Brad Stewart launches Foundry Public Affairs alongside other staff with ties to Brian Mast

A familiar face to the Florida delegation just expanded his lobbying presence on the Hill.

Brad Stewart, a former Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, this week launched Foundry Public Affairs. The new operation will focus on the legislative process and operate separately from Impression Strategy, a political firm Stewart launched less than two years ago.

“When I left Capitol Hill after more than a decade, I didn’t know exactly where the leap would take me (other than hopefully more flexibility with our 4-month old son). Impression Strategy started with two clients. One of those clients was my former boss, Brian Mast, helping him win the race for Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” Stewart posted on LinkedIn.

“Since then, the team has grown and so has the kind of work we do. More of it has been in the public affairs space, helping clients navigate policy fights and complex coalitions. We’ve realized that work deserves its own home. Today we’re launching Foundry Public Affairs — a dedicated place for the public affairs work that’s grown so much over the past couple years. Impression Strategy will keep its political focus, and Foundry will take what we’ve built and run with it in a non-partisan way.”

He quickly announced that Libby Derrick, another Mast veteran, would join Foundry as Vice President.

Mast praised both Stewart and Derrick in separate statements.

“Brad has been one of my closest advisors since day one, providing trusted advice that guides the decisions I make daily,” the Stuart Republican said. “I rely on him tremendously for smart policy analysis, campaign strategy, and strategic decision making. He’s who you should call if you’re looking to impact public policy.”

Derrick worked as Mast’s Legislative Director in the past.

“Throughout Libby’s team leading the legislative team in my office, she demonstrated an impressive ability to analyze complicated problems and determine the best path forward for success,” Mast said. “As she moves forward in this role, I have no doubt she’ll remain a valued advisor to me and my team.”

Stewart said he had to coax Derrick from a “cool job” — she most recently worked as public engagement lead helping North Carolina startups at NCInnovation.

Nate Lance also holds the title of Vice President at the new firm. He previously worked as a Policy Advisor for World Vision Advocacy, where he frequently handled education issues and child advocacy.

Kimberly Makrai, who has worked for Impression Strategy’s Florida office for three months, was also listed as part of the Foundry team as an Associate.

Makrai has worked Florida campaigns for years, including for the Republican Party managing state Rep. Dana Trabulsy’s 2024 campaign. She also spent time on staff at the Florida House and for the St. Lucie County Commission.