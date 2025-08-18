Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.18.25

Good Monday morning.

Welcome to the world — Brooks Allan Grissom, the son of Kristen and Mike Grissom (she is at Bascom Communications and Consulting, he is at Buchanan Ingersoll Rooney PC). Brooks was born on Aug. 14 at 10:25 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 7.5 oz. Both Mom and baby are home, healthy and happy.

___

It’s official: Senate Republicans will gather Oct. 14 to designate Jim Boyd as the next Senate President.

A memo from Senate President Ben Albritton set the date for the caucus vote, confirming Boyd as the chamber’s choice to lead in the 2026–28 term.

Boyd, a Bradenton insurance agent by trade, has notably been viewed as the Senate’s resident expert on property insurance, where he steered reforms through turbulent markets. But Albritton, who is poised to leave office after his presidency ends, says Boyd’s leadership extends beyond policy expertise.

“Jim always works to build consensus and has spent countless hours with Senators on both sides of the aisle exploring and talking through ideas to make legislation stronger and bring tough and complex issues across the finish line. When it comes to constituent services, he digs into the details to make sure Floridians are getting the answers they need and expect from our elected leaders,” Albritton said in a memo to Senate Republicans.

Boyd has long been expected to succeed Albritton after the 2026 Election, putting him at the helm a couple of months before the changing of the guard in the Governor’s mansion.

___

I guess it’s time to prepare for Session???

I do not know where the time has gone, but apparently, Summer is coming to an end. The kids are already back at school??? And the House Speaker has laid out the timeline for the 2026 Session, with lawmakers able to start filing legislation for the upcoming Session starting today, according to a memo from the House Speaker’s Office.

I guess it’s time to start prepping for Session. I’m really not ready, but I did notice two legislative food fights (decoupling, school zone cameras) flared up recently.

So I am opening the order book and ready to sell Legislative Session ad packages at the same early-bird rate we did last Session.

— $15K package: Rotated ads on FP; rotated ads in Sunburn; op-ed placement availability; etc.

— $8.5K package: Rotated ads on FP; one week per month; rotated ads in Sunburn; one op-ed placement.

Packages start upon execution and run through Sine Die. PRICES WILL INCREASE ONCE WE ARE IN SESSION. And, again, I am limiting the number of Session advertisers to 15.

Email me at [email protected] if interested.

___

RIP — “Longtime Tampa Bay media icon Rob Lorei dies” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Retired journalist Lorei, a revered figure in West Central Florida media, has died at 70 after a battle with cancer. A founding member of WMNF Community Radio, Lorei served as its news director for decades and hosted the popular show Radioactivity. He was also the long-serving host of WEDU’s Florida This Week for nearly 24 years, where he was known for his balanced and professional moderation of political panels. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, politicians, and listeners, who remember him as a “local legend” and a “voice for the voiceless” who focused on underrepresented stories. Despite a controversial departure from WMNF, his profound impact on local journalism is widely celebrated.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT

Tweet, tweet:

—@StephenM: Graffiti left untouched to scar public spaces is the visual declaration of a society’s surrender. The graffiti is coming down in Washington, D.C..

Tweet, tweet:

—@RonDeSantis: If you compare the music/bands from the last 30 years (1995-2025) to the previous 30 years (1965-1995) it isn’t even close: From 1965-1995 you have the Beatles/Stones/Zepplin/Hendrix era; Elvis was still in the building; the rise of southern rock including Skynrd; epic country from Johnny Cash to Waylon; pop icons like Michael Jackson; mainstream rock bands like U2; metal legends including Metallica/GnR; the start of alternative rock … and so much more. Music from that era has stood — and will continue to stand — the test of time.

