August 18, 2025
Communications union backs ‘proven advocate’ Laura Dominguez for Miami Beach Commission re-election

Jesse Scheckner August 18, 2025

Laura Dominguez
‘Our members are … eager to stand alongside her as she continues fighting for fair, worker-focused policies and solutions for Miami Beach.’

A local union representing members of the communications and information industries is getting behind Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez’s re-election bid for the Miami Beach City Commission.

Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 3178 announced its endorsement of Dominguez this week, adding to several other labor groups backing her.

“Commissioner Laura Dominguez is a proven advocate for Miami Beach workers, consistently championing policies that uplift working families and strengthen our community,” CWA Local 3178 President Osvaldo Garcia Jr. said in a statement.

“Our members are proud to endorse her re-election and eager to stand alongside her as she continues fighting for fair, worker-focused policies and solutions for Miami Beach.”

The nod from CWA Local 3178 joins others from AFSCME Local 1554IAFF Miami Beach Local 1510, IBEW Local 349 and the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police.

Other advocacy groups, including Equality Florida Action PAC, SAVE Action PAC and Ruth’s List Florida, are also supporting Dominguez.

In a statement, Dominguez said she is “deeply grateful” for the support from CWA Local 3178 and “the workers who keep our community connected, informed, and running smoothly.”

“Their fight for fairness, dignity, and opportunity reflects the very values that guide my service on the City Commission,” she said. “I’m proud to stand with them as we continue building a city that works better for everyone who lives and works in Miami Beach.”

Dominguez won a race in 2022 to finish the elected term of her late partner, Mark Samuelian, on the seven-seat City Commission.

She currently faces one opponent: fellow Democrat Robert Novo III, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and ex-legislative aide to Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe.

Dominguez has raised more than $261,000 through her campaign account so far, including a $100,000 self-loan. Novo filed to run July 14, after the last reporting period.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4. The qualifying deadline is Sept. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories