Delegation for 8.15.25: Spaced out — sturgeon — local hero — baby bump — LEO love

Streamlining spaceflight

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could lead to more blastoffs from the Space Coast. But it could be private companies, not NASA, sending more rockets.

The “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry” order removes many of the regulatory barriers for commercial launches and re-entries of vessels in orbit. It also calls for NASA’s administrator to re-evaluate, amend and rescind any regulations as needed impacting businesses seeking orbit.

“In the years since, premier space companies from around the world have been drawn to launch rockets and satellites from the United States, incentivized by its infrastructure and support for commercial space activities. Americans are more prosperous because of the space research and development occurring here,” the order reads.

Delegation members from both sides of the aisle sought ways to reduce burdens on rocket launches, and some celebrated the order.

“From launching the first man to the moon at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to now hosting 36% of the world’s launches, the Free State of Florida has long understood the importance of space leadership,” posted Sen. Ashley Moody. “Thank you, President Trump, for putting America first as we reach new frontiers. This is a huge win for our economy and national security. Time to get to work.”

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, representing Cape Canaveral, also welcomed the White House’s move.

“You can’t be No. 1 on Earth if you’re No. 2 in space. This executive order cuts red tape to speed up launch permits and infrastructure development for our commercial space industry,” the Indian Harbour Beach Republican posted. “President Trump is cementing America’s dominance in commercial space exploration.”

But not everybody cheered the ruling.

“This reckless order puts people and wildlife at risk from private companies launching giant rockets that often explode and wreak devastation on surrounding areas,” said Jared Margolis, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement to Space.com.

“Bending the knee to powerful corporations by allowing federal agencies to ignore bedrock environmental laws is incredibly dangerous and puts all of us in harm’s way. This is clearly not in the public interest.”

Of note, the order created some federal positions intended to aid commercial space flight, but none of those were connected directly to those agencies that are squarely focused on the final frontier. It orders NASA to coordinate with the Department of Transportation and the Defense Department to ensure states don’t impede commercial space advancement in the Coastal Zone Management Act.

At the moment, the same person, Sean Duffy, serves as both Transportation Secretary and acting NASA Administrator, so that coordination should be easy. But the order calls for establishing a Commercial Space Transportation associated administrator within the Federal Aviation Administration, which operates within the Department of Transportation and not with NASA or the Space Force.

That could mean that regardless of when (or whether) Trump appoints a permanent NASA Administrator, Duffy will still oversee much of the commercial space activity happening on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

But Trump stressed the Space Force, created during his first term, should play a significant role in rocket development, and that he wants NASA focused on a return to the moon, as previously ordered. He also noted that the first commercial flight putting humans in orbit occurred in 2020, again during his first term. He vowed when signing the order to put astronauts on Mars someday.

Sturgeon general

While the World Wildlife Federation lists sturgeons as the “most endangered species group on earth,” some Florida lawmakers want the federal government to treat those raised in farms differently from those swimming in the wild.

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduced the Sturgeon Conservation and Sustainability Act, which would allow flexibility for farmers to raise sturgeons and keep the fish if they were bred in captivity. He has pursued legislation since the administration of former President Joe Biden expanded protections for aquatic species.

“For years, I have heard from Florida farmers about how Biden’s reckless decision to classify non-native and hybrid sturgeon as an endangered species created chaos. Farmers raising certain sturgeons’ species are being forced to care for thousands of fish that can live to 100 years – unable to sell, harvest, or relocate them without facing jail time or ridiculous fines. The Sturgeon Conservation and Sustainability Act fixes that by exempting captive-bred sturgeon species in the U.S., which have thriving populations, and wild populations of the same species, so we can continue our preservation efforts while preventing an unnecessary burden on our farmers,” Scott said.

Rep. Randy Fine, an Atlantic coast Republican, will carry a companion bill in the House. Fine said Congress should be able to make clear the difference between raised sturgeons and those in the sea.

“I am proud to fight for small businesses in the 6th Congressional District. That’s why, when a small aquaculture business told me the federal government was trying to shut them down because they couldn’t understand the difference between farm-raised and wild fish, I had to act,” Fine said. “Now, I’ve filed the Sturgeon Conservation and Sustainability Act under the leadership of Sen. Rick Scott, which will allow these small businesses to grow and prosper.”

Lauding a lifesaver

Moody recognized a quick-thinking Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy for his part in saving the life of a 1-year-old boy in January.

Moody presented Deputy Colt Wade with a “Florida’s Finest Award.” She called Wade a hero for his part in the episode.

