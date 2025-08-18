Natalie Kelly: Thinking of suicide? Call 9-8-8

If you or someone you love is thinking about suicide, call 9-8-8.

This Suicide Prevention Month, we can all help raise awareness about not only what factors may contribute to suicide, but also the help that is available to those thinking about suicide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.5 million people in the United States attempted suicide, and 49,000 died by suicide in 2024.

While there are a multitude of factors that can lead to death by suicide, men account for 80% of all suicides, despite accounting for 50% of the population. Adults 85 and older had the highest suicide rates in 2024, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 34.

The Florida Department of Health notes key individual risk factors, such as: history of depression and/or other mental illnesses, hopelessness, substance abuse, previous suicide attempts, and more. Additionally, there are relationship risk factors, such as domestic violence, and community risk factors, such as barriers to health care.

Help is available. Florida has a robust behavioral health care system, and Florida’s seven Behavioral Health Managing Entities serve as the safety net for this system – ensuring access to behavioral health services for the uninsured and underinsured.

Behavioral Health Managing Entities oversee a network of providers that serve Florida’s broader population with services such as Crisis Stabilization Units, Mobile Response teams for individuals in crisis, and prevention and awareness campaigns.

One example of a crucial behavioral health service provided by the safety net system is the hospital bridge program. In 2022, there were 7,477 hospitalizations for non-fatal self-inflicted injuries in Florida. Hospital bridge programs coordinate services after an individual is stabilized in the emergency department, so they can continue to receive the treatment they need to lead a healthier life.

Connecting individuals experiencing a mental health crisis with immediate behavioral health services saves lives. Saving your own life or the life of a loved one may only be a phone call away at 9-8-8.

___

Natalie K. Kelly is CEO of the Florida Association of Managing Entities.