UF Trustees aren’t ready to name an interim President yet as big decision looms

University of Florida leaders are still looking for an interim President after their previous top choice to run the school was shot down by the state.

As soon as Trustees find a candidate, the Board will schedule an in-person meeting to interview that person and make a decision on the hiring, UF Trustee Chair Mori Hosseini said in an update during Monday’s Board meeting.

“This has been a focus over the past few months, and I have taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to this responsibility,” Hosseini said.

Trustees unanimously approved hiring University of Michigan President Santa Ono on May 27 to come to Gainesville and lead Florida’s flagship university.

But opposition quickly grew from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr. as some Republicans called Ono too liberal and voiced their concerns over his past support of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion. Ironically, Ono also upset liberals in Michigan who complained he was too far to the right.

Hosseini, an influential UF Trustee, defended Ono and insisted he was the right person for the job.

Hosseini and another Trustee argued that Ono was “one of the most respected academic leaders in the world” in an email.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also backed Hosseini and Ono. DeSantis said he supported the Trustees to make the right hiring decision.

“I trust the people that were involved in that process. They were Trustees that I’ve appointed, that have performed exemplary for the state of Florida in those capacities,” DeSantis said in May.

But none of the last-minute support for Ono was enough to save his job. The Florida Board of Governors voted 10-6 in early June to reject Ono’s appointment, leaving UF to start over again in its search.

Some past critics are calling on UF to conduct its search in the open. A Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law that keeps candidates secret during a university Presidential search, making those names exempt from Florida public record laws. Only the finalists are public. A bill to overturn that law and make all candidates public failed to pass this Legislative Session.

Former UF President Kent Fuchs has returned on an interim basis to run UF while Trustees find a new leader. His current contact has been extended until Sept. 1, according to media reports.

“President Fuchs has been extremely gracious in extending his appointment,” Hosseini said Monday.