Adam Brandon launches campaign for Jacksonville City Council

Adam Brandon, who briefly explored a run for Florida House in 2022 before redistricting changed the map, will run to succeed fellow Republican Michael Boylan on the Jacksonville City Council.

Boylan will be term limited out of the Southside seat in 2027, and Brandon is thus far the first candidate to file. He says he’s “running to restore common sense to City Hall and protect our quality of life in District 6.”

“Jacksonville families need a relentless advocate to tackle rising prices, support public safety, and ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely. As a Navy Commander, I’ve prosecuted terrorists in Iraq, led Sailors and Marines, and served in a wide range of community organizations to deliver results. At City Hall, I’ll bring the same discipline, accountability, and common sense I’ve lived by my entire career,” he added.

Though he is relatively new as a candidate, he’s well-known and respected in legal and political circles statewide. Notably, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed him to the Judicial Nominating Commissions for both the First and Fifth District Courts of Appeal.

Brandon’s military work has taken him across the world, including to Guantanamo Bay, where he served as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as Chief of the Litigation Support Section. He is currently Executive Officer of a 60-person legal unit.

As an active soldier, he was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom after graduating from Notre Dame Law School. He prosecuted members of al-Qaida in that capacity.

He’s active locally in a variety of organizations, including serving as a Rotarian and a board member of the American Red Cross-Northeast Florida Chapter.

He is also past President of the Jacksonville Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society and past General Counsel of the Duval County Republican Executive Committee, and an alumnus of Leadership Florida, the James Madison Institute Leaders Fellowship, and the Jacksonville Regional Political Leadership Institute.