“The quick and heroic action of Putnam County Deputy Colt Wade saved the life of an innocent child. Deputy Wade is the embodiment of courage, compassion and commitment, an example of unwavering dedication to the mission and safety of our communities, and undoubtedly one of Florida’s Finest. It was my honor to recognize his lifesaving action,” Moody said during the ceremony.

In late January, Putnam County Sheriff’s officials got a 911 call in the Satsuma area that a 1-year-old was unresponsive at a home. WJXT-TV Channel 4 reported that a 33-year-old man brought the unconscious child to a Sheriff’s patrol car when Wade arrived.

Wade assisted the boy until medical first responders showed up.

“I worked on the child for approximately six minutes. At first, the child had nothing, and he was able to be revived right before I gave him over to rescue services,” Wade told WJXT.

Still at work

Awaiting a first child any day hasn’t stopped Rep. Kat Cammack from touring federal facilities in her home district during the August recess. The Gainesville Republican shared a video this week of a hard hat visit to a new readiness project under construction in the district.

“Nine months pregnant, due any day and still getting it done,” Cammack posted on X. She walked the site of the Army Corps of Engineers’ joint project with the Army Reserve’s 81st Readiness Division.

Ground broke on the equipment concentration site, the first such effort in the state of Florida, in Gainesville in 2022. The $33.1 million project will include a nearly 46,000-square-foot Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility and will also add almost 27,000 more square feet to an existing storage building. The entire site will also contain a 161,650-square-yard military equipment parking area.

Big Beautiful on tour

With August recess in full effect, Rep. Aaron Bean said he will spend two weeks in the district touting the benefits of a new tax package Trump signed. The One Big Beautiful Tour will stop at Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs, Fleming Island and Middleburg.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill boosts wages, backs small businesses, bolsters border security and brings tax relief to every American,” the Fernandina Beach Republican said. “Through our One Big Beautiful Tour, we’re taking that message on the road — meeting folks where they are and showing how this legislation is helping families, energizing economic growth in communities, and building a brighter, stronger future for all Americans.”

Earlier, he had stopped to meet with constituents at the Black Creek Café in Middleburg.

Tackling trafficking

Haridopolos hosted a symposium at Eastern Florida State College this week to explore better ways to combat human trafficking.

Working with the Space Coast Human Trafficking Task Force, local law enforcement and various advocacy organizations, the Indian Harbour Beach Republican said it was important to raise awareness and ensure the best practices are being employed to address the problem and help victims. His office said nearly 22,000 victims were trafficked in the U.S. last year.

“Human trafficking is a crime that hides in plain sight,” Haridopolos said. “Too often, it happens in our own backyards without the public ever realizing it. That’s why bringing together law enforcement, advocates, survivors, and the community is so critical. We have to learn how to recognize the signs, how to respond effectively, and how to support those who have endured this unimaginable abuse.”

Participants included U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Gregory Kehoe,

Florida Department of Children and Families Human Trafficking Coordinator Katelyn Lee, survivor Kim Figueroa, lawyer Lisa Haba, Maurice Edwards from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and Zeke McKine from FLITE Center.

“Today’s symposium is about building partnerships and equipping our neighbors with the tools to fight back,” Haridopolos said. “If we stay informed, vigilant and united, we can stop traffickers before they claim another victim.”

Russian connection

The widely watched Joe Rogan Experience podcast featured a member of Florida’s delegation, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. The St. Petersburg Republican touted that she was “on the naughty list” from her first week in Congress.

That was for voting against a rules package and party leadership, when she joined sitting GOP critics of incoming Speaker Kevin McCarthy in seeking other options to lead the chamber. McCarthy ultimately did win Luna’s vote and the gavel but didn’t last a year before his ouster.

More recently, Luna has led a House select committee on government secrets, which has tried to declassify information about the assassination of the late President John F. Kennedy. On that front, Luna revealed she has spoken to Russian intelligence about gaining information from files overseas.

“The KGB had actually come forward with their own independent investigation, and they actually gave it at Kennedy’s funeral to U.S. officials. We never got those documents, and it’s my belief that the CIA actually destroyed that information and evidence because it would have confirmed with this the KGB,” Luna said.

This isn’t the first time, though, that Russia has claimed to have vital information about the Kennedy investigation. Experts dismissed much of it as disinformation.

But Luna wants to take a look and is suspicious of the CIA’s motives in its own investigations.

“Mind you, at the time, JFK was actually in talks with the President of Russia at that time, and his perspective is that he actually wanted to do a joint mission between the U.S. government and the Russian government to the moon,” Luna told Rogan.

“And there are aspects and divisions within the intelligence community. You obviously saw the Cold War was happening. They wanted war in Cuba. They wanted war with Russia. So, for them to be able to say that Kennedy, who was not a communist, but that he was a communist sympathizer, and how dare he talk to these dirty communists? I mean that, in itself, would have given them any ammunition to turn a blind eye, or at least not fully figure out who assassinated Kennedy.”

Love for LEOs

Rep. Vern Buchanan honored several law enforcement officers at a special event this month at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. The Longboat Key Republican held his annual Law Enforcement Awards event, recognizing the work of those in agencies within his Congressional District.

“Every day, these brave men and women put their lives on the line to enforce the rule of law and keep our communities safe,” Buchanan said. “Now more than ever, they need and deserve our full support. These awards are a fitting tribute to their dedication, courage and the heroic role they play in our communities.”

Awards included the Gary Tibbetts Career Service Award, named for a late staffer of Buchanan, with honorees including the just-retired Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan and Bradenton Sgt. Michael Kriebel and Manatee Sheriff’s Capt. Araseli Stanley.

He also gave Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Awards to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Matthew Murray, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy John Howes III, Holmes Beach police officer Chris Bennett and Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies Leonel Barboza, Stephen Cook, Michael Davis, Jackson Dugmore, Robert Pereyra Jr. and Detective Randall Walker.

Lobbying launch

A longtime familiar face to the Florida delegation just expanded his lobbying presence on the Hill.

Brad Stewart, a former Chief of Staff for Rep. Brian Mast, launched Foundry Public Affairs this week. The new operation will focus on the legislative process and operate separately from Impression Strategy, a political firm Stewart launched less than two years ago.

“When I left Capitol Hill after more than a decade, I didn’t know exactly where the leap would take me (other than hopefully more flexibility with our 4-month-old son). Impression Strategy started with two clients. One of those clients was my former boss, Brian Mast, helping him win the race for Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” Stewart posted on LinkedIn.

“Since then, the team has grown and so has the kind of work we do. More of it has been in the public affairs space, helping clients navigate policy fights and complex coalitions. We’ve realized that work deserves its own home. Today, we’re launching Foundry Public Affairs — a dedicated place for the public affairs work that’s grown so much over the past couple of years. Impression Strategy will keep its political focus, and Foundry will take what we’ve built and run with it in a non-partisan way.”

He quickly announced Libby Derrick, another Mast veteran, would join Foundry as vice president. Nate Lance also holds the title of vice president at the new firm. He previously worked as a policy adviser for World Vision Advocacy, where he worked frequently on education issues and child advocacy.

Kimberly Makrai, who has worked for Impression Strategy’s Florida office for three months, was also listed as part of the Foundry team as an Associate. Makrai has worked on Florida campaigns for years, including for the Republican Party of Florida.

Mourning from Miami

A funeral mass was held this week at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral for Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe, who died this week, two months after being shot while running for President.

“Miguel Uribe left his mark forever on Colombia and now protects it from the heavens. His example of service and love for his homeland will live forever,” posted Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Hialeah Republican. She posted Doral memorial photos on Facebook on Thursday.

“Today, the community in South Florida comes together to honor his life, legacy and steadfast commitment to democracy.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, also attended the mass.

“Our entire community in South Florida joins his family and the Colombian people during this very sad moment in our history,” Giménez said. This enormous injustice cannot be in vain. Justice!”

Uribe was 39.

About 31% of Colombians living in the U.S. call Florida home, more than any other state, according to the Pew Research Center.

On this day

Aug. 15, 1971 — “Richard Nixon orders 90-day wage-price freeze” via The New York Times — President Nixon charted a new economic course by ordering a 90‐day freeze on wages and prices, requesting federal tax cuts and making a broad range of domestic and international moves designed to strengthen the dollar. In a 20‐minute address, televised and broadcast nationally, the President appealed to Americans to join him in creating new jobs, curtailing inflation and restoring confidence in the economy through “the most comprehensive new economic policy to be undertaken in this nation in four decades.” Some of the measures Nixon can impose temporarily himself, and he asked for tolerance as he does. Others require Congressional approval.

Aug. 15, 1914 — “Opening of the Panama Canal” via the Army Corps of Engineers — The S.S. Ancon made the first official transit of the Panama Canal – traveling from ocean to ocean in under 10 hours. Aboard the steamer were dignitaries such as the President of Panama and the American ambassador, but not the chief engineer responsible for completing the canal. Col. George Goethals instead traveled ahead of the Ancon via railcar, arriving at each lock to ensure everything was in order for a smooth first passage. The War Department had overseen Panama Canal construction since 1902, when the United States bought the French holdings there.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Drew Dixon.