—@RogerJStoneJr: To his credit, @stevebousquet has exposed the most unqualified and corrupt Sheriff in the state of Florida, yet fails to call out Governor Ron DeSantis for ignoring three separate state investigations, which have recommended Gregory Tony’s termination.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

ESPN streaming app launches — 3; ’Peacemaker’ season two premieres — 3; Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights begins — 11; FSU/Alabama game — 12; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 15; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 17; NAACP Florida State Conference Convention begins — 17; theatrical release of ’Hamilton’ — 18; the Emmys — 27; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 30; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 31; ’Tulsa King’ season three premieres — 34; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 39; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 43; Taylor Swift’s new album ’The Life of a Showgirl’ drops — 46; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 49; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 49; ’Tron: Ares’ premieres — 53; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season opening day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 64; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 70; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 78; ’Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 95; ’Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 100; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 102; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 107; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 107; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 113; ’Knives Out 3’ premieres — 116; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 121; ’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 123; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 129; Legislative Session begins — 148; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 172; last day of the Regular Session — 207; F1 Miami begins — 256; Untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 277; FIFA World Cup™ begins — 297; ’Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 487; Another untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 487; Tampa Mayoral Election — 561; Jacksonville First Election — 582; Jacksonville General Election — 638; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 656; ’The Batman 2’ premieres — 774; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 851; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1061; U.S. Presidential Election — 1177; ’Avatar 4’ premieres — 1577; ’Avatar 5’ premieres — 2308.





— TOP STORY —

“City Hall insider’s hostile ‘gift’ to Jeremy Matlow stirs Chamber buzz, opens political scars” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — A simmering political feud erupted into a public confrontation at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce conference on Amelia Island, where political operative Drew Jones presented City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Jeremy Matlow with a bag containing knee pads. The incident, which occurred during a break in the proceedings, immediately sent shock waves through the gathering of over 500 business and political leaders, highlighting the deep-seated animosity between Matlow and the city’s business establishment.

Jones confirmed the “gift,” telling the Tallahassee Democrat it was “appropriate” because Matlow, a longtime critic of the Chamber, “should be on his knees asking for forgiveness” now that he is seeking votes for his mayoral run. Matlow also alleged that following the initial exchange, Jones loudly called him a “piece of (expletive).” The confrontation underscores the raw tensions from past election cycles and bitter policy debates.

In a departure from his historically combative social media presence, Matlow responded with restraint, stating his new “kinder” campaign strategy is focused on open conversation. He reported that several Chamber Board members apologized for the incident, which he quickly leveraged in a fundraising appeal for his “campaign for reform.” The Leon County Democratic Party, led by Matlow’s aide, swiftly denounced the stunt as a “crass outburst” and “Trump-like tactics.”

The animosity toward Matlow was not limited to Jones. City Manager Reese Goad, a frequent target of the Commissioner’s criticism, reportedly refused to shake Matlow’s hand at the conference. When asked for comment, Goad cryptically quoted Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” signaling that the divisions within Tallahassee’s leadership run deep.

While Chamber Chair Sha’Ron James declined to comment on specific interactions, the incident has overshadowed the conference’s policy discussions. The raw and personal nature of the confrontation suggests that, as the 2026 Mayoral Race heats up, the battle for control of City Hall will be fiercely contested, with civility remaining a significant casualty.

— STATEWIDE —

—“New revelations about Hope Florida Foundation scandal come to light” via Jim DeFede of CBS News

“Judge’s Florida book ban decision is a ‘total knockout’ in censorship fight, lawyer says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A federal judge has ruled Florida’s 2023 book-banning law unconstitutional, finding it overly broad and a violation of the First Amendment. The successful lawsuit, filed by major publishers, authors and parents, argued that the vague law led to the removal of non-obscene classics based on single sentences without considering the full context. The judge noted this created a “chilling of speech” as educators removed books out of fear. According to an attorney for Penguin Random House, this legal victory won’t automatically restock shelves but shifts momentum against censorship by allowing students, parents or authors to sue noncompliant districts. The state of Florida has stated its intention to appeal the decision, vowing to continue its fight against “inappropriate content.”

“Florida’s immigration enforcement effort adds 800 Fish and Wildlife officers” via Ashley Borja and Bea Lunardini of the Tampa Bay Times — The state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is going to be helping with immigration enforcement. Nearly 90% of the agency’s sworn law enforcement officers — who are generally tasked with search and rescue operations and enforcing boating safety and animal conservation laws — are now certified to assist the federal government, the Commission said. They join officers from several other state agencies that are backing the Donald Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

“Florida GOP forced to remove schlocky Deportation Depot merch” via J.C. Bruce of Tropic Press — Following DeSantis’ announcement of a planned “Deportation Depot” for immigrants, the Republican Party of Florida launched a merchandise line using the name and a logo mimicking Home Depot’s branding. The party sold shirts, hats, and other items without consulting the home improvement company. Home Depot publicly objected, stating it had not approved the use of its logo and was unhappy with the association, especially given the sensitivity of immigration enforcement near its stores. After the company contacted the Florida GOP and the Miami Herald reported on the issue, the party promptly removed the unauthorized merchandise from its online store. The incident mirrored a previous campaign selling “Alligator Alcatraz” items based on another DeSantis moniker.

“Daily Beast roasted for ‘absolutely bonkers’ article defending Florida death row inmates and slamming Ron DeSantis” via Brian Flood of Fox News — The Daily Beast faced widespread backlash for publishing a report claiming DeSantis was “under fire” for executing military veterans on death row. The article, titled “Veterans Beg Ron DeSantis to Stop Killing Them,” was heavily criticized for largely omitting the violent capital crimes — including murder and rape — for which the veterans were sentenced. Critics noted the story failed to mention that one inmate was a serial killer who raped and murdered at least 10 women, a detail later added by a Community Note on social media. The DeSantis administration responded to the controversy by stating, “A simple trick to avoid execution in Florida is to not murder people,” as the story was condemned for its misleading framing.

“Faith leaders rally weekly at Alligator Alcatraz, urge humane treatment for detainees” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — Standing outside Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention facility, Sonia Bichara shared her fiancé’s account of deplorable conditions inside, including worm-infested food and overflowing toilets. During an interfaith vigil, she put an active detainee on speakerphone, who described stifling heat and meager meals to over 100 supporters. State officials deny these claims, asserting that facilities are clean and detainees receive ample services. However, religious leaders and activists leading the ongoing Sunday vigils condemn the site as dehumanizing and immoral. They demand transparency and due process for those held, many of whom, like Bichara’s fiancé, lack serious criminal records and were complying with immigration check-ins before being detained in the controversial facility.

—“Father Frank’s protest and prayer: Alligator Alcatraz Mass opposes immigration crackdown” via Valentina Palm and Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post

“Ana Maria Rodriguez again seeks $20M for son of ex-DCF foster parent who overdosed on mom’s drugs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Doral Sen. Rodriguez isn’t giving up on delivering justice — in the form of $20 million — to a Fort Myers boy who suffered severe brain damage after Florida repeatedly ignored alarming complaints about his drug-addicted mother, who received foster payments from the state. Rodriguez is again filing legislation (SB 4) to compel the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to compensate the boy, called C.C. in state documents, for the lifelong care he needs after overdosing on his mother’s methadone supply. This is the fourth consecutive year she has filed the measure. Each of her prior attempts fell on deaf ears in the Legislature.

“Chassahowitzka River campground to close, could be sold” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — The Chassahowitzka River campground, near crystalline springs favored by manatees in Citrus County, will close Oct. 1, the South Florida Water Management District announced. The state water agency said extensive damage from last year’s hurricanes was to blame, and the property needs to be closed for more assessments. Particularly, storms damaged the front deck and campground store enough to “present a risk to public safety,” the agency said. But the closure could be more than temporary, as the water management district raised the possibility of the 40 acres being sold. “While no final decisions have been made, the evaluation may result in a staff recommendation to the District’s Governing Board to place the campground for sale as surplus,” the statement said. “Any recommendation to sell the campground would involve opportunities for public input and be subject to the Governing Board’s final approval.”

Happening today — The University of Florida Board of Trustees meets: 11 a.m., UF Emerson Alumni Hall, 1938 W University Ave., Gainesville.

Happening today — The VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors Executive Committee will hold a meeting via Zoom: 11:30 a.m., sign up here.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Pam Bondi backs off initial order to take over D.C. police, issues new directive that keeps chief in place” via Ryan J. Reilly, Gary Grumbach and Tim Stelloh of NBC News — Washington, D.C.’s police chief is the force’s top official once again, after the Trump administration rescinded an order that stripped her of power less than a day after U.S. Attorney General Bondi issued it. As part of an agreement struck Friday between attorneys from the Department of Justice and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s office, Drug Enforcement Administration Chief Terry Cole will now be considered Bondi’s “designee,” instead of the emergency police chief, a position Bondi sought in her original order that claimed federal control of the department. The agreement allows Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith to maintain control of the day-to-day operations of her department, while taking orders from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Republican-led states to send hundreds more National Guard troops to D.C.” via Karen DeYoung and Gaya Gupta of The Washington Post — Three Republican-led states, responding to a Trump administration request, said Saturday they will send up to 750 National Guard troops to join 800 already mobilized in D.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he would deploy 200 troops “to stand with President Trump as he works to restore law and order to our nation’s capital.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was sending 150 military police from the state’s National Guard. The Ohio Guard members are expected to arrive in D.C. in the coming days, DeWine said. They followed West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, who said 300 to 400 National Guard troops would be called up.

—“Donald Trump’s masked officers tase delivery man in D.C.” via Sam Stein of The Bulwark

“Trump administration weighing refugee cap of 40,000 with focus on white South Africans” via Ted Hesson of Reuters — Trump’s administration is discussing a refugee admissions cap of around 40,000 for the coming year, with a majority allocated to white South Africans, reflecting a significant shift in the U.S. approach to refugees. Angie Salazar, the top refugee program official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told state-level refugee workers that she expected the cap to be 40,000. The two officials said some 30,000 of the 40,000 spaces would be devoted to Afrikaners, a largely Dutch-descended minority in South Africa that Trump has prioritized for resettlement. Trump’s focus on resettling Afrikaners could upend the precedent around the refugee program, which for decades had bipartisan support.

—” NYC student, 7, and family detained by ICE: ‘Should be getting ready for school’” via Cory McGinnis and Matthew Euzarraga of Fox 8

“Meet the lobbyist fighting against ‘perfectly legal’ corruption in D.C.” via Dave Levinthal of Washingtonian — When Craig Holman first came to, he found himself in George Washington University Hospital hooked up to machines. His ribs, hip, and knee were shattered. His ankle, too. He had suffered from brain bleeding. And still, he couldn’t stop thinking about Trump. For hours and hours, Holman would fixate on the newscasts emanating from the TV above his bed. For 23 years, Holman has been on the front lines working as the government-­affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, the progressive nonprofit founded a half-century ago by Ralph Nader. Between an ongoing explosion of political spending and Trump’s return to the White House, goo-goos are on their back foot, confronting a new crisis almost daily.

“Ashley Moody touts space-related legislation during town hall on Space Coast” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Sen. Moody held a town hall with Space Coast residents and workers to promote her commitments to space program legislation on Capitol Hill. Moody met with residents and employees of L3Harris, a major technology company working with space program projects, in Melbourne to provide updates on her legislative priorities in the nation’s capital. She highlighted priorities she has set for Florida’s space industry and national defense. Moody fielded questions Thursday about Florida’s leadership in those fields and highlighted the Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act, which she helped draft and became law as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that was approved by Congress in July. Moody also outlined her concept of moving the NASA headquarters to the Space Coast itself through her legislation called the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently (CAPE) Canaveral Act.

