th — 16th — Hardee County delegation meeting, and likely my last,” said Albritton, who represented Hardee County in the House for eight years before his 2018 election to the Senate. The current series of county delegation hearings comes in advance of the 2026 Legislative Session, Albritton’s last as Senate President. But his current term runs until 2028. Albritton could resign and decide eight years in the upper chamber is, indeed, enough. But he has no obligation to do so, and numerous prior Senate Presidents, including his direct predecessor, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo of Naples, have remained in office post-presidency.

‘Deportation Depot’ — Florida is opening a new immigration detention center at the Baker County Correctional Institute that can hold up to 1,300 detainees, DeSantis said. The North Florida facility, which will be called “Deportation Depot,” is set to open “soon,” according to the Governor. But he did not provide a specific timeline for the opening. “The reason for this is not to just house people indefinitely. We want to process, stage and then return illegal aliens to their home country,” DeSantis said. “That is the name of the game.” DeSantis said the Baker County location makes sense for a new facility because “a massive part” is vacant and has “ready-made infrastructure.” The Sanderson prison, which is one hour north of Gainesville, is also 15 minutes away from Lake City Gateway Airport, adding to its appeal for state officials looking to fly migrants out of the country easily.

The hunt — Florida wildlife officials have signed off on a December black bear hunt — the state’s first in 10 years — despite public polling, protests and a pending legal challenge warning it’s unnecessary and inhumane. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted unanimously to approve rules for the state’s first black bear hunting season since 2015, setting off a wave of controversy from wildlife advocates. The decision authorizes a 23-day hunt from Dec. 6-28 in four designated “bear management units” across 31 counties. A total of 187 permits will be issued by lottery — 68 for the East Panhandle, 46 for North Florida, 18 for Central Florida and 55 for the South — with each allowing the harvest of one bear.

Another gap filled — DeSantis named Matt Walsh as the new Secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice, tapping a veteran law enforcement leader with nearly three decades of experience to oversee the state agency. In a statement accompanying an appointment, the Governor said he is confident Walsh “will serve Florida well” in his coming role. Walsh takes over for acting DJJ Secretary Timothy Niermann, who again stepped up to temporarily lead the agency after his predecessor in the role, Eric Hall, left to become President of Pasco-Hernando State College in June.

— Up on Crane Creek —

With Florida being a peninsula, it’s no shocker its denizens take water quality seriously — whether for drinking, swimming, biodiversity, or anything else you can name. It’s part of the state’s and residents’ DNA.

This week, Gov. DeSantis announced that the Crane Creek/M-1 Flow Restoration Project in Brevard County has been completed — a significant step in improving water quality in the Indian River Lagoon and restoring natural water flow to the St. Johns River Basin in the surrounding area.

“We have completed the Crane Creek/M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project — a prime example of how strategic state investment delivers measurable environmental benefits. I’m proud that Florida demonstrates responsible stewardship of our natural resources,” said DeSantis. “More projects are on the way that will ensure we have abundant, clean water for future generations.”

The project, led by the St. Johns River Water Management District along with local partners and the state of Florida, installed a new weir, pump stations, a new pipeline, and a stormwater treatment area. The stormwater treatment area is expected to prevent upward of 24,000 pounds of nitrogen and 3,100 pounds of phosphorus from entering the lagoon each year, while restoring the natural westward flow to the St. Johns River Basin. The restoration is also set to provide 7 million gallons of fresh water per day to downstream users.

“The Crane Creek Restoration Project is a powerful example of smart planning, strategic investment, and strong partnerships at work,” said Alexis Lambert, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary. “By restoring historic flows and improving water quality, we are protecting the Indian River Lagoon and St. Johns River while removing the equivalent of a full dump truck of nutrients each year.”

— Oh no to 7-OH —

Attorney General James Uthmeier says Florida is immediately banning the substance 7-OH, the shorthand for hydroxymitragynine.

