Ashley Moody touts space-related legislation during town hall on Space Coast

Sen. Ashley Moody held a town hall with Space Coast residents and workers to promote her commitments to space program legislation on Capitol Hill.

Moody met with residents and employees of L3Harris, a major technology company working with space program projects, in Melbourne to provide updates to her legislative priorities in the nation’s capital. She highlighted priorities she has set for Florida’s space industry and national defense.

Moody fielded questions Thursday about Florida’s leadership in those fields and highlighted the Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act which she helped draft and became law as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that was approved by Congress in July. Moody also outlined her concept of making moving NASA headquarters to the Space Coast itself through her legislation called the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently (CAPE) Canaveral Act.

“Florida’s space industry is fueling our economy and bolstering our national defense. I am happy to report a few recent legislative victories that I was able to help achieve, like my Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act, that will ensure Florida and the U.S. remain leaders in space exploration and innovation,” Moody said.

“Since being sworn into the Senate, supporting our Space Coast has been a priority of mine, and I enjoyed speaking about our legislative priorities in this field with employees of L3Harris today.”

The Secure U.S. Leadership Space Act is designed to ensure that the Sunshine State and the United States remain at the forefront of space exploration and innovation. It elevates the level of spaceports to the level of other transportation hubs such as seaports and airports.

The CAPE Act seeks to land NASA headquarters to the East-Central Florida stretch of the coast where Moody believes is a natural fit for the central operations given all the launch activity in Brevard County. NASA’s headquarters is currently located in Washington, D.C.