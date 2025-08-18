August 18, 2025
James Uthmeier targets California after illegal immigrant U-turn takes lives

A.G. GancarskiAugust 18, 20253min0

uthmeier copy
Why did the Golden State give a non-citizen a driver's license?

Attorney General James Uthmeier is criticizing California for giving a commercial driver’s license to someone who illegally entered America before his alleged involvement in a traffic accident that killed three people in Florida.

Uthmeier says the Democratic bastion on the West Coast is culpable for the lives lost after Harjinder Singh, who crossed the Mexican border into the U.S., made an illegal U-turn on the turnpike, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

“We’re certainly going to look at ways that we can go after California, fight back and protect our citizens. Here in Florida, if you’re illegal, you are not going to get a driver’s license. Under no circumstances, we made that law in this state many years ago, and we banned the opportunity for sanctuary cities,” Uthmeier said on “Fox and Friends First.”

“It’s a tragedy, but when it comes from California, nothing surprises me these days. Gavin Newsom should focus more on rule of law than crying and defending these heinous criminals.”

According to FHP, Singh “recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others, attempted to execute a U-Turn utilizing an unauthorized location,” taking the lives of three motorists in another vehicle.

It remains to be seen, given the gravity of the crime Singh is accused of, whether the former long-distance trucker will be subject to long-distance deportation.

“We’re not going to deport or let this guy out of our sights until we have convicted him and ensured that he is behind bars for as long as possible, likely the rest of his life. Only then will we hand him over to ice for deportation, but he’s going to serve his time,” Uthmeier said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

