August 16, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Steve Bannon seen as better presidential bet than Ron DeSantis on Polymarket
Steve Bannon tried to influence Tampa Bay politics, to little effect. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 16, 20253min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Casey DeSantis’ 2026 odds fall on Kalshi, near a historic low

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody, Jimmy Patronis urge hurricane prep

bannon
America's Governor is facing headwinds for his next campaign, should he run.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be seen as a longshot for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

And at least on the Polymarket aggregator of prediction platforms, his shot gets longer all the time, with increasingly unlikely candidates elbowing ahead of the man once seen in many quarters as the logical replacement for President Donald Trump.

As of Saturday morning, DeSantis has been faded to just a 3% chance of taking the nomination, putting him below Vice President JD Vance (54%), Secretary of State Marco Rubio (10%), commentator Steve Bannon (4%), and President Donald Trump (4%).

According to POLITICO, Bannon has talked about running for President privately, though he publicly says the idea is “absurd.”

However, Bannon got 12% in this year’s CPAC 2025 straw poll vote, nearly doubling DeSantis’ 7% at the same event.

Polymarket also fades DeSantis when it comes to winning the general election in November 2028, with investors affording him just a 2% chance

While this puts him ahead of tech impresario Elon Musk, a native of South Africa who is constitutionally ineligible to be President, it puts him behind 11 other names, including Vance, Rubio, Trump on the GOP side and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among other Democrats.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCasey DeSantis' 2026 odds fall on Kalshi, near a historic low

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories