SAVE Action PAC launches 2025 field program to boost LGBTQ-inclusive candidates in Miami Beach

South Florida’s longest-serving LGBTQ rights and advocacy organization is ramping up efforts ahead of Miami Beach’s 2025 election.

SAVE Action PAC, the political arm of SAVE (Safeguarding American values for Everyone), launched a new field program this week combining precinct-level organizing, digital outreach and an online voter hub.

That includes a new “Election Center,” where residents can locate polling sites, view SAVE’s “Pro-Equality Voter Guide” and sign up to volunteer.

The site also includes information about candidates the group is endorsing, City Commissioners Laura Dominguez and Alex Fernandez, who are running for re-election to the panel’s Group 2 and Group 3 seats, respectively.

“Local elections decide whether our cities move forward or turn back,” Miles Davis, SAVE’s Director of Advocacy and Communications, said in a statement

“In Miami Beach, we have the opportunity to protect inclusive leadership and keep our community welcoming for everyone. That’s why we’re putting everything we have into re-electing pro-equality champions like Laura Dominguez and Alex Fernandez.”

Initial targeted ads SAVE is running have reached nearly 2,000 voters, generated thousands of views and dozens of direct actions, according to the organization. Engagement is strongest among voters 18 to 34, with Instagram Reels emerging as the most effective platform.

SAVE also plans to coordinate canvassing, phone banking and text banking, with “Days of Action” scheduled on Aug. 16 for Dominguez and Aug. 23 for Fernandez.

Outreach will focus on voters of color under 50, younger residents and those who often skip Midterm Elections.

SAVE’s efforts will highlight Dominguez and Fernandez’s “records on equity, public safety, and keeping Miami Beach welcoming for all,” a SAVE press note said.

The organization said it will announce its endorsements for Mayor and City Commission Group 1 after the qualifying period ends.

“With our Election Center, targeted field plans, and a growing volunteer army, we’re making it easier than ever for people to get involved — whether that’s knocking doors, making calls, or simply sharing www.wevote.lgbt with a neighbor,” Davis said. “Every action matters, and every vote counts.”

Dominguez faces a challenge from fellow Democrat Robert Novo.

Fernandez’s lone opponent, for now, is Republican Luidgi Mary.

Democratic City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Republican Victor Rosario are running for Mayor.

Seven candidates are currently listed as active in the race to replace Rosen Gonzalez in the panel’s Group 1 seat.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4. The qualifying deadline is Sept. 5.