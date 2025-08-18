Homeland Security, Ron DeSantis rail about illegal immigrant following deadly crash

Republicans at the top levels in Washington and Tallahassee are express outrage at an illegal immigrant’s illegal U-turn that investigators say led to the death of three people.

Harjinder Singh, who crossed the Mexican border into the U.S., made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike before the deadly crash, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

While in the U.S., he reportedly obtained his commercial driver’s license from California. Both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Gov. Ron DeSantis are now criticizing that permitting.

“How many more innocent people have to die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public?” reads a DHS statement.

“We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary (Kristi) Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”

The DHS release frames the incident as follows.

“The illegal alien is an Indian national who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the so-called ‘sanctuary state’ of California, whose reckless policies put the lives of American citizens at risk every single day. But instead of acknowledging the tragedy, criminal illegal alien sympathizer Gavin Newsom callously doubled down, claiming that giving driver’s licenses to illegals ‘improves public safety.'”

DeSantis echoed DHS’s criticism.

“He should have never been in the country in the first place,” DeSantis posted on X. “Illegal alien issued CDL by California. Doesn’t even speak English. Sanctuary policies are deadly. Must hold the illegal alien accountable but also the other actors involved including the company.”