Happening today — Rep. Kathy Castor will hold a media availability after meeting with Progress Village neighbors about keeping their community affordable as the nation faces high costs of living: 1:15 p.m., Victory AME Church in Progress Village, 5202 S. 86th St., Tampa. RSVP to [email protected].

— ELECTIONS —

“James Uthmeier’s Office arrests marijuana amendment petition gatherer for submitting dead woman’s signature” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier has announced the arrest of a petition gatherer who sought signatures for a pro-marijuana amendment. Investigators say Alexandria Mary Beatrice Tatem filed a petition card purportedly signed this year by Amy Akins, a Florida voter who the state said died on Jan. 10, 2024. Uthmeier’s office said the petition card was submitted to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office. The state will charge Tatem with one count of perjury by false written declaration, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. “We will not tolerate fraud, let alone fraud that undermines the integrity of Florida’s nation-leading election system or uses the names of deceased voters to change our state’s constitution,” Uthmeier said.

“Erica Whitfield adds 22 endorsements, key strategy team to Palm Beach County Commission campaign” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Whitfield’s bid to jump from the Palm Beach County School Board to the County Commission next year is picking up steam with a big influx of backers and a team of seasoned, proven campaign strategists. Just a month after entering the race for the County Commission’s District 2 seat, Whitfield has added 22 notable nods from current and former public servants. “I am humbled and energized by the incredible support our campaign is receiving,” Whitfield said in a statement. “We are building a campaign that is reflective of our community’s strength and diversity, and I am confident that together, we will succeed.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami’s scooter boom fizzles amid Trump’s immigration crusade: ‘If you’re on a moped, they assume you don’t have papers’” via Abel Fernández of El País — The avalanche of scooters and mopeds that flooded Miami was as fleeting as Joe Biden’s temporary protective immigration programs. The small vehicles were trending after the arrival of hundreds of thousands of foreigners from Latin American countries, where in large metropolitan areas like Caracas, Bogotá and Mexico City, mopeds are a popular form of transportation. Now, it’s rare to spot a scooter. The boom went up in smoke at the beginning of the year following the crackdown on immigrants. Driving a moped in Miami “is like having a tattoo on your face. Authorities say, ‘Hey, stop, if you’re driving a moped, you probably don’t have papers,’” says Yonathan Rodríguez, a 40-year-old Venezuelan who has sold parts for the vehicles to local shops for 20 years. “You can see the fear of deportation in the street. You saw so many more mopeds before than you do now.”

“Where are the students? Enrollment drops in new places in Broward schools” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward’s efforts to improve student performance and convert elementary schools into K-8 academies are showing no signs of reversing a decadeslong trend of plummeting enrollment. The school district released preliminary data this past week that shows that enrollment in both district-run and charter schools on Aug. 11, the first day of school, fell by a whopping 9,498 students, from 249,563 to 240,065. On the first day of school last year, enrollment declined by 2,337 from the previous year. Most of this year’s drop comes from traditional district-run schools, which now have 191,507 students, down 8,733 students from a year ago.

What Blaise Ingoglia is reading — “Plantation Mayor proposes city’s first property tax cut in seven years” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal is proposing the city’s first property tax cut in seven years, aiming to provide financial relief for residents while maintaining city services. Sortal’s plan, outlined in his newsletter this week, would reduce the city’s millage rate from 5.8 to 5.7 for the 2025-26 fiscal year. If approved, it would be the lowest rate since 2014. Plantation Council members already approved a 5.8 maximum rate in July, but Sortal’s recommendation has been incorporated into the budget now headed for Council review. “It is clear to me that affordability is a significant challenge,” Sortal said in a statement, adding that his administration thoroughly reviewed the budget to ensure the lower rate would not compromise services.

“Coral Gables Mayor, local radio station ‘amicably’ settle defamation lawsuit” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Actualidad Media Group have reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit that Lago filed over on-air remarks falsely claiming he was under investigation by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. The agreement was reached last week, according to an Aug. 8 filing from former Miami-Dade Chief Circuit Judge Joseph Farina, who stepped in to mediate the dispute in April at the agreement of both parties. A settlement sum wasn’t specified. Lago’s lawsuit sought more than $100,000 in damages. Sources said Actualidad agreed to pay Lago “six figures.” In a joint statement, Lago and Actualidad laid out a brief, agreed-upon timeline for the disputed claim before confirming it has been resolved.

“St. Thomas University renames law school, will launch new Benjamin L. Crump Institute” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two and a half years after renaming its legal academy after renowned civil rights and trial lawyer Crump, St. Thomas University (STU) is returning to its original title and debuting a new justice-focused institute named after him. The private Catholic university recently removed references to the Benjamin L. Crump School of Law on its website and social media accounts, prompting Florida Politics to inquire about the change. Turns out, it was a mutual decision Crump and STU reached to change the school’s name back to the St. Thomas University College of Law and launch the Benjamin L. Crump Institute for Environmental and Societal Law this Fall. Programming at the coming institute, STU said, will be “designed to address pressing societal challenges and to promote justice for all.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Driver of semi in U-turn attempt on Florida’s Turnpike that killed three charged, detained by ICE” via Elainie Barraza of the Orlando Sentinel — Commercial truck driver Harjinder Singh was charged with homicide and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an illegal U-turn that killed three in St. Lucie County, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said. FLHSMV said state troopers responded to a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in St. Lucie County that involved a minivan and a commercial semi-truck and trailer. FLHSMV said it is evident that Singh, the driver of the commercial semi-truck, recklessly attempted to execute a U-turn utilizing an unauthorized location. As a result, three occupants of the minivan involved in the crash are dead, FLHSMV said. State troopers obtained a criminal arrest warrant for Singh for three counts of vehicular homicide.

— LOCAL: TB —

“14 Tampa City Council candidates qualify for District 5 Special Election” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A whopping 14 candidates have qualified for the Tampa City Council Special Election for District 5 to replace the late Gwen Henderson, who died unexpectedly in June. One of the candidates, Jose Vazquez Figueroa, is a write-in candidate, and his name will not appear on the ballot. The others are Audette Bruce, Juawana Colbert, Albert Cooke, Ariel Amirah Danley, Thomas DeGeorge Jr., Darrell Ashley Dudney, Alison Hewitt, Elvis Piggott, Thomas Scott, Fran Tate, Carroll West, Melony Williams and Naya Young. Because Henderson died more than 15 months before her term would have ended, a Special Election is required to fill the remainder of her term. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer scheduled a Special Election to replace Henderson for Sept. 9.

“Adam Anderson’s Sunshine Genetics Act finds a friend in USF” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Anderson is touring the state hyping the Sunshine Genetics Act at premier medical colleges and research institutions. On his third leg of the tour, Anderson is meeting with officials at the University of South Florida, which will be a Sunshine Genetics partner. Anderson ran a bill (HB 907) this year, which DeSantis signed in June, establishing the Sunshine Genetics Act. The Act greenlights pediatric rare disease research expansion and positions Florida as a national leader. It also established the Sunshine Genetics Pilot Program with $3 million in initial funding, laying the foundation for a new $100 billion genomic medicine industry in the state.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Council Committee deletes money for State of Jax site unveiled by Mayor Donna Deegan” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — One week after Mayor Deegan unveiled the “State of Jax” online site, the City Council Finance Committee voted to kill it as one opponent called it a “diversity, equity and inclusion” project that divides the city. State of Jax uses data from the U.S. Census bureau and other sources to compare Jacksonville with other cities on economic, health and education measures. The site also shows how different areas of Jacksonville stack up based on City Council districts, and it will eventually drill down further by ZIP codes and neighborhood-level census tracts. Deegan said during the Aug. 5 unveiling of the site, the data will help city leaders understand “the reality that we are dealing with, so let’s in fact deal with it.”

“Finance Committee cuts $1.9 million from Deegan’s budget for Meals on Wheels” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — City Council’s Finance Committee cut $1.9 million from Deegan’s proposed budget for Meals on Wheels. This reduction would roll back a recent jump in the number of homebound seniors getting hot meals delivered to them. Deegan proposed spending $2.37 million on Meals on Wheels. The Finance Committee decided on $468,000. At the lower funding level, many seniors currently served by Meals on Wheels in Jacksonville will lose access to it. Deegan said the funding level set by the Finance Committee would triple the number of seniors on the waiting list. “Jacksonville is strongest when we take care of each other, and this shortsighted and cruel decision takes us in the wrong direction,” she said.

“Tallahassee’s CB Lorch challenges Rick Minor for District three seat” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — While all eyes have been focused on the political battleground at City Hall, a single newcomer has now entered the ring for a chance at one of the four seats up for re-election in the Leon County Commission. Lorch, a local videographer and longtime Tallahasseean, is running for Leon County Commission District 3, which Minor currently holds. “It starts with, you know, what I fundamentally feel like is the role of elected officials, which is not a career or a job. It is something you do to serve the community,” Lorch said. “It was just never the right time, and I felt like now was the right time.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Joe Gruters taunts Jerry Demings about potential run for Governor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Demings hasn’t announced whether he is running for Governor yet. But he already has the attention of the incoming head of the Republican National Committee (RNC). State Sen. Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, said he would celebrate if the Orlando Democrat made a run for Florida Governor. “A Jerry Demings candidacy would be a dream for Florida Republicans,” Gruters said. “His spouse just lost by an embarrassing 16 points on a statewide ballot, and his humiliating cave on the wildly popular ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ shows he doesn’t have the backbone to lead a state like Florida.”

— TOP OPINION —

“This world-renowned negotiator says Trump’s secret weapon is empathy” via David Marchese of The New York Times — Chris Voss, a former FBI lead international kidnapping negotiator, views Trump’s dealmaking through the lens of “tactical empathy,” a strategy focused on understanding an opponent’s perspective without necessarily agreeing with it. Voss finds it “hard to get a solid gauge on him” because public rhetoric often contrasts with private outcomes. “He appears publicly to be a blunt object, and then in person he seems to make deals,” Voss observes, pointing to agreements with leaders like Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelenskyy after initial public friction.

Voss suggests Trump possesses an instinctual grasp of emotional intelligence that doesn’t translate through the media, which he believes is key to his successes, particularly in the Middle East. “I am blown away at the magic he’s working in the Middle East, taking chances that no other American President would have ever stepped into,” Voss states, citing the Abraham Accords and recent actions regarding Syria. He argues these moves demonstrate a “highly evolved understanding of how other people see things.”

When questioned about empathy in controversial areas like immigration, Voss acknowledges the complexity. “I don’t think he is oblivious to how people see things, and to lack empathy is to be oblivious. Now, what decisions cause you to make is a whole separate issue,” he explains, separating the skill of understanding from the subsequent policy actions. Voss avoids a direct opinion on ICE’s methods, saying, “I’m not in a position to be able to offer an informed opinion on it.”

Regarding the “TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out” acronym used by detractors, Voss views it as a tactic by opponents who “know it’s getting under his skin.” He believes Trump is highly aware of such perceptions and can learn to counter them over time. “If you hit somebody two or three times … eventually they’re going to go: ‘Ah, you’re trying that on me again. It used to work. Sorry, not anymore. You taught me a lesson. I learned it.’”

Ultimately, when asked directly if Trump is a good negotiator, Voss’ assessment is positive, rooted in tangible results. “He’s operating extremely effectively in the Middle East in a way that no other President has,” he concludes.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump is right that D.C. has a serious crime problem” via Charles Fain Lehman of The Atlantic — Trump announced a federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s police force to combat what he termed “crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor,” a move Mayor Muriel Bowser dismissed as fearmongering. The reality is more complex; while recent data shows a significant decline in murders and carjackings, D.C.’s homicide rate remains dramatically higher than a decade ago and far exceeds that of cities like New York and Chicago. The author notes that violence is hyperconcentrated within specific neighborhoods and among a small number of offenders. Ultimately, the article argues that the political fight matters less than implementing a focused strategy that targets the specific people and places driving the city’s long-standing and profound violence problem.

“What makes ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ un-American” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — A few weeks ago, my car battery gave up the ghost while running errands on a blistering Florida day, and a nice man from the roadside-assistance service rushed in with a replacement. As the two of us chatted, I noticed his accent and inquired where he was from. “Libya,” he said. I asked if he didn’t mind telling me what brought him to America. He took a deep breath and then explained that he’d recently been rethinking the answer to that question — the one he’d given his children for decades. “We left because of Muammar Gaddafi,” he began. “He did awful things to people. And I always told my children: The one thing you could be sure of about America was that it would never just take people or make them disappear. Now, well …”

“Floridians hate the idea of a bear hunt. The FWC doesn’t care” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — The stench of a wrongful decision was palpable as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a statewide bear massacre, ignoring massive public outcry. The hunt’s cruel rules, permitting inhumane tactics like baiting and using dogs, expose the truth: this is not wildlife management but a sanctioned slaughter for blood sport. Lacking any recent population data, the Commission disregarded compelling arguments and instead blamed bears for encounters caused by unchecked development destroying their habitat. This prospective carnage is a gruesome exercise in cruelty, a complete betrayal of the FWC’s duty to protect the very animals it has now condemned to a senseless death for sport.

“Too much airport turbulence in Pembroke Pines” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — And the Fort Lauderdale News ran a news story calling North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines “a nuisance.” City officials asked the federal government to move the airport or abandon it after a pilot crash-landed his plane to avoid hitting children in a nearby playground. The date: May 15, 1962. Today, North Perry is busier than ever, and it’s just as dangerous. For six decades, Pembroke Pines and North Perry have shared an increasingly tense and uneasy coexistence. A dairy farm that became a World War II Navy training field, it grew dramatically, as did the surrounding area, with houses, churches, shopping centers and ball fields. Fatal accidents, crash landings and close calls are part of North Perry’s history, with 41 major incidents in the past five years. It’s what one might expect from the busiest airport of its kind in Florida. Safety concerns took on renewed urgency after a Cessna crashed into a tree and burst into flames within feet of nearby homes on July 13, about a mile short of the runway.

“The authenticity drought” via Benjamin Kirby of Sun Shine Republic — Democrats have a serious authenticity problem. They’ve forgotten how to say what they actually think, calculating instead what they are supposed to say to survive an interview, and this disconnect is why they keep losing. This same plague of inauthenticity is what makes the rise of AI so troubling. Beyond being an environmental disaster that threatens real jobs, AI creations are inherently fake, unnatural, and lack any genuine creative spark. The solution for both politics and technology is the same: embrace what is real. Politicians need to have authentic moments with voters, and as a society, we must refuse to outsource our hope and imagination to algorithms. Whether it’s politics or cat videos, too much is at stake.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“New bay scallop season opens for Panhandle counties” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — While Summer is winding down, new waters for scalloping are opening up in the Panhandle area to round out the season. The “Gulf County Zone” scalloping season opened this weekend. It’s for recreational enthusiasts who like to harvest bay scallops. And the latest scallop season will last until Sept. 24, into the first few days of Fall. The area of harvesting scallops includes all state waters from Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. While recreational harvests of scallops are in season, there are limits. “The daily bag limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel per day,” said a press release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to John Dowless, Bob Poe, and our friend Noah Pransky.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.