Migrant driving semi tractor trailer truck that killed 3 in St. Lucie County was in U.S. illegally

A man at the wheel of a semi-tractor-trailer truck involved in an accident that killed three people on the Florida Turnpike turns out to be a migrant who entered the U.S. illegally.

The wreck happened Aug. 12 in a portion of the turnpike in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the truck was attempting to make a U-turn in an unauthorized area of the turnpike. When the semi-truck entered the U-turn, it collided with a minivan carrying several passengers. Three people inside the van were killed in the accident.

The driver of the truck, Harjinder Singh, survived and was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. FHP and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) officials said Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 through Mexico.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports the deadly wreck happened about 3 p.m. Aug. 12 on the turnpike in the northern area of St. Lucie County near mile marker 171. Singh was driving a 2024 International tractor-trailer rig. Singh traveled over the northbound travel lanes and collided with the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that was also heading north, and the van was wedged under the trailer of the rig.

“The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal”, said FHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever.

“Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars.”

Officials said they believe Singh was able to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License in California. FHP troopers also filed a detainer against Singh through an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program.

ICE officials assisted Florida law enforcement in determining how and when Singh entered the U.S. illegally.