Steve Bannon seen as better presidential bet than Ron DeSantis on Polymarket

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be seen as a longshot for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

And at least on the Polymarket aggregator of prediction platforms, his shot gets longer all the time, with increasingly unlikely candidates elbowing ahead of the man once seen in many quarters as the logical replacement for President Donald Trump.

As of Saturday morning, DeSantis has been faded to just a 3% chance of taking the nomination, putting him below Vice President JD Vance (54%), Secretary of State Marco Rubio (10%), commentator Steve Bannon (4%), and President Donald Trump (4%).

According to POLITICO, Bannon has talked about running for President privately, though he publicly says the idea is “absurd.”

However, Bannon got 12% in this year’s CPAC 2025 straw poll vote, nearly doubling DeSantis’ 7% at the same event.

Polymarket also fades DeSantis when it comes to winning the general election in November 2028, with investors affording him just a 2% chance

While this puts him ahead of tech impresario Elon Musk, a native of South Africa who is constitutionally ineligible to be President, it puts him behind 11 other names, including Vance, Rubio, Trump on the GOP side and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among other Democrats.