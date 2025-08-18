August 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF Trustees aren’t ready to name an interim President yet as big decision looms
Image via Adobe.

Gabrielle RussonAugust 18, 20255min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sean Shaw: Exxon’s profit-driven betrayal of ethics

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Natalie Kelly: Thinking of suicide? Call 9-8-8

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Homeland Security, Ron DeSantis rail about illegal immigrant following deadly crash

University of Florida UF
School Trustees are regrouping after their hiring of Santa Ono crashed and burned this Summer.

University of Florida leaders are still looking for an interim President after their previous top choice to run the school was shot down by the state.

As soon as Trustees find a candidate, the Board will schedule an in-person meeting to interview that person and make a decision on the hiring, UF Trustee Chair Mori Hosseini said in an update during Monday’s Board meeting.

“This has been a focus over the past few months, and I have taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to this responsibility,” Hosseini said.

Trustees unanimously approved hiring University of Michigan President Santa Ono on May 27 to come to Gainesville and lead Florida’s flagship university. 

But opposition quickly grew from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr. as some Republicans called Ono too liberal and voiced their concerns over his past support of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion. Ironically, Ono also upset liberals in Michigan who complained he was too far to the right.

Hosseini, an influential UF Trustee, defended Ono and insisted he was the right person for the job.

Hosseini and another Trustee argued that Ono was “one of the most respected academic leaders in the world” in an email.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also backed Hosseini and Ono. DeSantis said he supported the Trustees to make the right hiring decision.

“I trust the people that were involved in that process. They were Trustees that I’ve appointed, that have performed exemplary for the state of Florida in those capacities,” DeSantis said in May.

But none of the last-minute support for Ono was enough to save his job. The Florida Board of Governors voted 10-6 in early June to reject Ono’s appointment, leaving UF to start over again in its search.

Some past critics are calling on UF to conduct its search in the open. A Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law that keeps candidates secret during a university Presidential search, making those names exempt from Florida public record laws. Only the finalists are public. A bill to overturn that law and make all candidates public failed to pass this Legislative Session.

Former UF President Kent Fuchs has returned on an interim basis to run UF while Trustees find a new leader. His current contact has been extended until Sept. 1, according to media reports.

“President Fuchs has been extremely gracious in extending his appointment,” Hosseini said Monday.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSean Shaw: Exxon’s profit-driven betrayal of ethics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories