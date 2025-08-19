Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.19.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Florida State University will give a final send-off this afternoon to former university President John Thrasher, who died earlier this year at the age of 81.

The event is slated for Tuesday at the historic Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Doors will open at noon and parking will be available in the lots adjacent to the Westcott Building. Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited to attend.

Thrasher served as FSU’s president from 2014 to 2021, the final stretch of a distinguished career in law, education and public service — he was a decorated U.S. Army veteran, a co-founder of now-top lobbying firm The Southern Group, a state Senator and a state House Speaker.

During his tenure as Florida State president, FSU earned its first Top 20 ranking among U.S. public universities and he additionally led a successful $1.16 billion fundraising campaign, which fueled significant strides in academic excellence, student success, and research at the school.

In recognition of his significant impact, Thrasher was named President Emeritus following his retirement. FSU has set up an online memorial with information about Thrasher’s life and legacy at thrasherlegacy.fsu.edu.

___

Nationally recognized law firm Holtzman Vogel is welcoming attorney Elizabeth Price Foley to the firm as a Partner in its Washington and Miami offices.

Foley brings extensive experience litigating constitutional and individual rights issues, including limits on government and administrative power and federalism-based challenges. Before joining Holtzman Vogel, she worked at an AmLaw 100 firm, a constitutional law boutique, and served as Executive Director of the Florida Chapter of the Institute for Justice.

“Elizabeth is the perfect fit for our growing team of extraordinary lawyers in Miami and D.C.,” said Jill Holtzman Vogel, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner. “She brings a breadth of legal knowledge and is widely respected in the legal community as a scholar and author. Her specialization in constitutional and appellate law further strengthens the firm’s ability to serve our clients in Florida and nationally.”

In addition to her courtroom experience, Foley is a tenured law professor at Florida International University with more than 20 years of teaching experience. She frequently writes op-eds that run in national outlets and testifies before Congress on issues such as legislative standing, subpoena power, lawfare and the President’s duty to execute the law faithfully. Her three constitutional law books have been published by the Yale, Harvard and Cambridge University presses.

Foley clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and earned a master of laws degree from Harvard, a law degree from the University of Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University.

Foley will be based in Holtzman Vogel’s Miami office, which recently expanded into a 6,415-square-foot space at the landmark Ryder Colonnade building in Coral Gables.

___

Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Rep. Joe Casello, who died July 18 at the age of 73.

A Democrat from Boynton Beach, Casello represented House District 90 in Palm Beach County from 2018 until his death last month following a massive heart attack from which there was little hope he would recover. He was 73.

Casello spent more than three decades as a firefighter in Worcester, Massachusetts, before retiring to Florida, where he launched a second career in public service. He served five years on the Boynton Beach City Commission before his election to the state House.

DeSantis’ order lowers flags at the Capitol, Palm Beach County facilities and Boynton Beach buildings.

The order marks DeSantis’ first public acknowledgement of Casello’s death and follows criticism of the Governor, who wasted little time ordering the same action following the more recent death of Hulk Hogan, a fellow Republican. It also comes 26 days after the Governor called a Special Election to replace Casello.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealJakeRoe: (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy is a genius. He started his 1v1 meeting with (Donald) Trump by thanking Melania Trump for sending (Vladimir) Putin a letter asking for Ukraine’s children to be returned. Zelenskyy then gave Trump a letter for his wife from the First Lady of Ukraine. Trump was pretty mild after that.

—@3YearLetterman: (Dan) Bongino need only look to college football for guidance on what it means to have a “co-coordinator” brought in alongside you

—@SteveSchale: The 30-year-old political hack version of me would have loved ending VBM since the Florida GOP basically invented VBM (this is a legitimate compliment – it was a remarkably effective program they built) and was absolutely kicking our ass with it.

—@AlexAndradeFL: In 2026, when I look back at my time in public office, one of the things for which I think I’ll be most grateful is having never spoken about myself in the 3rd person.

— TOP STORY —

“With exactly one year before gubernatorial Primary, Byron Donalds is clear front-runner” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — One year before the Primary, the 2026 Republican race for Florida Governor appears all but decided, with U.S. Rep. Donalds establishing a commanding lead fueled by a key endorsement from Trump, a massive fundraising haul and dominant polling numbers.

Donalds’ formidable position is a direct result of his unwavering loyalty to Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, which earned him a coveted early endorsement in February. That presidential seal of approval immediately translated into a fundraising juggernaut, with Donalds amassing over $20 million in less than four months — exceeding what DeSantis raised during his entire 2018 Primary campaign.

Recent polling underscores the Congressman’s advantage. A St. Pete Polls survey places Donalds at 44% among likely GOP Primary voters. At the same time, potential rivals like Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and new Lt. Gov. Jay Collins languish in the single digits. This gives Donalds a nearly insurmountable head start in the nascent race.

The emerging consensus around Donalds comes despite reservations from DeSantis, who has actively sought an alternative candidate. His initial hopes of positioning First Lady Casey DeSantis for a run were reportedly scuttled by the “Hope Florida” controversy, forcing recalibration. The Governor’s machine is now seen as backing Collins, who faces an enormous polling deficit.

While a year remains a long time in politics, any challenger faces a staggering deficit in polling, funding, and the absence of Trump’s crucial endorsement. This reality is cementing the perception among Florida political insiders that the state’s next GOP gubernatorial Primary was over before it truly started.

—STATEWIDE—

“The net tightens around key figures in the Hope Florida scandal” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — In September 2024, as election season began, the DeSantis administration rapidly diverted $10 million from a $67 million Medicaid overbilling settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation, a charity linked to the First Lady. Public records reveal this plan was devised just one day after a briefing on the settlement offer from Centene Corp. The foundation then funneled the funds through two dark-money nonprofits to an anti-marijuana political committee controlled by DeSantis’ then-chief of staff, James Uthmeier. This transaction, which occurred after the settlement languished for years, coincided with the administration’s campaign against a marijuana legalization amendment. An independent state attorney has now launched an investigation into what appears to be a conversion of public money for political purposes.

“Florida’s new ‘Deportation Depot’ immigrant detention center stirs fears among neighbors” via Sara-James Ranta of Fresh Take Florida — Lucy Johnson didn’t know a shuttered prison down the road would soon hold as many as 2,000 immigrant detainees until a reporter told her. Standing under her carport as ribs sizzled on the grill and her four children played in the yard, she said her concern wasn’t politics — it was safety. “I know I live right by these prisons already, and it’s been scary from the start, but that’s a whole different level to me,” Johnson said. Johnson’s is among families living nearest to the Baker Correctional Institution’s barbed-wire fences — a defunct men’s state prison set to become the state’s newest immigration detention center. “Why here?” asked Sharon Cason, 76, who has lived in Sanderson since 1996.

—“Homeland Security, Ron DeSantis rail about illegal immigrant following deadly crash” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Appeals court upholds law requiring “SEXUAL PREDATOR” on Florida licenses — A Florida appeals court has upheld the state law requiring “SEXUAL PREDATOR” to be printed on driver’s licenses of convicted offenders. The law, first pushed by Sen. Lauren Book through her role as founder and CEO of Lauren’s Kids, was designed to give law enforcement and the public quick, at-a-glance information about the most violent predators. Book, a survivor of child sexual abuse, said: “This law was never about punishment — it is about prevention and protection. Communities deserve the ability to identify these dangerous individuals as a safety tool. Today’s ruling affirms the importance of standing up for survivors, holding predators accountable and putting public safety first.”

“Property tax debate heats up as DeSantis eyes big cuts” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis, in recent months, has zeroed in on local governments throughout the state, criticizing some for approving large increases in property taxes in recent years as home values have risen. “What happens is your property gets assessed higher and higher. It’s an unrealized gain. You haven’t sold it for that much; they’re just telling you it’s worth that much,” DeSantis said Aug. 12 at an event in Tampa. “And guess what happens when the market corrects – which it inevitably does? Do they rush in to assess your property at a lower level? Not that I’m aware of. So, it’s a one-way ratchet, and you basically get stuck paying higher taxes.”

“Economists: Medicaid spending higher than budgeted but enrollment lower than anticipated” via Christine Sexton of the Florida Phoenix — Legislators may have shortchanged the state Medicaid program in the just-passed budget, projections from the state’s top economists show. And Medicaid funding problems may only increase in Fiscal Year 2026-27. Members of the Social Services Estimating Conference predict Medicaid expenditures for Fiscal Year 2025-26 will exceed appropriations by $510.7 million, according to recently published data. “Most importantly, the current-year estimate produces a General Revenue deficit of $125.5 million relative to the appropriated level,” economists wrote in a summary. Payments to the Medicaid managed-care plans that are contracted to provide long-term care services to the poor, the elderly, and the disabled are a driving force behind the shortfall.

“Unemployment figure holds steady at 3.7% for fourth straight month” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s unemployment rate has now held steady for four months straight. FloridaCommerce, the state’s business development bureau, released the jobless figures for July, showing the unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.7%. That number has been the same since April. But the July figure is up in the year-over-year comparison. July 2024 saw an unemployment rate of 3.4%, 0.3 percentage points lower than the current rate. Indeed, every month this year has had a higher rate than last year. The July figure accounts for about 417,000 Floridians who are out of a job. That’s out of an entire estimated workforce in the state of about 11.19 million people. July also saw an expansion of nonagricultural employment by about 7,300 workers compared to June. That was a gain of about 134,000 people in the annual comparison.

“Florida’s Hometown Heroes Housing Program expected to reopen today with $50M in funding” via Florida Politics — Starting today, first-time homebuyers across Florida can begin the process of accessing assistance through the Hometown Heroes Housing Program, a state-funded initiative offering zero-interest loans to help cover down payments and closing costs. Backed by $50 million in state funding through the Live Local Act, the program is designed to help essential workers and other eligible Floridians achieve homeownership in the communities they serve. “The typical homeowner has a net worth nearly 40 times that of someone who rents. That’s the opportunity this program helps Floridians unlock,” said Tim Weisheyer, 2025 president of Florida Realtors.

“Florida agricultural officials invoke protections for more than 500 acres of farm land” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — More than 500 new acres of agricultural land in North Florida are being preserved and protected from development by the state. Agriculture Commissioner Simpson announced that his agency has implemented a land preservation plan for 540 acres of farmland in Flagler and Putnam counties. The protection of that agricultural property is being implemented through Florida’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP). The land and easements are part of the Singleton Family Farms property, a multigenerational farming operation. “Protecting working farms like Singleton Family Farms ensures that Florida’s agricultural heritage remains strong,” Simpson said. “This easement supports a family that has invested generations into feeding our state, while also safeguarding critical land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. It’s a win for agriculture, a win for conservation, and a win for Florida’s future.”

“Another new home insurance company gets Florida permit. This makes 15 since reforms were enacted.” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — Suddenly, insurance companies seem to be falling out of the sky in Florida. Another new company would be the 15th since lawmakers enacted reforms in 2022 and 2023 to quell litigation costs — has been permitted by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and will begin to sell homeowner insurance in the state if the company’s application for a Certificate of Authority is approved. Vision Insurance Exchange, headquartered in Cape Coral, plans to begin operating in November. The company will offer coverage to homeowners in every Florida county except Monroe, where the Florida Keys are located. The new company will build its initial book of business by participating in efforts to depopulate state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Company. It will offer all-perils home and condo insurance policies as well as dwelling/fire policies to Citizens customers.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy dresses up for Donald Trump, five months after disastrous February encounter” via Cleve R. Wootson Jr. of The Washington Post — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy showed up at the Oval Office on Monday wearing a black jacket and a black collared shirt, having apparently gotten the message during his last trip to D.C., in February, when Trump mocked his clothing choice before their meeting imploded. Zelenskyy has donned military-style garb since the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country in 2022, often wearing a green T-shirt or black sweater emblazoned with the Ukrainian coat of arms, a show of solidarity with front-line troops. His style has wavered little in the years since, whether he is meeting with world leaders or injured troops.

“Trump pledges effort to eliminate mail-in voting” via Nicole Markus of POLITICO — Trump railed against mail-in voting and vowed to “lead a movement” to eliminate the practice ahead of the 2026 Midterms. “ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS.” Trump has for years opposed mail-in ballots, insisting that they played a role in voter fraud he baselessly claims cost him the 2020 Presidential Election. The President indicated he would sign an executive order to assist with the effort to roll back mail-in voting. He also said he would target voting machines, favoring watermark paper for ballots instead.

“Pam Bondi, Kash Patel tap Missouri AG as additional FBI co-deputy director alongside Dan Bongino” via Brooke Singman of Fox News — Bondi and FBI Director Patel are bringing on Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as an additional deputy director of the bureau. Bailey will serve as a co-deputy director, alongside deputy director Bongino. “I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-deputy director of the FBI,” Bondi said. “He has served as a distinguished state Attorney General and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service. His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission.”

“Bondi’s power play” via Ruth Marcus of The New Yorker — As Attorney General, Bondi has emerged as a resolute and effective force, dedicated to implementing Trump’s agenda. Characterized by supporters as a staunchly loyal leader, she has aggressively reshaped the Justice Department by reversing prior policies and removing personnel perceived as unaligned with the new administration. A former prosecutor, Bondi brings a tactical and unwavering approach to her role, vigorously defending the President’s most ambitious policies. While navigating some internal controversies, she has maintained the President’s firm backing and is seen by allies as a transformative figure who has successfully harnessed the department to enact the administration’s vision, making her, in their view, the Attorney General Trump always wanted.

“Justice Department to begin giving Congress files from Jeffrey Epstein investigation, lawmaker says” via The Associated Press — The Justice Department has agreed to provide Congress with documents from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation, temporarily averting a separation of powers clash. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer announced that the records will be turned over starting Friday, following a subpoena his Committee issued earlier this month. This move reverses the DOJ’s recent stance against releasing more files, a decision that had put the Trump administration on the defensive amid conspiracy theories. Comer praised the administration’s “commitment to transparency” but noted the process would take time to allow for the redaction of victim identities. The Committee’s broad inquiry also includes subpoenas to prominent figures like former President Bill Clinton.

— ELECTIONS —

“Here’s how redistricting push may spell trouble for South Florida Democrats” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — South Florida is the focus as DeSantis and state Republicans attempt to deliver on demands from Trump and his allies that states controlled by his party reconfigure congressional districts in ways to get more Republicans and fewer Democrats elected to Congress. Making the state’s congressional delegation even more Republican red naturally means focusing on South Florida, because it’s home to five of the state’s eight remaining Democrats in Congress. The Republican efforts also could make re-election more difficult for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Broward, the senior Democrat in the Florida delegation, and for U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, the veteran Palm Beach County Democrat. It could be especially problematic for U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

—“Redistricting could cost blue Central Florida a Democratic Congressional seat” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel

“Brian Nathan raises five figures in 48 hours to run for Jay Collins’ Senate seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Nathan, the first Democrat in the running for now-Lt. Gov. Collins’ old Senate seat, is rapidly raising cash. The Tampa Democrat says he has collected “five figures” — more than $10,000 — for his run in Senate District 14. He did so within 48 hours of announcing his candidacy, days after Collins’ appointment to statewide office. “We’re building a people-powered campaign,” Nathan said. “Every donation, every social share, and every volunteer signup sends a strong message: working families are ready for a voice in Tallahassee that fights for them.” While the campaign did not release details on the donations, and won’t need to do so until after September, an announcement from the campaign said the funds come primarily from small-dollar donations and “shares from union members, veterans and working families.”

“Adam Brandon launches campaign for Jacksonville City Council” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Brandon, who briefly explored a run for Florida House in 2022 before redistricting changed the map, will run to succeed fellow Republican Michael Boylan on the Jacksonville City Council. Boylan will be term-limited out of the Southside seat in 2027, and Brandon is thus far the first candidate to file. He says he’s “running to restore common sense to City Hall and protect our quality of life in District 6.” “Jacksonville families need a relentless advocate to tackle rising prices, support public safety, and ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely. As a Navy Commander, I’ve prosecuted terrorists in Iraq, led Sailors and Marines, and served in a wide range of community organizations to deliver results. At City Hall, I’ll bring the same discipline, accountability, and common sense I’ve lived by my entire career,” he added.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis appoints Mike Caruso as Palm Beach County Clerk” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — DeSantis is selecting a strong ally in the House to serve as Palm Beach County’s next Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. DeSantis has named Republican Rep. Caruso of Delray Beach to take over the role that former Sen. Joe Abruzzo recently vacated. County Commissioners chose Abruzzo to serve as County Administrator after former Administrator Verdenia Baker retired. Caruso, a certified public accountant, first won election to his South Florida House seat in 2018. Amid the recent split between DeSantis and the Legislature, Caruso has aligned with the Governor, often criticizing House Speaker Daniel Perez, with whom DeSantis has feuded during much of this year.

“Florida DOGE visits Palm Beach County offices to review government spending” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) officials visited Palm Beach County offices Monday to scrutinize the county’s nearly $9 billion budget for “wasteful” spending. Mayor Maria Marino welcomed the review, stating an objective outside perspective could identify inefficiencies. The DOGE initiative, led by CFO Blaise Ingoglia and DeSantis, has been reviewing spending across the state, including in areas like environmental goals, homeless services, and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. In anticipation, the county provided documents justifying budget growth, citing new construction and the high cost of living. County leaders emphasized their commitment to smart government, aiming to ensure every tax dollar delivers maximum impact without cutting essential services for residents.

“State will remove LGBTQ+ pride intersections if Delray Beach, Key West don’t do it themselves” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The reprieve for Delray Beach’s LGBTQ+ pride intersection didn’t last long. The Southeast Florida district secretary of the state Department of Transportation ordered City Manager Terrence Moore to have the Pride intersection removed by Sept. 3. If the city doesn’t comply, district secretary Steven C. Braun wrote, the state will remove the intersection however it sees fit, with no further notice, and bill the city for the cost. Braun said the city can avoid the costs of state removal by removing the markings and “notify(ing) the Department of compliance immediately.” And he warned: “Any additional violations by the City of Delray Beach shall be cause for the immediate withholding of state funds.

“Judge rejects bid to dismiss West Palm Beach officer’s criminal case after fatal Boynton pursuit” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Judge denied a motion to dismiss one of seven criminal cases against the West Palm Beach police officers involved in a fatal Boynton Beach pursuit, rejecting a defense argument that the officer’s conduct was not criminal. Former West Palm Beach Officer William Loayza is charged with official misconduct, a third-degree felony. Palm Beach County prosecutors say he and six other officers failed to report the July 2024 high-speed chase that ended when the man they were pursuing crashed into a mother and daughter, killing them both. The officers then left the scene and returned to West Palm Beach without checking on the occupants of the car, writing a police report, or notifying emergency services.

“Communications union backs ‘proven advocate’ Laura Dominguez for Miami Beach Commission re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A local union representing members of the communications and information industries is getting behind Miami Beach Commissioner Dominguez’s re-election bid for the Miami Beach City Commission. Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 3178 announced its endorsement of Dominguez this week, adding to several other labor groups backing her. “Commissioner Laura Dominguez is a proven advocate for Miami Beach workers, consistently championing policies that uplift working families and strengthen our community,” CWA Local 3178 President Osvaldo Garcia Jr. said in a statement. “Our members are proud to endorse her re-election and eager to stand alongside her as she continues fighting for fair, worker-focused policies and solutions for Miami Beach.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Astatula to appoint two new Town Council members with no contest” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — Astatula residents Kim Hanawalt and Susan Richert will be appointed to the Astatula Town Council as they were the only two candidates to submit packets and qualify by Friday’s deadline. According to Town Clerk Jennifer Tucker, there will be no need to hold an election in November, as the two women will fill the available seats for Seats 1 and 2 on the Council. Hanawalt, 65, is a former loan officer who retired in December 2022 after 37 years in the mortgage industry and Reichert, 73, is retired. The two new Council members will be joining a town government that recently placed a 12-month moratorium on annexations and residential developments, with select ongoing projects like Astatula Reserve exempt from the pause.

“New Smyrna Beach firefighters demand higher pay as current contract nears end” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — With their current contract set to expire soon, New Smyrna Beach firefighters are demanding that a new deal with the city include higher pay, as many are seeking employment elsewhere. Several firefighters attended the City Commission’s Aug. 12 meeting to voice concern over the lack of an agreement with the city as the current contract’s Sept. 30 expiration date nears. During public participation, firefighters raised concerns about several issues, including the fact that more than 30% of the Department’s force is actively seeking employment elsewhere; the increasing public need for their services as the city grows; and the physical and emotional toll they and their families have to bear while living paycheck to paycheck.

“UCF opens new nursing building to help fix Florida’s nursing shortage” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of Central Florida’s new nursing building is officially open in Lake Nona as elected leaders gathered to celebrate the $72 million expansion to help the school graduate 150 more licensed nurses every year. UCF’s Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion is a 90,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will help the state grapple with a nursing shortage, school officials said. The space includes classrooms, study areas and high-tech simulation labs. “The Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion is a powerful example of what is possible when vision, community, and partnership come together. Built with the generous support of state leaders, donors, and health care champions, this facility will help strengthen Florida’s nursing talent pipeline in ways that make communities across our state healthier,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Affiliate of Russian national accused of voter fraud to be deposed” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A foreign national is expected to discuss her actions after being accused of submitting 132 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in February and March 2023. Inna Kuznietsova will be deposed Monday at 1 p.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown Tampa over her role in a voter fraud scheme prosecutors say was overseen by two conspirators in 2023. The deposition is part of sentencing proceedings against Dmitry Shushlebin, who pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to submit fraudulent voter registrations and four counts of submitting fraudulent voter registrations. Other charges include making false statements, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

“Net loss: Where is Janet Echelman’s ‘Bending Arc’?” via Bill DeYoung — The billowing St. Pete Pier sculpture was removed ‘for assessment and repair’ in February. Six months after artist Echelman’s “floating sculpture” at the St. Pete Pier was taken down by the City for “assessment and repair,” it remains locked away and out of public view. Hurricanes Debbie, Helene and Milton caused significant damage to the 424-foot Bending Arc, which had been installed in 2020. Rising 76 feet off the ground on steel pylons, the artwork was paid for with $1.5 million in private donations. In December, while the billowing blue-and-white net-like piece was still hanging and sagging in places, the City of St. Petersburg commissioned Stantec Engineering to examine it using crane-mounted cameras. The Stantec report concluded that the hanging net was improperly attached with short “cross seizing ties” to the “cover net,” a series of double-braided tensioned ropes. Going back to the blueprints, Stantec engineers also discovered the use of a substandard variety of enforced rope to “lash” the layers together.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“UF Trustees aren’t ready to name an interim president yet as big decision looms” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — University of Florida leaders are still looking for an interim president after their previous top choice to run the school was shot down by the state. As soon as Trustees find a candidate, the Board will schedule an in-person meeting to interview that person and decide on the hiring, UF Trustee Chair Mori Hosseini said. “This has been a focus over the past few months, and I have taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to this responsibility,” Hosseini said. Some past critics are calling on UF to conduct its search in the open. A Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law that keeps candidates secret during a university presidential search, making those names exempt from Florida public record laws. Only the finalists are public.

—”As UF keeps looking for next president, Santa Ono lands a new job” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times

“Florida First Amendment clash: State threatens School Board after Chair’s Hulk Hogan post” via Stephany Matat of USA Today Network — A Sunshine State School Board Chair’s callous remarks about a dead professional wrestler have ignited the latest First Amendment flashpoint in Florida. Alachua County’s School Board reviewed its newly adopted public comment rules in its Aug. 13 workshop meeting, essentially getting a free speech refresher course on what is and is not allowable conduct in meetings and on social media. This follows outrage from state officials about a July 31 School Board meeting, where a public commenter was nearly removed from a meeting after insulting School Board Chair Sarah Rockwell.

“Attorney calls for Sunshine Law investigation into Jacksonville City Council President, two other members” via Tarik Minor of News4Jax — Attorney Leslie Jean-Bart submitted a formal request asking State Attorney Melissa Nelson to investigate Council President Kevin Carrico, Council member Mike Gay, and Council member Ron Salem over alleged private discussions about public matters — conversations that may have occurred outside of the public eye. Jean-Bart, who also serves as President of the Democratic Black Caucus for Duval County, had already requested an investigation last week over a series of text messages between the Council members during an Aug. 4 Neighborhoods Committee meeting. The messages reportedly involved discussions about pending amendment bills — a potential breach of Florida’s Sunshine Law, which prohibits elected officials from discussing public business in private.

“Duval School Board may vote Sept. 2 on selling Southbank offices, buying new Baymeadows site” via Steve Patterson, David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Duval County’s School Board could vote Sept. 2 on a plan to sell the school district’s Southbank headquarters and acquire a replacement property near Baymeadows Road in southeastern Jacksonville. The sale and the acquisition are listed separately on a draft agenda for the Board’s next monthly meeting. No prices are listed on either item and queries to the school district on Aug. 18 weren’t immediately answered. The Board has a routine agenda meeting scheduled for Aug. 19, where those items and other topics for the Sept. 2 meeting could be discussed.

“‘Threat of harm’: Prosecutor blames Leon court clerk for mistaken release of defendant” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — An alleged error by the Leon County Clerk of Court led to the release of a man who was supposed to remain in jail after he was charged with sexual activity with an underage girl, aggravated battery of a pregnant victim and tampering with a witness. The mistake, which State Attorney Jack Campbell blamed on the Clerk’s Office, left the defendant free for nearly eight hours on Aug. 15. “This was somebody that the judge had decided needed to be in jail, had granted a motion to keep him in jail,” Campbell said. “It was a violent felony where we had told the victim that he was going to be in jail. And then poof, he’s not in jail. And it’s not supposed to be like that.”

“Billboards in Tallahassee spotlight rising antisemitism on college campuses” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — New and returning college students and other campus community members are getting “provocative” greetings about antisemitism from above the streets of Tallahassee. Four pink and white billboards with slogans such as “Being Jewish shouldn’t require campus security” have recently been put up near Florida State University and in other areas of the capital by a national nonprofit organization called JewBelong. The aim: Raise awareness of on-campus antisemitism. Classes at FSU start Aug. 25. All the billboards are scheduled to be displayed for much of the Fall semester, from Aug. 18 to Nov. 10.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Proposed HUD cuts will fuel housing crisis in Sarasota and nation, advocates say” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — When Mendjana “MJ” Oge and her three children settled into a North Port rental house using a federal Housing Choice voucher, their lives changed on a dime. They had spent years “couch surfing” at the homes of family and friends, displaced by hurricanes and soaring rents. Oge’s oldest son, a first grader, attended three schools in one year. Since moving into the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in March, Oge and the kids have planted trees and a garden. Oge found child care and a better-paying job with benefits and bought a used car. Most importantly, Oge established stability for herself and her family. “It’s great beyond my imagination,” Oge said. But now all of that could be upended.

“‘We cannot accept this narrative,’ Lee teachers union disputes district’s staffing claims” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Lee County School District says every classroom had a certified teacher on the first day of school, Aug. 11. The teachers union says teachers’ experiences tell a different story. In a statement, the Teachers Association of Lee County, TALC, alleged a “serious discrepancy” between the district’s public assurances and what teachers experienced. The union said reports from educators pointed to staff teaching classes without the appropriate certification for the subject or grade level, combined classrooms, loss of planning periods and overcrowding. “These findings are not isolated incidents — they represent a systemic problem that impacts both students and educators,” TALC President Kevin Daly said.

“Manatee County sets date for wetlands protection vote that could clash with SB 180” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County will challenge Florida policies that, for better or for worse, stop local municipalities from increasing development regulations for one year after a hurricane. State lawmakers and DeSantis approved Senate Bill 180 this year to prevent local governments within 100 miles of impact from a hurricane from approving policies that would make it more challenging to rebuild for one year. Manatee County, however, is among a growing number of local governments across the state that claims the new rules are deceiving. Manatee County Commissioners say the bill instead protects developer interests from local policies that do not impact the hurricane rebuilding process, such as its planned restoration of wetlands policies that were in place until 2023, and efforts to slow development of agricultural land outside of the county’s longstanding urban growth boundary.

“Committee recommends Van Wezel refurbishments; accelerated work on new arts center” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Van Wezel Purple Ribbon Committee has submitted its report on the future of the performing arts center to the City of Sarasota, which includes recommendations on storm-resilient refurbishments and a new arts center. The Board voted unanimously at an Aug, 18 meeting to accept the Purple Ribbon Committee’s (PRC) report and ask staff to create an action plan based on its recommendations. The Special Committee’s report followed two years of work planning for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. The PRC recommended that the Commission both fund refurbishments and storm resilience projects for the Van Wezel, while also giving it an expiration date to be replaced by a new, shinier center.

— TOP OPINION —

“How pickleball explains American culture” via Derek Thompson for Substack — In a deeply divided America, nothing has attracted more controversy than pickleball. It may be the fastest-growing sport in modern history, with participation now surpassing baseball.

As a player myself, I can attest to its appeal: the game is 80% checkers and 20% chess, offering a low barrier to entry but a surprisingly high ceiling for mastery. But fitness follows fashion cycles.

Just as racquetball boomed in the 1970s before collapsing, pickleball fits a historical pattern of faddish racket sports. Culture is a constant dialogue with the past, so its detractors can take comfort: if history is any guide, today’s ubiquitous pock-pock-pock is likely to become the next decade’s distant echo.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump’s tariffs on Brazil’s coffee is going to be a real buzz kill” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Of all Trump’s tariffs, the 50% tax on coffee beans from Brazil has gotten personal. While I can ignore tariffs on cars or tools, messing with my coffee is another story. This isn’t about Trump’s usual misguided economic theories, where consumers like me are the ones who ultimately pay the price. No, this time he’s imposing these tariffs because Brazil is prosecuting its allegedly corrupt former President, Jair Bolsonaro — Trump’s “South American Mini-Me.” Because Trump is upset that another country is holding its former leader accountable for plotting a coup, American coffee drinkers are now being asked to pay more for our morning brew. That’s not just inflationary pressure; it’s not cool beans.

“AI is a mass-delusion event” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic — Watching a dead teenager reanimated by AI to be interviewed on Substack, I felt a familiar sinking feeling. This strange brew of shock, confusion, and ambivalence has become the defining emotion of the generative AI era. Silicon Valley breathlessly promises a revolution, a new era for humanity, but this hype creates a kind of psychosis-as-a-service, making it feel like we’re all collectively losing our minds. We’re told to keep the faith, but I’m preoccupied with a different question: what if AI is just good enough? What if we reorient our economy, pollute the planet, and outsource our minds for a technology that never delivers on its grandest promises? That’s the real doomer scenario — the one that doesn’t sound all that insane.

“AgIntel tops Florida Chamber’s inaugural Innovation Pitch Competition” via Florida Politics — AgIntel walked away with top honors at the first Florida Innovation Pitch Competition held during the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Technology & Innovation Summit in Tampa. Matt Donovan, CEO and co-founder of the company, has pitched AgIntel’s AI-powered platform that helps farmers get large-scale crop insights to improve yields and reduce waste. The technology already has enterprise contracts in place and reports gross margins topping 90%. “We built our company in Florida, for Florida’s needs, but also to be able to export to the world,” Donovan said after the win.

Celebrating today are Wadi Gaitan, Rheb Harbison, William Hatfield of the Tallahassee Democrat, Merritt Lindstrom, and Elnatan Rudolph of Converge Government Affairs.

