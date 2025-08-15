St. Thomas University renames law school, will launch new Benjamin L. Crump Institute

Two and a half years after renaming its legal academy after renowned civil rights and trial lawyer Benjamin Crump, St. Thomas University (STU) is returning to its original title and debuting a new justice-focused institute named after him.

The private Catholic university recently removed references to the Benjamin L. Crump School of Law on its website and social media accounts, prompting Florida Politics to inquire about the change.

Turns out, it was a mutual decision Crump and STU reached to change the school’s name back to the St. Thomas University College of Law and launch the Benjamin L. Crump Institute for Environmental and Societal Law this Fall.

Programming at the coming institute, STU said, will be “designed to address pressing societal challenges and to promote justice for all.”

“It will serve as a hub for scholarship, advocacy, and community engagement, and will focus on advancing civil rights and safeguarding our shared environment,” a statement from the university said.

“St. Thomas University remains deeply grateful for Attorney Crump’s partnership and his unwavering dedication to justice. The creation of the Benjamin L. Crump Institute for Environmental and Societal Law ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire and empower future generations of legal scholars and advocates.”

A spokesperson for Crump confirmed Friday afternoon that his sentiments about the change matched the university’s.

A longtime Tallahassee resident and past National Bar Association President, Crump’s legal work in high-profile cases on racial injustice and police brutality earned him the nickname, “Black America’s Attorney General,” and myriad honors from civil rights groups, legal associations and educational institutions.

His clients have included the families of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tyre Nichols and Breonna Taylor, and communities harmed by environmental disasters like the Flint water crisis.

On Feb. 8, 2023, STU renamed its College of Law after Crump. An STU News post noted at the time that the change was historic, as it marked the first time a law school in the U.S. had been named for a practicing Black lawyer.

STU held a ceremony to commemorate the event on Feb. 8, 2023, with civic leaders including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris and Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert participating.

Actor Will Smith spoke before Crump, calling him a “spectacular friend and guide.”

STU President David Armstrong praised Crump’s humility, influence and bridge-building across political and racial divides.

Crump said he chose STU for its diversity and Miami’s global character. The school ranks among the nation’s top for racial justice and has produced more women Judges than any other in Florida.

In his keynote speech, Crump invoked Benjamin Franklin and Martin Luther King Jr., urging students to challenge injustice daily and use law as an “instrument of good.”