Uthmeier said on Wednesday that he is invoking an executive order to ban the drug, which he argues is an extension of the opioid crisis. 7-OH was readily available at smoke shops, vape stores, convenience stores and gas stations before the ban in Florida. It is a derivative of the plant Kratom, which is cultivated generally in Asian countries and has been drawing increasing attention as use of the substance is growing.

“We are taking executive action to prohibit and reschedule 7-OH. It is chemically manipulated in a way to where it is actually very dense and actually, I’m told by medical experts, it can be up to 13 times more potent than morphine” Uthmeier said at a news conference in Tampa. … It is highly addictive, and it can be easily overdosed.”

The Attorney General was flanked by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, who endorses the move.

“This is not just like an opioid. It is an opioid,” Makary said. “You can go into any vape shop and buy it.”

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is also on board. He said law enforcement officials and regulators will start inspecting stores to see if products containing 7-OH are still on the shelves. He added that retailers should begin removing those products immediately.

The development drew sharp pushback from the industries that use and develop 7-OH. Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust (HART) officials said the decision to ban the drug in products was an overreaction.

“This decision ignores the science,” said Jeff Smith, National Policy Director for HART, in a press release sent to media outlets on Wednesday. “According to the FDA’s database, there are zero confirmed deaths linked to 7-OH alone, and just eight adverse events ever reported, even with over half a billion adult uses. If 7-OH were truly the threat being claimed, the data would show it. It doesn’t.”

— Farmers Feeding Florida frenzy —

There was a big celebration in Tampa Bay this week, and no, it’s not Gasparilla, nor was it a Bucs win — the season cannot start soon enough.

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Senate President Albritton, and Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur joined Feeding Tampa Bay leadership members, Feeding Florida Network Board members, local farmers, and various representatives from the agriculture sector for the launch of the “Farmers Feeding Florida” (FFF) initiative.

“As students across Florida head back to school this week, fresh, wholesome, real food is top of mind for growing families. We know that for some, food insecurity comes along suddenly, after an illness, injury or job loss results in lost income. For others, it’s a constant struggle to make ends meet. Florida’s robust network of food banks and food pantries exists to support families whenever and wherever the need arises,” said Commissioner Simpson.

“Through Farmers Feeding Florida, we are connecting Florida’s farmers and ranchers directly with local distribution channels to make certain our food banks and pantries are stocked with the healthy food families are looking for.”

Part of the 2025-26 state budget and spearheaded by Simpson and the Feeding Florida Network, FFF is an initiative that was an Albritton priority and was sponsored in the Senate by President Pro Tempore Brodeur. Farmer’s Feeding Florida uses state funding to increase the availability of fresh food products for Floridians who face food insecurity daily.

“I struggle with the fact that any child in Florida would have to go to bed night after night, hungry … Florida does a lot to help struggling folks back onto their feet and food is a major part of that effort. As I travel the state, attacking food insecurity unites Floridians like nothing else can. Food matters,” said Albritton.

— DOGE to meet you —

Floridians welcomed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to serve the citizens of the state and to oversee the Florida Department of Financial Services in former state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

And in his new role and moment in the spotlight, CFO Ingoglia is making sure people take his and DOGE’s word seriously, because as Pusha T once said: “Promises are when you follow through with your threats.”

After releasing a letter last week to state agencies ensuring they comply with DOGE, this week, Ingoglia visited Hillsborough County to visit with various local government groups to review the teams from Florida DOGE (AKA the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, but that doesn’t have the same punch) to highlight the importance of local government spending reviews.

“Our momentum for local government accountability is growing, and we won’t stop until taxpayer savings reach the pockets of Florida families,” said Ingoglia. “I thank the Florida DOGE team for their work to support the taxpayers, and I look forward to reviewing their findings for Hillsborough County.”

Ingoglia released several behind-the-scenes photos of him taking Hillsborough County head on and has also made a video available to Florida citizens to watch about his stance on spending reviews and the power and importance of Florida DOGE.

Lieutenant Governor — Read Florida Politics’ full rundown of Collins’ swearing-in.

Department of Juvenile Justice — Read Florida Politics’ full rundown of Walsh’s appointment.

South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners — Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County has two new Board of Commissioners members and one returning member, courtesy of appointments and a reappointment by Gov. DeSantis. The Board’s two new members are Violet Lowrey and Diana Taub. Both are active in their communities, albeit to different political degrees. DeSantis also re-appointed Memorial Healthcare System Board of Commissioners Chair Elizabeth Justen, a 64-year-old Hollywood resident who works as the Executive Director of the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and an e-commerce project manager for BrandsMart USA. Read more on Florida Politics.

— FWC Wild FYC —

For Florida state agencies and organizations, this is the time of year to reflect on the work of key individuals and honor their achievements. This week, it was the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s turn to step up and hand out some hardware.

FWC Officer Jacob Wild of Havana was honored as the 2025 Shikar-Safari Officer during an FWC Commission meeting.

The Shikar-Safari Club is an international conservation-based group that annually presents awards to wildlife law enforcement officers across the United States and Canada for outstanding performance and achievement.

“This is a huge honor. I have worked all over the state and have met a lot of cool men and women who wear this uniform, and this is just truly an honor,” Wild said.

Wild has served with the FWC since 2019, consistently demonstrating leadership and professionalism. Career highlights include apprehending a poacher illegally taking deer at night out of season, catching an outfitter running illegal wild turkey hunts, and making 16 boating under the influence arrests in the past year alone.

“He doesn’t just enforce the law; he leads by example. He headed up the ‘Guardian of the Springs’ operation, which brought together multiple agencies to improve public safety and enforce laws in a high-traffic state park. That effort included planning, training, and team building, resulting in a special challenge coin to recognize those involved,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement.

“He has set the standard for leadership in conservation law enforcement.”

— Let it grow —

There was a strong lineup of speakers at the Florida Chamber’s 2025 Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit, from various CEO’s to university professors.

One of the highlights of the day was a panel hosted by Scott Angle of the University of Florida titled “Growing Smarter AgTech: What it Takes to Make Florida the Silicon Valley of Agriculture.” The panel included Nathan Boyd, a professor and associate director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture at UF, Gary Wishnatski, the owner of Wish Farms and co-founder of CROO Robotics, and James Henningsen, the president of College of Central Florida.

They discussed how the agriculture tech sector in Florida needs to develop more and faster if the Sunshine State wants its tradition of dominance in the industry to continue. The takeaway? Adapting.

“Florida has the opportunity to become a major hub and major area where we are developing technologies needed to make sure agriculture remains the number two industry in the state. Tech and agriculture is no longer what you perceived in the past. This is automation and robotics that are achieving amazing things, and this is the future of agriculture in Florida,” said Boyd.

But the effort also starts in Florida’s classrooms, and making sure the state invests in that sector to ensure Florida keeps up with other institutions and businesses elsewhere, all of which are also looking to develop innovative agriculture technology of their own. Still, Henningsen says Florida isn’t asleep at the wheel — far from it.

“I’m really excited about the future and investments we are making today in modernizing agriculture tech and workforce training. We even have a new degree program where we are applying to the state for the first-ever precision ag AS degree,” said Henningsen.

But at the end of the day, when it comes to the schools and universities, Florida needs the best and brightest to stay in-state if it wants to reach greater heights and achieve lofty goals. And it seems like there’s progress on that front.

“I see this entrepreneurial effort of students who want to go out and start their own companies. Like plumbers who come into your house to fix the plumbing, but a guy or lady pulls up in their van or trailer with a huge drone and does the work based on the sensors you already have in your farm,” said Henningsen.

— 8-11 Day —

Sure, we’ve all heard of 7-11 Day — the perfect excuse to enjoy a blue raspberry Slurpee (which, we won’t argue, is the best flavor outside Coca-Cola) — but what about the lesser-known but equally important 811 Day?

Aug. 11, aka 8-11, is National Safe Digging Day (or 811 Day, your call). Who doesn’t love digging a good hole? Whether for a gardening project, mud-related fun, or … trying to hide a body (wait, what?), digging a hole is time-consuming and exhausting. But as fall weather approaches, and your Summer free time dwindles, you might be considering a DIY home or yard improvement project. In that case — good for you!

On 811 Day this week, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is reminding Sunshine State residents to follow safe digging practices if they plan to pick up a shovel anytime soon — because it could save their life.

“Striking underground utility lines can lead to costly fines, serious injuries, unplanned expenses, and significant delays. To avoid these risks, we strongly encourage all Floridians to call 8-1-1 at least two business days before starting any digging project,” said Mike La Rosa, Florida PSC Chair.

To proactively prevent excavation-related accidents or damage to yourself, your property, or others, visit www.call811.com or call 8-1-1. Sunshine 811 will notify your local utility company, which will send professionals to mark the location of underground utility lines with flags or paint — ensuring safety for you, your neighbors, friends, family, and even pets.

So, happy 811 Day! If you didn’t celebrate accordingly, maybe dig a hole (safely, of course, after the two-day wait), check out the 811 website, or our favorite suggestion: get a Slurpee. 811, 7-11 — close enough.

— Dedication to community —

Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky was named Elected Official of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers – Florida Chapter (NASW-FL).

NASW-FL represents more than 3,900 members across Florida, and the award recognizes Hunschofsky’s dedication to advocacy and her leadership on issues that impact both the community and the social workers who serve it.

The award was presented during the NASW-FL Annual Conference Award Luncheon, honoring Hunschofsky’s efforts to introduce meaningful legislation.

Hunschofsky has sponsored several measures, including one aimed at allowing social workers to practice across state lines to enhance access to care (HB 27).

Another bill (HB 809), which has been signed into law and is now in effect, reduces barriers for social workers in schools by expanding their ability to support students.

Hunschofsky also built on recommendations from the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder, introducing legislation geared toward strengthening Florida’s behavioral health system (SB 1620), which is currently in effect.

“I’m honored to show up for social workers and the people they serve across our state,” Hunschofsky said. “These essential workers, who are a crucial part of our behavioral health care system, deserve policies that empower them to serve our communities to the best of their ability.”

Christina Cazanave-McCarthy, Executive Director of NASW-FL, said Hunschofsky is a true champion for the social work profession.

“From our very first meeting, it was clear that Rep. Hunschofsky leads with compassion and conviction — uplifting our voices, valuing our contributions, and pushing forward meaningful legislation that strengthens our communities,” Cazanave-McCarthy said.

— School supply success —

Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant announced the success of a Back-to-School event held Saturday, Aug. 9, at Jefferson County K-12 School.

The event was in collaboration with Jefferson County Schools, Children’s Home Society of Florida, United Force of Jefferson County, and the Jefferson County Educational Foundation.

Students participated in an open house and a resource fair that offered free hot meals, free haircuts and hair braiding, and free clothes.

An estimated 1,000 people attended, while each of the 750 students who attend the school received backpacks and grade-specific school supplies.

Tant said organizers received numerous donations of food and school supplies, while she personally raised an additional $8,400 from partners such as Target, Comcast, and Duke Energy.

“The success of the community is dependent on the success of the school,” Tant said. “Setting our kids up for a year of success with this event is only the latest evidence that Jefferson K-12 is back.”

Currently, Jefferson K-12 is the only school in the nation to follow the community partnership model while serving an entire county school district.

Superintendent Jackie Pons, a former principal, has worked to lift the school out of a D and F grade.

“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done. This hasn’t happened since 2001,” Pons said.

Children’s Home Society CEO Tiffany Martin said the event shows what can be achieved when communities come together. Jefferson K-12 Community Partnership’s Dr. Lori Livingston said it was a joy to welcome back students and their families.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside our families and community partners again this year,” Livingston said.

— Assisting Alzheimer’s support systems —

Fort Pierce Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy presented a $2.25 million investment in Alzheimer’s care Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Port St. Lucie.

Grace Lutheran Church is home to one of Alzheimer’s Community Care’s Specialized Alzheimer’s Adult Day Care and Service Centers, serving St. Lucie, Martin, and Palm Beach counties.

Founded in 1996 by Florida residents concerned about the growing impact of Alzheimer’s and other cognitive disorders, Alzheimer’s Community Care has become a leading provider of community-based, dementia-specific services in the Sunshine State.

The organization offers seven programs, is well-staffed, and is now the largest state-licensed operator of Specialized Day Centers. An estimated 6.7 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s disease.

The Grace Lutheran Center marked its fourth year in operation in May, providing a safe, therapeutic environment through a five-day-a-week, nine-hour-a-day program. About 75% of participants are cognitively impaired, with an average age of 80.5 years.

“This investment is about dignity, compassion, and making our state stronger,” Trabulsy said. “Alzheimer’s touches so many in our community, and we have a responsibility to make sure our neighbors have the care and support they need to thrive. I’m proud to fight for resources that will make a real difference in people’s lives right here at home.”

David Franklin, Alzheimer’s Community Care president and CEO, said programs like those provided by his organization rely on community and state support to keep delivering services.

“We’re grateful for leaders like Rep. Trabulsy, who care deeply about the Alzheimer’s community. This is a growing challenge that demands critical care and immediate solutions — and we’re ready for the fight.”

—🎵Biking — Frank Ocean🎵 —

Florida, being the big, beautiful, nature-filled state that it is, inspires Floridians to deeply care about two things: our parks and keeping them clean and green. Luckily, as Miley Cyrus once said, “You get the best of both worlds.”

This week, the Florida State Parks Foundation, through its Green Initiative — a campaign to increase environmental sustainability — announced a program to provide 24 Florida State Parks with 25 Velotric Nomad 2 Fat Tire e-bikes to help the state park rangers who serve our community and protect our parks.

The e-bikes feature a 750-watt motor, a 65-mile range, and a maximum capacity of 500 pounds.

“When we saw the response to our first wave of e-bikes last year, we knew we had to add more as soon as possible. The Green Initiative has done incredible things to reduce our environmental footprint, and it’s even more amazing when Green projects align with resources that support our rangers and the work they do every single day,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation.

A similar purchase was made in 2024, bringing the total number of parks to receive e-bikes to 50. The Great Bicycle Shop, which has served the Tallahassee area since 1971, facilitated the purchase and assembly of this year’s e-bike allotment.

“E-bikes are helpful for so many aspects of park operations, and our rangers absolutely love them. We are grateful to the Foundation and The Great Bicycle Shop for their support and look forward to putting these e-bikes to use all across the state,” said Chuck Hatcher, Florida State Parks Director.

Anything that helps our parks, the rangers who serve and protect them, and is sustainable and good for the environment gets a big thumbs-up from us here at Florida Politics. Get on your bikes and ride!

— Man of the Year! —

CEO of Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Ernie Garateix, was named the 2025 Fernado Gimenez Jr. Insurance Man of the Year at the Annual Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA) Convention in Marco Island.

Garateix was recognized for his efforts in championing meaningful reforms in Florida’s insurance industry, which help support policyholders, empower agents, and strengthen the sector to manage future challenges better.

This award is among the most prestigious in the field, presented by insurance agents and industry professionals to recognize an unparalleled record of leadership and achievement.

The convention brings together agency owners, carriers, and insurance professionals from across the Sunshine State, and Heritage was on-site to connect with agents, share updates on its homeowners offerings, and reinforce its commitment to local, independent partnerships.

“Heritage is excited to attend the LAAIA Annual Conference to learn, listen, and reconnect with industry leaders and agents,” Garateix said. “Independent agents play a critical role in our industry, guiding policyholders and advocating for their needs. We view our relationships with agents as true partnerships, built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to serving communities across Florida.”

Garateix added that the event allows insurance professionals to strengthen ties and continue to improve collaborations. He further congratulated Al Mendez on being named the LAAIA President, who will be in his position for the next two years.

As Florida’s insurance market continues to evolve, Heritage remains committed to long-term partnership, service, and focus on providing stable, responsive coverage.

— Strike a pose, DIY style —

Strike, strike, and strike a pose. Florida A&M University (FAMU) has long been home to changemakers, innovators, and strong artistic visionaries as one of the nation’s leading HBCUs. While offering many unique, career-building degrees, FAMU does not have a formal fashion program — but these Rattlers aren’t letting that stop them.

“There’s so much creativity on this campus. And what makes it even crazier is that we don’t have a fashion program. Most of us learn through trial, error, and pure passion,” said Tamia Williams, a broadcast journalism major and fashion content creator.

FAMU technically offers a visual arts degree through the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, and a B.S. in graphic design within the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication. While some elements of fashion and design may emerge through those programs, it’s different from a dedicated fashion degree. Creating a new degree program is considered a substantive change by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the accrediting body for higher education — and approval can cost a university upward of $10,000.

Still, university leaders have taken note of the student-led fashion phenomenon and actively encourage it.

“What inspires me most is how our students and alumni are already making their mark in fashion. Most recently, alums like Jeremy Lorenzo, Melissa Mitchell, and Elijah Rutland have made an impression — launching brands, designing collections, and leading cultural conversations — without a formal program,” said Allyson Watson, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at FAMU.

“Their entrepreneurial spirit and creative brilliance demonstrate that innovation doesn’t wait for a blueprint. At FAMU, they’re building the runway themselves.”

The phrase “Styled by Hustle” was coined by FAMU fashion students to capture how everything is done in-house — without formal assistance or a program. Styling, branding, designing, and promoting are all handled independently or with help from fellow Rattlers.

“I’ve seen girls sew gowns from scratch, flip thrift pieces into full outfits, or shoot editorials in the middle of campus. We don’t just get dressed — we build brands. We make space for the next person. We style with intention,” Williams said.

It’s amazing work from this underground movement of fashion icons — and here’s hoping we’re all wearing pieces from these Rattlers one day, whether their collection is “in fashion for the fall” or not (yes, we’ve seen “The Devil Wears Prada”).

— Silver jubilee coat ceremony —

It was a special week for first-year medical students at FSU as they celebrated with friends, family, and their FSU College of Medicine classmates at the White Coat Ceremony — a medical school tradition recognizing students who have completed their first semester and received their first white coats, hence the name.

“Wherever you come from, tonight’s ceremony will be something you will remember for the rest of your life. You’ll be transformed by what it means to don the white coat, and you will gain new appreciation for the responsibility that goes along with it,” said Dr. Alma Littles, M.D., Dean of the FSU College of Medicine.

This year’s celebration was extra special. The Class of 2029 is not only beginning its journey toward the Doctor of Medicine degree — it’s also the 25th College of Medicine cohort, marking the school’s silver jubilee. Since becoming a medical school, FSU has produced 2,066 physicians, more than 1,100 of whom have completed residency and are now in practice. Not bad for a university that was relatively late to the med school party compared to its counterparts at UF and USF.

Dr. Marlisha Edwards, M.D., an FSU College of Medicine graduate who practices in Tallahassee, offered this advice to the future doctors in the Class of 2029:

“So, I implore you all: Strive to new heights. Study smart. Study hard. Study as if the life of a loved one depends on it, because that could very well be the case. Make us proud. Put on that white coat. Dress the part.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2029 and the FSU College of Medicine for 25 years of producing doctors the world can rely on. A big celebration, well deserved by both groups.

— Nobody 2 Lowest —

School has started back up, meaning the likelihood of some of you making it to the movies might have dropped drastically. But we march on and cover the new releases and box office anyway — because who knows, maybe a date night is in your future. We got you.

This past weekend, Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” defied all box office predictions and expectations for an original R-rated horror film dropping in early August, catapulting to a massive $44 million. It’s established itself as the late-summer sleeper pick audiences adore, even beating Disney’s sequel/quasi-reboot “Freakier Friday,” which still pulled a respectable $29 million and is on track to make its money back and more. “Fantastic Four: First Steps” rounded out the top three with a so-so $16 million.

There’s a little something for everyone this weekend, including “Nobody 2” — the sequel to the 2021 action-comedy starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, and three-time Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd (aka “Doc Brown” himself). All three stars return, along with writer Derek Kolstad and the stunt team behind the first film and the “John Wick” series. The first “Nobody” grossed $57.5 million on a $16 million budget in 2021 — impressive, especially when many theaters weren’t fully back yet as COVID still raged. We’ll see how word-of-mouth and the box office play out this time now that theaters are “fully back,” if you will. Early signs are good: the film has an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes (92% with audiences), a 6.9 on IMDb, and a 3.2 on Letterboxd.

“Highest 2 Lowest” also hits theaters this week, brought to you by everyone’s favorite diehard New York Knicks fan, the Oscar-winning Spike Lee. The film stars two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as a music mogul targeted in a ransom plot. Premiering at Cannes earlier this Summer, the film also features Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Grammy nominee A$AP Rocky (aka Mr. Rihanna himself), who provides new original music. Reviews are strong: 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.0 on IMDb, and 3.2 on Letterboxd.

Also new is SXSW favorite “Americana,” starring Emmy nominee (and controversial American Eagle jean wearer) Sydney Sweeney, teaming up with fellow “Euphoria” actor Eric Dane, Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser (everywhere this Summer), and Grammy nominee Halsey. The dark comedy Western ensemble has solid reviews — 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, though just 5.6 on IMDb and 3.3 on Letterboxd. If the trailer made you laugh, why not give Tony Tost’s latest a watch and support indie films?

If you’d rather save a few bucks, there are good streaming options. On Netflix, check out “Night Always Comes,” a crime/thriller drama based on the bestselling novel of the same name, starring Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby (the new Sue Storm), alongside Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh and comedy legend Randall Park. Reviews are middling: 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, 5.4 on IMDb, and 3.1 on Letterboxd.

For horror fans, FX/Hulu’s new series “Alien: Earth” takes place before Prometheus, Covenant, and Romulus. Reviews are strong: 96% on Rotten Tomatoes (76% with fans) and 8.0 on IMDb. Led by three-time Emmy nominee Timothy Olyphant, the series aims to unite fans of the original films, the black-goop prequels, and newer diehards brought in by Disney’s 2024 installment.

— Wake up, we’ve got waves! —

It’s been a little while, but patience pays off eventually along the Gulf Coast in Florida, as surfers will likely see some rideable waves this weekend.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for areas in the Northern Gulf facing the Panhandle to the Big Bend projects open seas will be 2 to 4 feet Saturday with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 knots. That should translate into a bump on those sandbars between Apalachee Bay and the Alabama state line.

Yes, it’s been a boring flat spell since the Panhandle has seen any rideable surf, so take advantage of it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoy 42036, anchored in the Gulf about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, already showed some increasing swell heights as of Thursday. The only thing about the waves is that those southeast winds will make it a bit choppy on the surf that should be about knee to thigh high. It’s longboard material to be sure, but if it bumps up to thigh or even waist high, smaller sticks will work.

And get on it Saturday, that surf could see a sharp drop off on Sunday, as it will be a very narrow swell window most likely. If you’ve bemoaned the flat spell we’ve had for much of the past month, there’s no reason you shouldn’t get on it this weekend.

