August 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida unemployment figure holds steady at 3.7% for fourth straight month
Jacksonville’s unemployment rate increased to 4.2% in June, higher than the steady Florida state average.

Drew DixonAugust 18, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Florida Poly enrollment hits record high as campus expansions are underway

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Florida’s new ‘Deportation Depot’ immigrant detention center stirs fears among neighbors

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jared Willis: The real cost of KOSA

Full employment. Measuring unemployment rate.
The Miami area has seen the lowest jobless figure among major metropolitan regions for several months in a row.

Florida’s unemployment rate has now held steady for four months straight.

FloridaCommerce, the state’s business development bureau, released the jobless figures for July showing the unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.7%. That number has been the same since April.

But the July figure is up in the year-over-year comparison. July 2024 saw an unemployment rate of 3.4%, 0.3 percentage points lower than the current rate. Indeed, every month this year has had a higher rate than a year ago.

The July figure accounts for about 417,000 Floridians who are out of a job. That’s out of an entire estimated workforce in the state of about 11.19 million people. July also saw an expansion of nonagricultural jobs by about 7,300 workers compared to June. That was a gain of about 134,000 people in the annual comparison.

Florida’s job growth has increased in 50 of the last 52 months. The 3.7% July unemployment rate is lower than the national figure of 4.2%. The state has had a lower figure than the national rate for 57 straight months.

As far as individual local jobless reports, the Miami area has seen the lowest unemployment rate among major metropolitan regions in Florida for several months in a row and did so again in July, with a 2.8% jobless figure. That’s the same rate from a year ago.

The Fort Lauderdale area posted a 3.8% unemployment rate in July, up by 0.2 percentage points from July 2024’s figure of 3.6%.

Orlando saw a 3.9% jobless rate in July, up from the 3.7% number a year ago.

Tampa recorded a 4.1% jobless rate last month, an uptick of 0.2 percentage points from July 2024, when that rate was 3.9%.

West Palm Beach had the same rate as Tampa in July, up 0.3 points from 3.8% a year ago.

Jacksonville has one of the higher jobless rates among big metros. The July figure was 4.2%, up from the figure of 3.9% a year ago.

Pensacola posted a 4.4% unemployment rate last month. That’s up from 3.9% posted last year.

The Fort Myers area posted the highest jobless figure among large metros in July, reporting a 4.5% rate. It’s a significant jump from 4% in July 2024.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUF Trustees aren't ready to name an interim President yet as big decision looms

next'Selfless dedication': Commission makes recommendations to improve practices at Circles of Care

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories