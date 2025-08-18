August 18, 2025
Florida gas prices 3 cents pricier after whiplash week
oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight

August 18, 2025

oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight
As usual, the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area is the cheapest for gas-dependent motorists.

Gas in Florida is 3 cents more expensive on average this week after a period of fluctuation that saw prices fall to a low of $3.01 per gallon early last week before surging 12 cents by Thursday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Through the weekend, pump prices declined 6 cents, settling at $3.08 per gallon Sunday — 6 cents less than a month ago and 25 cents cheaper than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices have cycled within the same 26-cent range since September 2024, reflecting ongoing market stability,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

The U.S. price for crude oil is indeed relatively stable, with OPEC increasing its supply and Russia flows remaining resilient. U.S. crude’s closing price Friday, $62.80 per gallon, came in $1.08 (2%) lower than the week prior.

But international tensions could contribute to an increase, according to TradingNEWS, including a tariff standoff involving India and a shift in demand from China.

In Florida, the most affordable metropolitan market for refueling motorists is the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where an average gallon of regular gas costs $2.83, followed by Panama City ($2.87) and Pensacola ($2.89).

The most expensive Sunshine State markets for gas-dependent drivers and motorcyclists, meanwhile, are the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($3.23), Naples ($3.17) and Homosassa Springs ($3.12).

Nationally, California remains the most expensive state for gas, with an average gallon going for $4.50, while Oklahoma’s $2.67 price point is the cheapest.

Categories