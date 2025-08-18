Florida gas prices 3 cents pricier after whiplash week

Gas in Florida is 3 cents more expensive on average this week after a period of fluctuation that saw prices fall to a low of $3.01 per gallon early last week before surging 12 cents by Thursday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Through the weekend, pump prices declined 6 cents, settling at $3.08 per gallon Sunday — 6 cents less than a month ago and 25 cents cheaper than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices have cycled within the same 26-cent range since September 2024, reflecting ongoing market stability,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

The U.S. price for crude oil is indeed relatively stable, with OPEC increasing its supply and Russia flows remaining resilient. U.S. crude’s closing price Friday, $62.80 per gallon, came in $1.08 (2%) lower than the week prior.

But international tensions could contribute to an increase, according to TradingNEWS, including a tariff standoff involving India and a shift in demand from China.

In Florida, the most affordable metropolitan market for refueling motorists is the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where an average gallon of regular gas costs $2.83, followed by Panama City ($2.87) and Pensacola ($2.89).

The most expensive Sunshine State markets for gas-dependent drivers and motorcyclists, meanwhile, are the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($3.23), Naples ($3.17) and Homosassa Springs ($3.12).

Nationally, California remains the most expensive state for gas, with an average gallon going for $4.50, while Oklahoma’s $2.67 price point is the cheapest.