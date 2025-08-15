August 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Plantation Mayor proposes city’s first property tax cut in 7 years

Jesse SchecknerAugust 15, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Joe Gruters taunts Jerry Demings about potential run for Governor

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Adam Anderson’s Sunshine Genetics Act finds a friend in USF

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 8.15.25: Spaced out — sturgeon — local hero — baby bump — LEO love

nick sortal edit
The proposed 5.7 millage rate would be Plantation’s lowest in more than a decade.

Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal is proposing the city’s first property tax cut in seven years, aiming to provide financial relief for residents while maintaining city services.

Sortal’s plan, outlined in his newsletter this week, would reduce the city’s millage rate from 5.8 to 5.7 for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

If approved, it would be the lowest rate since 2014.

Plantation Council members already approved a 5.8 maximum rate in July, but Sortal’s recommendation has been incorporated into the budget now headed for Council review.

“It is clear to me that affordability is a significant challenge,” Sortal said in a statement, adding that his administration thoroughly reviewed the budget to ensure the lower rate would not compromise services.

“There’s going to be a little bit of pain involved, but we believe we can maintain the high quality of services expected in our city while receiving less property tax revenue than expected from our residents.”

Plantation’s last millage rate reduction came in 2018, when it dropped from 5.9 to 5.75. It rose to 5.8 the following year, where it’s remained since.

The 5.7 rate now proposed would be the lowest rate for the city in more than a decade.

Sortal’s proposed cut would mark a symbolic and practical shift at a time when many South Florida residents are grappling with rising housing and living costs.

Public budget hearings to give residents a chance to review the full spending plan and provide feedback are scheduled for Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.

State law mandates that the entire budget must be made available before the meetings.

The millage rate determines property tax bills by applying the set number of mills — one mill equals $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value — to assessed values.

If adopted, the change would slightly reduce the tax burden on property owners while keeping the city’s revenue base stable due to rising property values and strategic spending adjustments.

The proposal by Sortal, a Republican-turned-Democrat, comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state-level GOP officials push to eliminate property taxes. A February study by the Florida Policy Institute found that doing so would require Florida to double its sales tax to compensate for local revenue shortfalls.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Anderson’s Sunshine Genetics Act finds a friend in USF

nextJoe Gruters taunts Jerry Demings about potential run for Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories