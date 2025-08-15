August 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Gruters taunts Jerry Demings about potential run for Governor
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/3/22-Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, during discussion of his bill on the dissolution of marriage, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesAugust 15, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Plantation Mayor proposes city’s first property tax cut in 7 years

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Adam Anderson’s Sunshine Genetics Act finds a friend in USF

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 8.15.25: Spaced out — sturgeon — local hero — baby bump — LEO love

FLAPOL030322CH027
The incoming RNC Chair said the Orlando Democrat 'would be a dream for Florida Republicans.'

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings hasn’t announced whether he is running for Governor yet. But he already has the attention of the incoming head of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, said he would celebrate if the Orlando Democrat makes a run for Florida Governor.

“A Jerry Demings candidacy would be a dream for Florida Republicans,” Gruters said. “His spouse just lost by an embarrassing 16 points on a statewide ballot, and his humiliating cave on the wildly popular ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ shows he doesn’t have the backbone to lead a state like Florida.”

Demings is married to former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the 2022 Democratic nominee for Senate. Then-U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, won a third term easily that election cycle.

Rubio’s landslide win helped contribute to a national belief that Florida was no longer a swing state. The same year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by an even larger 19 percentage points.

Jerry Demings made statewide news this month when he signed an addendum to a state agreement allowing Orange County Correctional Officers to transport immigrant detainees from Orlando to a controversial detainment center in the Everglades.

The Mayor and former Orange County Sheriff had complained that it put an unfair strain on resources, but agreed to the deal after Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened to remove him from office for violating Florida’s sanctuary cities ban, a law notably sponsored by Gruters in the Senate in 2019.

Gruters, who is expected to be elected as RNC Chair next week, said he’s ready to deliver the Demings family another embarrassing defeat. And he suggested a Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor will help make that easier.

“Republicans have already proven that Florida is no longer a battleground — it’s solid red,” Gruters said. “Floridians want leaders in the mold of President (Donald) Trump, not radical mayors akin to New York’s Zohran Mamdani.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPlantation Mayor proposes city's first property tax cut in 7 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories