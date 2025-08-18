August 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Adam Brandon launches campaign for Jacksonville City Council
Adam Brandon. Image via campaign.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 18, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Zack Brodersen for gov affairs

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Better late than never? Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Joe Casello

FederalHeadlines

Kat Cammack, Matthew Harrison announce birth of first child

Adam Brandon Jacksonville image via campaign
Republicans have controlled this seat for many years.

Adam Brandon, who briefly explored a run for Florida House in 2022 before redistricting changed the map, will run to succeed fellow Republican Michael Boylan on the Jacksonville City Council.

Boylan will be term limited out of the Southside seat in 2027, and Brandon is thus far the first candidate to file. He says he’s “running to restore common sense to City Hall and protect our quality of life in District 6.”

“Jacksonville families need a relentless advocate to tackle rising prices, support public safety, and ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely. As a Navy Commander, I’ve prosecuted terrorists in Iraq, led Sailors and Marines, and served in a wide range of community organizations to deliver results. At City Hall, I’ll bring the same discipline, accountability, and common sense I’ve lived by my entire career,” he added.

Though he is relatively new as a candidate, he’s well-known and respected in legal and political circles statewide. Notably, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed him to the Judicial Nominating Commissions for both the First and Fifth District Courts of Appeal.

Brandon’s military work has taken him across the world, including to Guantanamo Bay, where he served as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as Chief of the Litigation Support Section. He is currently Executive Officer of a 60-person legal unit.

As an active soldier, he was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom after graduating from Notre Dame Law School. He prosecuted members of al-Qaida in that capacity.

He’s active locally in a variety of organizations, including serving as a Rotarian and a board member of the American Red Cross-Northeast Florida Chapter.

He is also past President of the Jacksonville Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society and past General Counsel of the Duval County Republican Executive Committee, and an alumnus of Leadership Florida, the James Madison Institute Leaders Fellowship, and the Jacksonville Regional Political Leadership Institute.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBetter late than never? Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Joe Casello

nextCentral Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Zack Brodersen for gov affairs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories