Ashley Moody, Jimmy Patronis urge hurricane prep

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody was in U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis’ district on Friday, and she couldn’t help but remember the long history the former Florida Cabinet members have.

Former Attorney General Moody recalled how Patronis and the rest of the Cabinet were compelled to respond in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Michael, which devastated parts of the Panhandle.

“We are now serving in new roles together,” Moody said. “I don’t know that we would have ever imagined that in 2018, but God moves in mysterious ways sometimes.”

Despite the new roles, she noted some things stay the same, including Friday beginning the peak of hurricane season.

Though Hurricane Erin seems to pose no threat to Florida according to current tracks, Moody noted that between now and mid-October, history tells us 93% of storms that threaten Florida historically do so during “peak hurricane season.”

“Floridians know well the destruction and devastation that a hurricane can inflict upon our communities. Today is the first day of peak hurricane season, and I am urging everyone to make preparations now to ensure their families and homes are ready for a potential strike. When Florida is prepared, we can weather anything that comes our way,” Moody said.

Patronis likewise urged vigilance.

“Floridians know more than anyone how fast tropical storms can develop and intensify. We can replace your stuff, but we can’t replace you. So, do yourself self a favor right now and make a digital record of your home and place important documents in the cloud. Take some time to restock your emergency kit, charge backup batteries, and ensure you have an emergency plan ready to keep your family and pets safe and secure. Don’t wait until it’s too late – prepare now!”

For those who are new to Florida or need reminders, there are ways to prepare for the worst, including knowing evacuation routes and shelter locations and having food and water and supplies on hand.

Patronis noted that many people have recently moved to the Panhandle, and may not be “aware of how to prepare” for hurricanes.